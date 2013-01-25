Teen bride's first child
Child bride Krishna (R), 12, laughs with her husband Kishan Gopal, 14, at her house in a village near Baranmore
Child bride Krishna (R), 12, laughs with her husband Kishan Gopal, 14, at her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 30 , 2011. The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but marriages like these are common, especially in poor, rural areas where girls in particular are married off young. Some 47 percent of women aged between 20 and 24 years old were married before the age of 18, according to the government's latest National Family Health Survey. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Krishna, 14, poses with her four-month-old baby Alok and husband Kishan Gopal, 16, inside the living room omore
Krishna, 14, poses with her four-month-old baby Alok and husband Kishan Gopal, 16, inside the living room of their house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. Krishna and Gopal married when she was 11 and he was 13. Krishna had a very difficult delivery, losing lots of blood and remained in the hospital for several days. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Krishna, 14, sits with her four-month-old baby Alok, outside her house in a village near Baran, located in more
Krishna, 14, sits with her four-month-old baby Alok, outside her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Krishna, 14, speaks to a relative holding her four-month-old baby Alok at her house in a village near Baranmore
Krishna, 14, speaks to a relative holding her four-month-old baby Alok at her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gopal Kishan, 16, plays with his four-month-old baby Alok lying in a hammock at his wife's house near Baranmore
Gopal Kishan, 16, plays with his four-month-old baby Alok lying in a hammock at his wife's house near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Krishna, 14, swings her four-month-old baby Alok on the porch of her house in a village near Baran, locatedmore
Krishna, 14, swings her four-month-old baby Alok on the porch of her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gopal Kishan, 16, plays with his four-month-old baby Alok lying in a hammock, at his wife's house near Baramore
Gopal Kishan, 16, plays with his four-month-old baby Alok lying in a hammock, at his wife's house near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Krishna, 14, sits with her four-month-old baby Alok outside her house in a village near Baran, located in tmore
Krishna, 14, sits with her four-month-old baby Alok outside her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gopal Kishan, 16, plays with his four-month-old baby Alok while sitting outside his wife's house near Baranmore
Gopal Kishan, 16, plays with his four-month-old baby Alok while sitting outside his wife's house near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Krishna, 13, (L) and her husband Kishan Gopal (2nd L), 15, pose with their family outside their house at a more
Krishna, 13, (L) and her husband Kishan Gopal (2nd L), 15, pose with their family outside their house at a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Krishna, 14, holds her four-month-old baby Alok as her husband Kishan Gopal, 16, helps inside the kitchen amore
Krishna, 14, holds her four-month-old baby Alok as her husband Kishan Gopal, 16, helps inside the kitchen at her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Krishna, 13, grinds spices inside the kitchen at her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwesmore
Krishna, 13, grinds spices inside the kitchen at her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Child bride Krishna, 13, stands with her husband Kishan Gopal, 15, inside a newly constructed room at her hmore
Child bride Krishna, 13, stands with her husband Kishan Gopal, 15, inside a newly constructed room at her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Krishna, 13, poses for a portrait inside a newly constructed room at her house in a village near Baran, locmore
Krishna, 13, poses for a portrait inside a newly constructed room at her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Krishna, 13, speaks to her husband Kishan Gopal (unseen), 15, at her house in a village near Baran, locatedmore
Krishna, 13, speaks to her husband Kishan Gopal (unseen), 15, at her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Krishna, 13, cuts vegetables inside the kitchen at her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwmore
Krishna, 13, cuts vegetables inside the kitchen at her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gopal Kishan, 15, eats breakfast as his mother looks inside their house at a village near Kota, located in more
Gopal Kishan, 15, eats breakfast as his mother looks inside their house at a village near Kota, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Child bride Krishna, 14, poses in a wheat field on the outskirts of her village near Baran, located in the more
Child bride Krishna, 14, poses in a wheat field on the outskirts of her village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gopal Kishan, 15, erects a wooden log at his soybean field to tie barbed wires, on the outskirts of his vilmore
Gopal Kishan, 15, erects a wooden log at his soybean field to tie barbed wires, on the outskirts of his village near Kota, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gopal Kishan (L), 15, listens to songs on his mobile phone as his father looks on at their soybean field onmore
Gopal Kishan (L), 15, listens to songs on his mobile phone as his father looks on at their soybean field on the outskirts of his village near Kota, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gopal Kishan, 16, drinks liquor at a roadside restaurant on the outskirts of his village near Baran, locatemore
Gopal Kishan, 16, drinks liquor at a roadside restaurant on the outskirts of his village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gopal Kishan (R), 15, smokes a cigarette as he drinks with his friends on the outskirts of their village nemore
Gopal Kishan (R), 15, smokes a cigarette as he drinks with his friends on the outskirts of their village near Kota, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Krishna, 14, breaks down after her husband Kishan Gopal, 16, came home drunk in a village near Baran, locatmore
Krishna, 14, breaks down after her husband Kishan Gopal, 16, came home drunk in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gopal Kishan, 15, rests inside his wife's house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state more
Gopal Kishan, 15, rests inside his wife's house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
