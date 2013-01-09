版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 1月 9日 星期三 23:45 BJT

Political puppets

<p>Puppets of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich (R) and Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the religious Shas party, are being adjusted during the filming of a television show at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. The puppets of Israeli political leaders and other well-known personalities are featured on the new satirical television show which aired last month on Israel's Channel 10 at the height of a campaign for a January 22 election. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Puppets of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich (R) and Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the relimore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Puppets of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich (R) and Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the religious Shas party, are being adjusted during the filming of a television show at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. The puppets of Israeli political leaders and other well-known personalities are featured on the new satirical television show which aired last month on Israel's Channel 10 at the height of a campaign for a January 22 election. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
1 / 10
<p>A puppeteer sits next to a puppet of Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the religious Shas party, during the filming of a television show at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

A puppeteer sits next to a puppet of Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the religious Shas party, during themore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

A puppeteer sits next to a puppet of Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the religious Shas party, during the filming of a television show at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
2 / 10
<p>Puppet maker Hila Flashkes (R) and a barber work on a puppet of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a workshop in Tel Aviv December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Puppet maker Hila Flashkes (R) and a barber work on a puppet of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu more

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Puppet maker Hila Flashkes (R) and a barber work on a puppet of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a workshop in Tel Aviv December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
3 / 10
<p>Puppet maker Hila Flashkes works on a puppet of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich at a workshop in Tel Aviv December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Puppet maker Hila Flashkes works on a puppet of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich at a workshopmore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Puppet maker Hila Flashkes works on a puppet of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich at a workshop in Tel Aviv December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
4 / 10
<p>Puppet maker Hila Flashkes works on a puppet of Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the religious Shas party, at a workshop in Tel Aviv December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Puppet maker Hila Flashkes works on a puppet of Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the religious Shas party,more

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Puppet maker Hila Flashkes works on a puppet of Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the religious Shas party, at a workshop in Tel Aviv December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
5 / 10
<p>Puppeteers sit with a puppet of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich before the filming of a television show at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Puppeteers sit with a puppet of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich before the filming of a televmore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Puppeteers sit with a puppet of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich before the filming of a television show at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
6 / 10
<p>A puppeteer holds a puppet of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

A puppeteer holds a puppet of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Amore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

A puppeteer holds a puppet of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
7 / 10
<p>A puppeteer stands next to a puppet of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

A puppeteer stands next to a puppet of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Herzliya Studios nmore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

A puppeteer stands next to a puppet of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
8 / 10
<p>Israeli lawmaker Binyamin Ben-Eliezer (R) and actors sit and next to puppets of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich (center R) and Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the religious Shas party, during the filming of a television show at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Israeli lawmaker Binyamin Ben-Eliezer (R) and actors sit and next to puppets of Israel's Labour party head more

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Israeli lawmaker Binyamin Ben-Eliezer (R) and actors sit and next to puppets of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich (center R) and Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the religious Shas party, during the filming of a television show at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
9 / 10
<p>Israeli actors sit next to puppets of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich (center R) and Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the religious Shas party, during the filming of a television show at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Israeli actors sit next to puppets of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich (center R) and Aryeh Demore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Israeli actors sit next to puppets of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich (center R) and Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the religious Shas party, during the filming of a television show at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Best of CES

Best of CES

下一个

Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show.

2013年 1月 9日
The good ol' hockey game

The good ol' hockey game

They may not be NHL-worthy, but hockey lovers play on at outdoor rinks.

2013年 1月 7日
Connecticut gun show

Connecticut gun show

An antique gun show went ahead as planned on Saturday, 40 miles from Sandy Hook Elementary School.

2013年 1月 7日
Celebrity photographers' world

Celebrity photographers' world

Whether paparazzi or not, photographers often jostle for a position to shoot celebrities making news.

2013年 1月 4日

精选图集

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐