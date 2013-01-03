版本:
Ultra-Orthodox yoga

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh, some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. Almost a dozen devout Jewish men meet weekly at the studio, the only one of its kind in a neighborhood where tensions have flared in the past between religious and secular Jews. The studio offers gender separated classes in accordance with the religious beliefs against mixing of the sexes in public. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh, some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. Almost a dozen devout Jewish men meet weekly at the studio, the only one of its kind in a neighborhood where tensions have flared in the past between religious and secular Jews. The studio offers gender separated classes in accordance with the religious beliefs against mixing of the sexes in public. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Yoga instructor Avraham Kolberg leads a class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Yoga instructor Avraham Kolberg leads a class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Yoga instructor Avraham Kolberg leads a class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Yoga instructor Avraham Kolberg leads a class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man takes part in a yoga class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man takes part in a yoga class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man takes part in a yoga class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man takes part in a yoga class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Yoga instructor Avraham Kolberg (2nd L) sits beside a student during a yoga class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Yoga instructor Avraham Kolberg (2nd L) sits beside a student during a yoga class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man takes part in a yoga class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man takes part in a yoga class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man does yoga on his mat before the start of a class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man does yoga on his mat before the start of a class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man takes part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man takes part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Yoga instructor, Avraham Kolberg (C), looks at an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Yoga instructor, Avraham Kolberg (C), looks at an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Yoga instructor, Avraham Kolberg (L), helps an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Yoga instructor, Avraham Kolberg (L), helps an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh, some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh, some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

New Year swims

New Year swims

New Year swims

New Year swims

Cold weather dips into freezing water are an annual tradition around the world as a way to celebrate the new year.

2013年 1月 2日

2013年 1月 2日
Elephant games

Elephant games

The "Elephant Race" kicks off in Nepal, where the mammals take part in a beauty contest and play an exhibition soccer match among other sports.

2012年 12月 29日

2012年 12月 29日
Street life in Aleppo's ruins

Street life in Aleppo's ruins

The quieter moments in Syria's battle town.

2012年 12月 28日

2012年 12月 28日
Frigid swims

Frigid swims

Swimmers brave the cold temperatures to take a dip.

2012年 12月 27日

2012年 12月 27日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

