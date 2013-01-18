Blessed pets
A couple and their daughter wait with their dog to receive blessings by a priest in a church in Xochimilco,more
A couple and their daughter wait with their dog to receive blessings by a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. People take their animals to churches to be blessed during the day of Saint Anthony Abate, the patron saint of domestic animals. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People wait with dogs and birds before receiving blessings from a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the more
People wait with dogs and birds before receiving blessings from a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A priest blesses a rooster in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. Rmore
A priest blesses a rooster in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A priest blesses a dog in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERmore
A priest blesses a dog in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A man holds on to his iguana, perched on his cap, before receiving blessings by a priest in a church in Xocmore
A man holds on to his iguana, perched on his cap, before receiving blessings by a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A priest blesses an iguana in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. Rmore
A priest blesses an iguana in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A dog waits to be blessed by a priest, next to holy water and a bible, in a church in Xochimilco, on the oumore
A dog waits to be blessed by a priest, next to holy water and a bible, in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A priest blesses a group of animals at a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, more
A priest blesses a group of animals at a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A girl and her turtles wait to receive blessings from a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts more
A girl and her turtles wait to receive blessings from a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A man waits with his dog to receive blessings from a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of more
A man waits with his dog to receive blessings from a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
下一个
Lego Hotel
North America's first ever three-story, 250-room Lego Hotel is being built in California's Legoland.
Cirque Du Soleil showcase
The Cirque Du Soleil said it would lay off 400 of its 5,000 employees due to rising costs of its productions as well as the strong Canadian dollar.
Snow days
A look at recent images of people living and playing in the winter snow.
Sworn virgin
Burrnesha (or sworn virgins) are Albanian women who take a vow of chastity in return for the right to live as men in traditional, patriarchal communities.
精选图集
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards
French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.