版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 1月 17日 星期四 03:10 BJT

Seniors of Sun City

<p>Teodora Spanjers, 80, (L) poses with Ginny Bravos, 86, in a swimming pool locker room in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. Sun City was built in 1959 by entrepreneur Del Webb as America's first active retirement community for the over-55's. Del Webb predicted that retirees would flock to a community where they were given more than just a house with a rocking chair in which to sit and wait to die. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Teodora Spanjers, 80, (L) poses with Ginny Bravos, 86, in a swimming pool locker room in Sun City, Arizona,more

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Teodora Spanjers, 80, (L) poses with Ginny Bravos, 86, in a swimming pool locker room in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. Sun City was built in 1959 by entrepreneur Del Webb as America's first active retirement community for the over-55's. Del Webb predicted that retirees would flock to a community where they were given more than just a house with a rocking chair in which to sit and wait to die. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 30
<p>Barbara Miller, 77, (R) and Inge Natoli, 90, practice synchronized swimming in Sun City, Arizona, January 9, 2013. Today's residents keep their minds and bodies active by socializing at over 120 clubs with activities such as square dancing, ceramics, roller skating, computers, cheerleading, racquetball and yoga. There are 38,500 residents in the community with an average age 72.4 years. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Barbara Miller, 77, (R) and Inge Natoli, 90, practice synchronized swimming in Sun City, Arizona, January 9more

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Barbara Miller, 77, (R) and Inge Natoli, 90, practice synchronized swimming in Sun City, Arizona, January 9, 2013. Today's residents keep their minds and bodies active by socializing at over 120 clubs with activities such as square dancing, ceramics, roller skating, computers, cheerleading, racquetball and yoga. There are 38,500 residents in the community with an average age 72.4 years. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 30
<p>Inge Natoli, 90, (R) who emigrated to Michigan from Germany and has lived in Sun City for 29 years practices synchronized swimming with Barbara Miller, 77, in Sun City, Arizona, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Inge Natoli, 90, (R) who emigrated to Michigan from Germany and has lived in Sun City for 29 years practicemore

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Inge Natoli, 90, (R) who emigrated to Michigan from Germany and has lived in Sun City for 29 years practices synchronized swimming with Barbara Miller, 77, in Sun City, Arizona, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 30
<p>Donald Smitherman, 98, kisses his wife Marlene at the end of a dance in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Donald Smitherman, 98, kisses his wife Marlene at the end of a dance in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013.more

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Donald Smitherman, 98, kisses his wife Marlene at the end of a dance in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 30
<p>Robert Harker, 73, and his wife Nancy, 70, square dance in Sun City, Arizona, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Robert Harker, 73, and his wife Nancy, 70, square dance in Sun City, Arizona, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucmore

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Robert Harker, 73, and his wife Nancy, 70, square dance in Sun City, Arizona, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 30
<p>Retirees bowl in Sun City, Arizona, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Retirees bowl in Sun City, Arizona, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Retirees bowl in Sun City, Arizona, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 30
<p>Whitey Sauer, 84, shares out his homemade wine at a singles club in Sun City, Arizona, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Whitey Sauer, 84, shares out his homemade wine at a singles club in Sun City, Arizona, January 4, 2013. more

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Whitey Sauer, 84, shares out his homemade wine at a singles club in Sun City, Arizona, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 30
<p>Retirees play poker at a singles club in Sun City, Arizona, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Retirees play poker at a singles club in Sun City, Arizona, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Retirees play poker at a singles club in Sun City, Arizona, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 30
<p>Earl Gilbert, 97, plays chess at Royal Oaks retirement community in Sun City, Arizona, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Earl Gilbert, 97, plays chess at Royal Oaks retirement community in Sun City, Arizona, January 8, 2013. REmore

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Earl Gilbert, 97, plays chess at Royal Oaks retirement community in Sun City, Arizona, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 30
<p>Curtis Hay, 82, who worked for Boeing for 30 years, plays pool in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Curtis Hay, 82, who worked for Boeing for 30 years, plays pool in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUmore

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Curtis Hay, 82, who worked for Boeing for 30 years, plays pool in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 30
<p>Carol McGregor, 59, of Smithers, BC in Canada, watches lawn bowls in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Carol McGregor, 59, of Smithers, BC in Canada, watches lawn bowls in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. more

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Carol McGregor, 59, of Smithers, BC in Canada, watches lawn bowls in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 30
<p>Barb Wald, 66, plays pickleball in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Barb Wald, 66, plays pickleball in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Barb Wald, 66, plays pickleball in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 30
<p>Jimmy Trollen, 80, (L) rides in a boat he converted into a vehicle in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Jimmy Trollen, 80, (L) rides in a boat he converted into a vehicle in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. more

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Jimmy Trollen, 80, (L) rides in a boat he converted into a vehicle in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 30
<p>A sign asking for help looking for a lost pair of bifocals is seen in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A sign asking for help looking for a lost pair of bifocals is seen in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. more

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

A sign asking for help looking for a lost pair of bifocals is seen in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 30
<p>Sheriff's Posse of Sun City Commander Arthur Jenkins, 67, removes a coyote from an absent resident's back yard in Sun City, Arizona, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Sheriff's Posse of Sun City Commander Arthur Jenkins, 67, removes a coyote from an absent resident's back ymore

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Sheriff's Posse of Sun City Commander Arthur Jenkins, 67, removes a coyote from an absent resident's back yard in Sun City, Arizona, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 30
<p>A woman rides in a golf cart with her dog in Sun City, Arizona, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A woman rides in a golf cart with her dog in Sun City, Arizona, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

A woman rides in a golf cart with her dog in Sun City, Arizona, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 30
<p>Sun City Sheriff's Posse member Elizabeth Neubauer, 90, sits at the reception desk in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Sun City Sheriff's Posse member Elizabeth Neubauer, 90, sits at the reception desk in Sun City, Arizona, Jamore

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Sun City Sheriff's Posse member Elizabeth Neubauer, 90, sits at the reception desk in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 30
<p>Elaina Scott, 68, rehearses with the Sun City Poms cheerleader dancers in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Elaina Scott, 68, rehearses with the Sun City Poms cheerleader dancers in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 201more

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Elaina Scott, 68, rehearses with the Sun City Poms cheerleader dancers in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
18 / 30
<p>The Sun City Poms cheerleader dancers rehearse in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

The Sun City Poms cheerleader dancers rehearse in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nichomore

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

The Sun City Poms cheerleader dancers rehearse in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 30
<p>Pat Weber, 81, leads the Sun City Poms cheerleader dancers as they rehearse in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Pat Weber, 81, leads the Sun City Poms cheerleader dancers as they rehearse in Sun City, Arizona, January 7more

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Pat Weber, 81, leads the Sun City Poms cheerleader dancers as they rehearse in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 30
<p>Constantine Moundalexis, 55, (L) shows his mother, Catherine Morgan, 82, her graduation photograph in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. Moundalexis moved next door to his mother to take care of her during the final stage of her life. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Constantine Moundalexis, 55, (L) shows his mother, Catherine Morgan, 82, her graduation photograph in Sun Cmore

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Constantine Moundalexis, 55, (L) shows his mother, Catherine Morgan, 82, her graduation photograph in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. Moundalexis moved next door to his mother to take care of her during the final stage of her life. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
21 / 30
<p>Constantine Moundalexis, 55, (L) watches as a Meals on Wheels volunteer greets his house-bound mother, Catherine Morgan, 82, in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Constantine Moundalexis, 55, (L) watches as a Meals on Wheels volunteer greets his house-bound mother, Cathmore

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Constantine Moundalexis, 55, (L) watches as a Meals on Wheels volunteer greets his house-bound mother, Catherine Morgan, 82, in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
22 / 30
<p>Zerik Hakobyan, 86, (L) touches her great-grandson Roman Hakobyan, 16 months, at the grave of her late husband Ovanes Hakobyan in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Zerik Hakobyan, 86, (L) touches her great-grandson Roman Hakobyan, 16 months, at the grave of her late husbmore

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Zerik Hakobyan, 86, (L) touches her great-grandson Roman Hakobyan, 16 months, at the grave of her late husband Ovanes Hakobyan in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
23 / 30
<p>Sixteen-month-old Roman Hakobyan (R) plays with the wrinkles on the hand of his great-grandmother Zerik Hakobyan, 86, as she mourns at the grave of her late husband Ovanes Hakobyan in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Sixteen-month-old Roman Hakobyan (R) plays with the wrinkles on the hand of his great-grandmother Zerik Hakmore

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Sixteen-month-old Roman Hakobyan (R) plays with the wrinkles on the hand of his great-grandmother Zerik Hakobyan, 86, as she mourns at the grave of her late husband Ovanes Hakobyan in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
24 / 30
<p>Retirees participate in a yoga class in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Retirees participate in a yoga class in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Retirees participate in a yoga class in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
25 / 30
<p>Dario Rossini, 90, (L) works out at a recreation center in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Dario Rossini, 90, (L) works out at a recreation center in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. more

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Dario Rossini, 90, (L) works out at a recreation center in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
26 / 30
<p>Carol Johnson, 80, works out on a treadmill at a recreation center in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Carol Johnson, 80, works out on a treadmill at a recreation center in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. more

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Carol Johnson, 80, works out on a treadmill at a recreation center in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
27 / 30
<p>John Longo, 88, swims his daily mile training for the Masters national championship in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

John Longo, 88, swims his daily mile training for the Masters national championship in Sun City, Arizona, Jmore

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

John Longo, 88, swims his daily mile training for the Masters national championship in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
28 / 30
<p>John Longo, 88, swims his daily mile training for the Masters national championship in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

John Longo, 88, swims his daily mile training for the Masters national championship in Sun City, Arizona, Jmore

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

John Longo, 88, swims his daily mile training for the Masters national championship in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
29 / 30
<p>A sign marks the boundary of Sun City, Arizona, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A sign marks the boundary of Sun City, Arizona, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

A sign marks the boundary of Sun City, Arizona, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Detroit auto show

Detroit auto show

下一个

Detroit auto show

Detroit auto show

A lineup of new cars are revealed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

2013年 1月 16日
No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride

Commuters show off their underwear during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Mexico City and New York City.

2013年 1月 16日
Inauguration dress rehearsal

Inauguration dress rehearsal

Actors portray President Obama, the First Lady, Joe and Jill Biden during a dress rehearsal ahead of the January 21 presidential inauguration.

2013年 1月 15日
Kate's official portrait

Kate's official portrait

The first official portrait of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is unveiled at London's National Portrait Gallery.

2013年 1月 11日

精选图集

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State�s base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group�s Syrian stronghold.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐