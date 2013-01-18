版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 1月 18日 星期五 12:05 BJT

Blessed pets

<p>A couple and their daughter wait with their dog to receive blessings by a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. People take their animals to churches to be blessed during the day of Saint Anthony Abate, the patron saint of domestic animals. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A couple and their daughter wait with their dog to receive blessings by a priest in a church in Xochimilco,more

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

A couple and their daughter wait with their dog to receive blessings by a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. People take their animals to churches to be blessed during the day of Saint Anthony Abate, the patron saint of domestic animals. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
1 / 10
<p>People wait with dogs and birds before receiving blessings from a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

People wait with dogs and birds before receiving blessings from a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the more

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

People wait with dogs and birds before receiving blessings from a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
2 / 10
<p>A priest blesses a rooster in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A priest blesses a rooster in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. Rmore

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

A priest blesses a rooster in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
3 / 10
<p>A priest blesses a dog in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A priest blesses a dog in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERmore

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

A priest blesses a dog in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
4 / 10
<p>A man holds on to his iguana, perched on his cap, before receiving blessings by a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A man holds on to his iguana, perched on his cap, before receiving blessings by a priest in a church in Xocmore

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

A man holds on to his iguana, perched on his cap, before receiving blessings by a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
5 / 10
<p>A priest blesses an iguana in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A priest blesses an iguana in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. Rmore

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

A priest blesses an iguana in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
6 / 10
<p>A dog waits to be blessed by a priest, next to holy water and a bible, in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A dog waits to be blessed by a priest, next to holy water and a bible, in a church in Xochimilco, on the oumore

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

A dog waits to be blessed by a priest, next to holy water and a bible, in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
7 / 10
<p>A priest blesses a group of animals at a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A priest blesses a group of animals at a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, more

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

A priest blesses a group of animals at a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
8 / 10
<p>A girl and her turtles wait to receive blessings from a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A girl and her turtles wait to receive blessings from a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts more

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

A girl and her turtles wait to receive blessings from a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
9 / 10
<p>A man waits with his dog to receive blessings from a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A man waits with his dog to receive blessings from a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of more

2013年 1月 18日 星期五

A man waits with his dog to receive blessings from a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Lego Hotel

Lego Hotel

下一个

Lego Hotel

Lego Hotel

North America's first ever three-story, 250-room Lego Hotel is being built in California's Legoland.

2013年 1月 18日
Cirque Du Soleil showcase

Cirque Du Soleil showcase

The Cirque Du Soleil said it would lay off 400 of its 5,000 employees due to rising costs of its productions as well as the strong Canadian dollar.

2013年 1月 18日
Snow days

Snow days

A look at recent images of people living and playing in the winter snow.

2013年 1月 18日
Sworn virgin

Sworn virgin

Burrnesha (or sworn virgins) are Albanian women who take a vow of chastity in return for the right to live as men in traditional, patriarchal communities.

2013年 1月 17日

精选图集

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐