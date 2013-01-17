版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 1月 18日 星期五 06:06 BJT

Cirque Du Soleil showcase

<p>Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's Varekai show in Lima, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's Varekai show in Lima, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-more

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's Varekai show in Lima, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
1 / 25
<p>Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's Varekai show in Lima, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's Varekai show in Lima, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mmore

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's Varekai show in Lima, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
2 / 25
<p>Artists perform during the Cirque du Soleil's Kooza show in London's Royal Albert Hall, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Artists perform during the Cirque du Soleil's Kooza show in London's Royal Albert Hall, January 4, 2013. REmore

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

Artists perform during the Cirque du Soleil's Kooza show in London's Royal Albert Hall, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
3 / 25
<p>Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's Kooza show in London's Royal Albert Hall January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's Kooza show in London's Royal Albert Hall January 4, 2013. REUTERSmore

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's Kooza show in London's Royal Albert Hall January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
4 / 25
<p>Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's show "Alegria" in Tel Aviv August 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias </p>

Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's show "Alegria" in Tel Aviv August 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias <more

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's show "Alegria" in Tel Aviv August 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Close
5 / 25
<p>Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's Totem show in London's Royal Albert Hall January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's Totem show in London's Royal Albert Hall January 4, 2012. REUTERSmore

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's Totem show in London's Royal Albert Hall January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
6 / 25
<p>An artist performs during the Cirque du Soleil's Totem show in London's Royal Albert Hall, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

An artist performs during the Cirque du Soleil's Totem show in London's Royal Albert Hall, January 4, 2012.more

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

An artist performs during the Cirque du Soleil's Totem show in London's Royal Albert Hall, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
7 / 25
<p>A cast member of the Cirque Du Soleil show 'Varekai' performs during a show preview in Seville January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A cast member of the Cirque Du Soleil show 'Varekai' performs during a show preview in Seville January 28, more

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

A cast member of the Cirque Du Soleil show 'Varekai' performs during a show preview in Seville January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
8 / 25
<p>Artistes perform during Cirque du Soleil's "Alegria" show in Sao Paulo February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Artistes perform during Cirque du Soleil's "Alegria" show in Sao Paulo February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Paulo Whmore

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

Artistes perform during Cirque du Soleil's "Alegria" show in Sao Paulo February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
9 / 25
<p>Cast members of the show "Corteo" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil perform during a dress rehearsal in Valencia June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis</p>

Cast members of the show "Corteo" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil perform during a dress rehearsal in Valenciamore

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

Cast members of the show "Corteo" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil perform during a dress rehearsal in Valencia June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
10 / 25
<p>A rider performs with a horse during the equestrian show "Cavalia" in Lisbon October 5, 2008. "Cavalia" was created by Normand Latourelle, one of the founders of Cirque du Soleil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A rider performs with a horse during the equestrian show "Cavalia" in Lisbon October 5, 2008. "Cavalia" wasmore

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

A rider performs with a horse during the equestrian show "Cavalia" in Lisbon October 5, 2008. "Cavalia" was created by Normand Latourelle, one of the founders of Cirque du Soleil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 25
<p>A cast member of the Cirque Du Soleil show "Varekai" performs during a show preview in Seville January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A cast member of the Cirque Du Soleil show "Varekai" performs during a show preview in Seville January 28, more

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

A cast member of the Cirque Du Soleil show "Varekai" performs during a show preview in Seville January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
12 / 25
<p>A cast member of the show "Ovo" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil performs during a media preview in Mexico City October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya</p>

A cast member of the show "Ovo" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil performs during a media preview in Mexico Citymore

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

A cast member of the show "Ovo" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil performs during a media preview in Mexico City October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Close
13 / 25
<p>Cast members of the show "Corteo" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil perform during a dress rehearsal in Valencia June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis</p>

Cast members of the show "Corteo" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil perform during a dress rehearsal in Valenciamore

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

Cast members of the show "Corteo" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil perform during a dress rehearsal in Valencia June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
14 / 25
<p>A cast member of the show "Corteo" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil performs during a dress rehearsal in Valencia June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis</p>

A cast member of the show "Corteo" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil performs during a dress rehearsal in Valencmore

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

A cast member of the show "Corteo" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil performs during a dress rehearsal in Valencia June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
15 / 25
<p>Performers from Cirque Du Soleil present a segment called "Pickled Funeral" during a news preview of their latest show titled "Zarkana" at New York's Radio City Music Hall May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Performers from Cirque Du Soleil present a segment called "Pickled Funeral" during a news preview of their more

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

Performers from Cirque Du Soleil present a segment called "Pickled Funeral" during a news preview of their latest show titled "Zarkana" at New York's Radio City Music Hall May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
16 / 25
<p>An acrobat from the new production from Cirque du Soleil 'Iris' opening in Hollywood summer 2011, performs at the 22nd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in Los Angeles, California April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

An acrobat from the new production from Cirque du Soleil 'Iris' opening in Hollywood summer 2011, performs more

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

An acrobat from the new production from Cirque du Soleil 'Iris' opening in Hollywood summer 2011, performs at the 22nd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in Los Angeles, California April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
17 / 25
<p>Cast members of the Cirque Du Soleil show "Varekai" perform during a preview in Moscow October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Cast members of the Cirque Du Soleil show "Varekai" perform during a preview in Moscow October 22, 2009. REmore

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

Cast members of the Cirque Du Soleil show "Varekai" perform during a preview in Moscow October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
18 / 25
<p>A cast member of the Cirque Du Soleil show "Dralion" performs during a show preview in Monterrey, northern Mexico September 16, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A cast member of the Cirque Du Soleil show "Dralion" performs during a show preview in Monterrey, northern more

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

A cast member of the Cirque Du Soleil show "Dralion" performs during a show preview in Monterrey, northern Mexico September 16, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
19 / 25
<p>Canada's Cirque du Soleil perform a preview of their new show 'OVO' (meaning egg in Portugese) - A teeming world of insects, in Montreal April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Canada's Cirque du Soleil perform a preview of their new show 'OVO' (meaning egg in Portugese) - A teeming more

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

Canada's Cirque du Soleil perform a preview of their new show 'OVO' (meaning egg in Portugese) - A teeming world of insects, in Montreal April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
20 / 25
<p>Canada's Cirque du Soleil perform their new show "Delirium" during a rehearsal in Montreal January 24, 2006. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Canada's Cirque du Soleil perform their new show "Delirium" during a rehearsal in Montreal January 24, 2006more

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

Canada's Cirque du Soleil perform their new show "Delirium" during a rehearsal in Montreal January 24, 2006. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
21 / 25
<p>Performers with the Cirque du Soleil take part in a dress rehearsal of their new show 'Dralion' in the Royal Albert Hall, London, January 7, 2004. REUTERS/David Bebber</p>

Performers with the Cirque du Soleil take part in a dress rehearsal of their new show 'Dralion' in the Royamore

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

Performers with the Cirque du Soleil take part in a dress rehearsal of their new show 'Dralion' in the Royal Albert Hall, London, January 7, 2004. REUTERS/David Bebber

Close
22 / 25
<p>A file photograph dated January 5, 2003 shows the house troupe members from Cirque Du Soleil perform on the chinese poles during their Saltimbanco show at the Royal Albert Hall in London. REUTERS/Natasha Marie Brown</p>

A file photograph dated January 5, 2003 shows the house troupe members from Cirque Du Soleil perform on themore

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

A file photograph dated January 5, 2003 shows the house troupe members from Cirque Du Soleil perform on the chinese poles during their Saltimbanco show at the Royal Albert Hall in London. REUTERS/Natasha Marie Brown

Close
23 / 25
<p>An artist performs during Cirque du Soleil's Varekai show in Lima, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An artist performs during Cirque du Soleil's Varekai show in Lima, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castmore

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

An artist performs during Cirque du Soleil's Varekai show in Lima, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
24 / 25
<p>A cast member of "Varekai" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil performs during a charity performance for children in Taipei January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nicky Loh</p>

A cast member of "Varekai" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil performs during a charity performance for children more

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

A cast member of "Varekai" by Canada's Cirque Du Soleil performs during a charity performance for children in Taipei January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Snow days

Snow days

下一个

Snow days

Snow days

A look at recent images of people living and playing in the winter snow.

2013年 1月 18日
Sworn virgin

Sworn virgin

Burrnesha (or sworn virgins) are Albanian women who take a vow of chastity in return for the right to live as men in traditional, patriarchal communities.

2013年 1月 17日
Seniors of Sun City

Seniors of Sun City

Sun City was built in 1959 as America’s first active retirement community for the over-55's. Today’s residents keep their minds and bodies active by socializing...

2013年 1月 17日
Detroit auto show

Detroit auto show

A lineup of new cars are revealed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

2013年 1月 16日

精选图集

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐