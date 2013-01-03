Ultra-Orthodox yoga
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh, some 20 km (12 milesmore
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh, some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. Almost a dozen devout Jewish men meet weekly at the studio, the only one of its kind in a neighborhood where tensions have flared in the past between religious and secular Jews. The studio offers gender separated classes in accordance with the religious beliefs against mixing of the sexes in public. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Yoga instructor Avraham Kolberg leads a class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem Jamore
Yoga instructor Avraham Kolberg leads a class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles)more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Yoga instructor Avraham Kolberg leads a class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20km (12 miles) from Jerusalem Janmore
Yoga instructor Avraham Kolberg leads a class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man takes part in a yoga class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jemore
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man takes part in a yoga class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man takes part in a yoga class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jemore
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man takes part in a yoga class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Yoga instructor Avraham Kolberg (2nd L) sits beside a student during a yoga class in Ramat Beit Shemesh sommore
Yoga instructor Avraham Kolberg (2nd L) sits beside a student during a yoga class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man takes part in a yoga class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jemore
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man takes part in a yoga class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man does yoga on his mat before the start of a class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20more
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man does yoga on his mat before the start of a class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man takes part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 mimore
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man takes part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Yoga instructor, Avraham Kolberg (C), looks at an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a class at a studio in Rmore
Yoga instructor, Avraham Kolberg (C), looks at an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles)more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Yoga instructor, Avraham Kolberg (L), helps an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a class at a studio in Ramamore
Yoga instructor, Avraham Kolberg (L), helps an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh, some 20 km (12 milesmore
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh, some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
下一个
New Year swims
Cold weather dips into freezing water are an annual tradition around the world as a way to celebrate the new year.
Elephant games
The “Elephant Race” kicks off in Nepal, where the mammals take part in a beauty contest and play an exhibition soccer match among other sports.
Street life in Aleppo's ruins
The quieter moments in Syria's battle town.
Frigid swims
Swimmers brave the cold temperatures to take a dip.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.