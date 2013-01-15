No Pants Subway Ride
People watch as participants in the No Pants Subway Ride take the 6 train downtown in New York January 13, 2013. The event is an annual flash mob and occurs in different cities around the world, according to its organizers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People watch as participants in the No Pants Subway Ride take the 6 train uptown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant in the No Pants Subway Ride takes the 6 train uptown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman reacts as people take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People take photos of participants in the No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Participants in the No Pants Subway Ride wait to take the 6 train downtown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant in the No Pants Subway Ride waits to board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride wait to board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Participants of the "No Pants Subway Ride" arrive to catch the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" pose for a photo as they wait for the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" wait for the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A participant of "No Pants Subway Ride"stands in a subway train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" ride on the subway in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" wait for the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. The REUTERS/Henry Romero
People taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride wait to board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People watch as participants in the No Pants Subway Ride take the 6 train uptown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Participants in the No Pants Subway Ride cross Lexington Avenue to take the 6 train downtown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marisol Sosnowski stands in Union Square after taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Men swing on a pole in Union Square park after the No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
