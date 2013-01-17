版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 1月 17日 星期四 12:10 BJT

Sworn virgin

<p>Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, is pictured at her apartment in Durres January 10, 2013. Burrnesha are Albanian women who took a vow of chastity in return for the right to live as men in traditional, strongly patriarchal communities where women were typically treated as property. Rakipi, 59, one of the few remaining Burrnesha, said she became a sworn virgin at seventeen because she always felt like a boy. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, is pictured at her apartment in Durres January 10, 2013. Burrnesmore

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, is pictured at her apartment in Durres January 10, 2013. Burrnesha are Albanian women who took a vow of chastity in return for the right to live as men in traditional, strongly patriarchal communities where women were typically treated as property. Rakipi, 59, one of the few remaining Burrnesha, said she became a sworn virgin at seventeen because she always felt like a boy. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
1 / 12
<p>Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, shows a picture of herself when she was sixteen, inside her apartment in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, shows a picture of herself when she was sixteen, inside her aparmore

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, shows a picture of herself when she was sixteen, inside her apartment in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
2 / 12
<p>Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, plays a pipe at her apartment in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, plays a pipe at her apartment in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTmore

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, plays a pipe at her apartment in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
3 / 12
<p>Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, cleans the dust from a souvenir inside her apartment in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, cleans the dust from a souvenir inside her apartment in Durres Jmore

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, cleans the dust from a souvenir inside her apartment in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
4 / 12
<p>Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, poses for a picture at her apartment in Durres January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, poses for a picture at her apartment in Durres January 10, 2013.more

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, poses for a picture at her apartment in Durres January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
5 / 12
<p>Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, paints at the balcony of her apartment in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, paints at the balcony of her apartment in Durres January 16, 201more

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, paints at the balcony of her apartment in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
6 / 12
<p>Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, smokes on the balcony of her apartment in Durres January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, smokes on the balcony of her apartment in Durres January 10, 201more

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, smokes on the balcony of her apartment in Durres January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
7 / 12
<p>Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, cleans the grave of her father Meto, and grandmother Vruska, at a cemetery in Durres January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, cleans the grave of her father Meto, and grandmother Vruska, at more

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, cleans the grave of her father Meto, and grandmother Vruska, at a cemetery in Durres January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
8 / 12
<p>Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, walks on a street in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, walks on a street in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celmore

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, walks on a street in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
9 / 12
<p>Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, talks with a woman on a street in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, talks with a woman on a street in Durres January 16, 2013. REUmore

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, talks with a woman on a street in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
10 / 12
<p>Diana Rakipi (R), a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, talks with a friend at a coffee shop in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

Diana Rakipi (R), a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, talks with a friend at a coffee shop in Durres January 16, 2more

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Diana Rakipi (R), a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, talks with a friend at a coffee shop in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
11 / 12
<p>Diana Rakipi (R), a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, shares a toast with friends at a pub in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

Diana Rakipi (R), a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, shares a toast with friends at a pub in Durres January 16, 2more

2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Diana Rakipi (R), a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, shares a toast with friends at a pub in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
Seniors of Sun City

Seniors of Sun City

下一个

Seniors of Sun City

Seniors of Sun City

Sun City was built in 1959 as America’s first active retirement community for the over-55's. Today’s residents keep their minds and bodies active by socializing...

2013年 1月 17日
Detroit auto show

Detroit auto show

A lineup of new cars are revealed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

2013年 1月 16日
No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride

Commuters show off their underwear during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Mexico City and New York City.

2013年 1月 16日
Inauguration dress rehearsal

Inauguration dress rehearsal

Actors portray President Obama, the First Lady, Joe and Jill Biden during a dress rehearsal ahead of the January 21 presidential inauguration.

2013年 1月 15日

精选图集

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐