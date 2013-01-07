The good ol' hockey game
People play ice hockey on a frozen Neusiedlersee (lake Neusiedel) in Podersdorf, some 80 kilometres (50 milmore
People play ice hockey on a frozen Neusiedlersee (lake Neusiedel) in Podersdorf, some 80 kilometres (50 miles) east of Vienna February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
A hockey player skates on Lake Louise in the Canadian Rocky Mountains, Alberta, December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Smore
A hockey player skates on Lake Louise in the Canadian Rocky Mountains, Alberta, December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Shaun Best
A man plays hockey on an outdoor ice rink in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, December 22, 2008. REUTERS/more
A man plays hockey on an outdoor ice rink in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, December 22, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Anthony McGroggan changes into his hockey gear in the snow on a frozen lake beside the rink at the Canadianmore
Anthony McGroggan changes into his hockey gear in the snow on a frozen lake beside the rink at the Canadian National Pond Hockey Championships in Huntsville, approximately 200 km (124.3 miles) north of Toronto, January 27, 2006. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
Players compete in the Labatt Blue Street Hockey tournament in Buffalo, New York February 11, 2012. REUTEmore
Players compete in the Labatt Blue Street Hockey tournament in Buffalo, New York February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Benz
Outdoor hockey players and fans attend the first-ever U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Calhoun in Minmore
Outdoor hockey players and fans attend the first-ever U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis January 21, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A group of skaters play pond hockey on Lake Louise near the village of Lake Louise, Alberta November 27, 20more
A group of skaters play pond hockey on Lake Louise near the village of Lake Louise, Alberta November 27, 2007. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Young people play a game of pickup ice hockey on Lake Louise at dusk in the Rocky Mountains of southwest Almore
Young people play a game of pickup ice hockey on Lake Louise at dusk in the Rocky Mountains of southwest Alberta November 29, 2004. REUTERS/Andy Clark
With the colours of dusk reflecting off the ice a local resident, with hockey stick in hand, skates on one more
With the colours of dusk reflecting off the ice a local resident, with hockey stick in hand, skates on one of the frozen Vermillion Lakes just outside Banff, Alberta November 23, 2007. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A skater plays ice hockey on a frozen lake in Beijing December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Fan Di
A skater plays ice hockey on a frozen lake in Beijing December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Fan Di
People play ice hockey by the seaside in Saulkrasti, Latvia, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People play ice hockey by the seaside in Saulkrasti, Latvia, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
The Labatt Blue Street Hockey tournament is underway in Buffalo, New York February 11, 2012. An unusually mmore
The Labatt Blue Street Hockey tournament is underway in Buffalo, New York February 11, 2012. An unusually mild winter in upstate New York forced hundreds of amateur ice hockey players in the yearly pond hockey tournament normally held on Buffalo's inner harbor to hit the pavement on Saturday. REUTERS/Doug Benz (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY SPORT ICE HOCKEY ENVIRONMENT)
下一个
Connecticut gun show
An antique gun show went ahead as planned on Saturday, 40 miles from Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Celebrity photographers' world
Whether paparazzi or not, photographers often jostle for a position to shoot celebrities making news.
Counting critters at the zoo
Every year zoo keepers at the London Zoo do a count of their 17,500 animals.
Ultra-Orthodox yoga
A dozen devout Jewish men meet weekly for yoga at a studio near Jerusalem.
精选图集
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.