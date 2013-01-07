版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 1月 7日 星期一 23:10 BJT

Connecticut gun show

<p>Signs are seen during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. The show was being held despite the mayor's plea that the event not be held so soon after last month's massacre at an elementary school in nearby Newtown. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Signs are seen during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. The show wasmore

2013年 1月 7日 星期一

Signs are seen during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. The show was being held despite the mayor's plea that the event not be held so soon after last month's massacre at an elementary school in nearby Newtown. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 15
<p>Antique gun collector Dave Kleiner reviews paperwork during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Antique gun collector Dave Kleiner reviews paperwork during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connmore

2013年 1月 7日 星期一

Antique gun collector Dave Kleiner reviews paperwork during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 15
<p>Antique gun collector Richard Kravarik poses with an antique hand gun during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Antique gun collector Richard Kravarik poses with an antique hand gun during the East Coast Fine Arms Show more

2013年 1月 7日 星期一

Antique gun collector Richard Kravarik poses with an antique hand gun during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 15
<p>Antique gun collector Richard Kravarik poses with an antique hand gun during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Antique gun collector Richard Kravarik poses with an antique hand gun during the East Coast Fine Arms Show more

2013年 1月 7日 星期一

Antique gun collector Richard Kravarik poses with an antique hand gun during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 15
<p>A row of shotguns are seen during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A row of shotguns are seen during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. more

2013年 1月 7日 星期一

A row of shotguns are seen during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
5 / 15
<p>A row of shotguns are seen during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A row of shotguns are seen during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. more

2013年 1月 7日 星期一

A row of shotguns are seen during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 15
<p>Charlotte Baekey (C), 9, of Norwalk, Connecticut protests in front of the hotel hosting the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Charlotte Baekey (C), 9, of Norwalk, Connecticut protests in front of the hotel hosting the East Coast Finemore

2013年 1月 7日 星期一

Charlotte Baekey (C), 9, of Norwalk, Connecticut protests in front of the hotel hosting the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
7 / 15
<p>People protest in front of the hotel hosting the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People protest in front of the hotel hosting the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, Januarmore

2013年 1月 7日 星期一

People protest in front of the hotel hosting the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 15
<p>A woman protests in front of the hotel hosting the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman protests in front of the hotel hosting the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, Janumore

2013年 1月 7日 星期一

A woman protests in front of the hotel hosting the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
9 / 15
<p>Antique gun collector Richard Kravarik poses with an antique hand gun during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Antique gun collector Richard Kravarik poses with an antique hand gun during the East Coast Fine Arms Show more

2013年 1月 7日 星期一

Antique gun collector Richard Kravarik poses with an antique hand gun during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 15
<p>Antique hand guns are seen during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Antique hand guns are seen during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. more

2013年 1月 7日 星期一

Antique hand guns are seen during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 15
<p>A man looks at a shotgun during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A man looks at a shotgun during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. more

2013年 1月 7日 星期一

A man looks at a shotgun during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 15
<p>A row of shotguns are seen during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A row of shotguns are seen during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. more

2013年 1月 7日 星期一

A row of shotguns are seen during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
13 / 15
<p>People protest in front of the hotel hosting the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People protest in front of the hotel hosting the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, Januarmore

2013年 1月 7日 星期一

People protest in front of the hotel hosting the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
14 / 15
<p>A man protests in front of the hotel hosting the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A man protests in front of the hotel hosting the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, Januarmore

2013年 1月 7日 星期一

A man protests in front of the hotel hosting the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Celebrity photographers' world

Celebrity photographers' world

下一个

Celebrity photographers' world

Celebrity photographers' world

Whether paparazzi or not, photographers often jostle for a position to shoot celebrities making news.

2013年 1月 4日
Counting critters at the zoo

Counting critters at the zoo

Every year zoo keepers at the London Zoo do a count of their 17,500 animals.

2013年 1月 4日
Ultra-Orthodox yoga

Ultra-Orthodox yoga

A dozen devout Jewish men meet weekly for yoga at a studio near Jerusalem.

2013年 1月 4日
New Year swims

New Year swims

Cold weather dips into freezing water are an annual tradition around the world as a way to celebrate the new year.

2013年 1月 2日

精选图集

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐