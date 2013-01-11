Snowfall in the Mideast
Members of the Free Syrian Army pose with their weapons and a snowman at the Jouret al Shayah area in Homs more
Members of the Free Syrian Army pose with their weapons and a snowman at the Jouret al Shayah area in Homs January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Palestinian children play in the snow in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as more
Palestinian children play in the snow in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People walk in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
People walk in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Men play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman citadel, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Men play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman citadel, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
A member of the Free Syrian Army talks on a radio near Menagh military airport in Aleppo's countryside Janumore
A member of the Free Syrian Army talks on a radio near Menagh military airport in Aleppo's countryside January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano
Syrian refugee women hang up clothes to dry at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border Jmore
Syrian refugee women hang up clothes to dry at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Residents play with snow at the ruins of the Roman Temple of Bacchus in the historic town of Baalbek in easmore
Residents play with snow at the ruins of the Roman Temple of Bacchus in the historic town of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/ Ahmed Shalha
Snow covers the Dome of the Rock on the compound know to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Templmore
Snow covers the Dome of the Rock on the compound know to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
People play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in the desert near Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, January 9, 2013. REUTmore
People play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in the desert near Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Snow falls over damaged buildings at Jouret al Shayah area in Homs, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy more
Snow falls over damaged buildings at Jouret al Shayah area in Homs, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A family walks through snow in Sawfar village in eastern Lebanon, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir more
A family walks through snow in Sawfar village in eastern Lebanon, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
Flamingos are seen in their snow-covered enclosure in Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo, January 10, 2013. REUTERSmore
Flamingos are seen in their snow-covered enclosure in Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Residents play with snow at the ruins of the Roman Temple of Bacchus in the historic town of Baalbek in easmore
Residents play with snow at the ruins of the Roman Temple of Bacchus in the historic town of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/ Ahmed Shalha
A car is covered with snow after a heavy snowstorm in Sawfar village, eastern Lebanon, January 8, 2013. REUmore
A car is covered with snow after a heavy snowstorm in Sawfar village, eastern Lebanon, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
An Israeli jumps with a snowboard in Jerusalem's French Hill neighbourhood, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Bazmore
An Israeli jumps with a snowboard in Jerusalem's French Hill neighbourhood, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A view shows snow covered the Syrian capital Damascus, January 10,2013. REUTERS/Sana
A view shows snow covered the Syrian capital Damascus, January 10,2013. REUTERS/Sana
Men play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman citadel, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Men play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman citadel, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
A man prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during a snowstorm, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Damore
A man prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during a snowstorm, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
下一个
Disabled diver breaks record
French athlete Philippe Croizon, who swam with adapted prostheses that had fins attached, broke a world record and became the first disabled person to dive to...
Eastern Mediterranean storm
The worst winter storm in two decades has hit the eastern Mediterranean, in which at least 17 people have died in Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, Israel and the...
Political puppets
Puppets of political leaders and well-known personalities are featured on a satirical TV show in Israel, before its January 22 parliamentary elections.
Best of CES
Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show.
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.