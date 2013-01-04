Celebrity photographers' world
Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in Nmore
Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Katie Holmes (C) walks through a crowd of photographers and autograph seekers on Main Street during the 201more
Katie Holmes (C) walks through a crowd of photographers and autograph seekers on Main Street during the 2010 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A hotel staff member (2nd R) and a security guard (C) travelling with the group of British actor Russell Brmore
A hotel staff member (2nd R) and a security guard (C) travelling with the group of British actor Russell Brand scuffle with news photographers in the Ranthambhore National Park in the Sawai Madhopur district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan October 22, 2010. The guards and the hotel staff stopped news photographers from taking pictures ahead of the wedding of Brand and Katy Perry, which local media reported will take place on October 23. REUTERS/Stringer
Media crews and the paparazzi rush to the gate as a visitor exits her car at hotel heiress Paris Hilton's hmore
Media crews and the paparazzi rush to the gate as a visitor exits her car at hotel heiress Paris Hilton's home, where she was expected to serve a 45 day home arrest sentence after being released from the Century Regional Detention Center for reported medical conditions, in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Media surround and photograph a white car driven by Britney Spears as she leaves Los Angeles Superior Courtmore
Media surround and photograph a white car driven by Britney Spears as she leaves Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles October 11, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Cameraman and reporters crowd at an unidentified vehicle as it leaves the Los Angeles County Superior Courtmore
Cameraman and reporters crowd at an unidentified vehicle as it leaves the Los Angeles County Superior Court parking lot in Los Angeles, California, January 23, 2008. REUTERS/Hector Mata
Media surround the car carrying Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline as he leaves for a lunch break fmore
Media surround the car carrying Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline as he leaves for a lunch break from the Los Angeles County courthouse during a hearing regarding visitation rights for their two sons in Los Angeles, January 14, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lindsay Lohan leaves the courthouse in Los Angeles, California June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lindsay Lohan leaves the courthouse in Los Angeles, California June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chad Kroeger (L), of the band Nickelback, leaves the courthouse in Surrey, British Columbia May 1, 2008 aftmore
Chad Kroeger (L), of the band Nickelback, leaves the courthouse in Surrey, British Columbia May 1, 2008 after being sentenced for drunk driving. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Eva Longoria Parker is chased by photographers on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 13, 2009, after givinmore
Eva Longoria Parker is chased by photographers on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 13, 2009, after giving remarks on the establishment of a commission to work towards a museum dedicated to the American Latino. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The vehicle of hotel heiress Paris Hilton is surrounded by photographers as she leaves the Los Angeles Munimore
The vehicle of hotel heiress Paris Hilton is surrounded by photographers as she leaves the Los Angeles Municipal Court May 4, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hotel heiress Paris Hilton leaves the Los Angeles Municipal Court May 4, 2007. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Hotel heiress Paris Hilton leaves the Los Angeles Municipal Court May 4, 2007. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
A black SUV leaves the courthouse after singer Chris Brown's appearance in the Los Angeles Superior Court tmore
A black SUV leaves the courthouse after singer Chris Brown's appearance in the Los Angeles Superior Court to be arraigned for felony assault and making criminal threats in Los Angeles, California March 5, 2009. Brown was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats in what prosecutors said was a Grammy-eve attack on his girlfriend, the pop star Rihanna. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
George Michael is escorted out of Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in London, August 24, 2010. Michael plemore
George Michael is escorted out of Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in London, August 24, 2010. Michael pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and possessing cannabis, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Photographers take pictures of Sarah Jessica Parker (R) as she prepares to act in a scene during filming ofmore
Photographers take pictures of Sarah Jessica Parker (R) as she prepares to act in a scene during filming of the movie "Sex and the City 2" in New York September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
下一个
Counting critters at the zoo
Every year zoo keepers at the London Zoo do a count of their 17,500 animals.
Ultra-Orthodox yoga
A dozen devout Jewish men meet weekly for yoga at a studio near Jerusalem.
New Year swims
Cold weather dips into freezing water are an annual tradition around the world as a way to celebrate the new year.
Elephant games
The “Elephant Race” kicks off in Nepal, where the mammals take part in a beauty contest and play an exhibition soccer match among other sports.
精选图集
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.
Views from America's National Parks
Spectacular views from America's national parks.
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.