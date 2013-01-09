Political puppets
Puppets of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich (R) and Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the relimore
Puppets of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich (R) and Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the religious Shas party, are being adjusted during the filming of a television show at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. The puppets of Israeli political leaders and other well-known personalities are featured on the new satirical television show which aired last month on Israel's Channel 10 at the height of a campaign for a January 22 election. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A puppeteer sits next to a puppet of Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the religious Shas party, during themore
A puppeteer sits next to a puppet of Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the religious Shas party, during the filming of a television show at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Puppet maker Hila Flashkes (R) and a barber work on a puppet of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu more
Puppet maker Hila Flashkes (R) and a barber work on a puppet of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a workshop in Tel Aviv December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Puppet maker Hila Flashkes works on a puppet of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich at a workshopmore
Puppet maker Hila Flashkes works on a puppet of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich at a workshop in Tel Aviv December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Puppet maker Hila Flashkes works on a puppet of Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the religious Shas party,more
Puppet maker Hila Flashkes works on a puppet of Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the religious Shas party, at a workshop in Tel Aviv December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Puppeteers sit with a puppet of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich before the filming of a televmore
Puppeteers sit with a puppet of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich before the filming of a television show at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A puppeteer holds a puppet of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Amore
A puppeteer holds a puppet of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A puppeteer stands next to a puppet of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Herzliya Studios nmore
A puppeteer stands next to a puppet of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli lawmaker Binyamin Ben-Eliezer (R) and actors sit and next to puppets of Israel's Labour party head more
Israeli lawmaker Binyamin Ben-Eliezer (R) and actors sit and next to puppets of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich (center R) and Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the religious Shas party, during the filming of a television show at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli actors sit next to puppets of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich (center R) and Aryeh Demore
Israeli actors sit next to puppets of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich (center R) and Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the religious Shas party, during the filming of a television show at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
下一个
Best of CES
Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show.
The good ol' hockey game
They may not be NHL-worthy, but hockey lovers play on at outdoor rinks.
Connecticut gun show
An antique gun show went ahead as planned on Saturday, 40 miles from Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Celebrity photographers' world
Whether paparazzi or not, photographers often jostle for a position to shoot celebrities making news.
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.