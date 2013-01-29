版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 1月 29日 星期二 21:55 BJT

Unusual weapons at gun buyback

<p>Seattle Police Department Sgt. Paul Gracy (L) seizes a missile launcher from Mason Vranish which Vranish had purchased outside a gun buyback program in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. Police said they would determine if the weapon can be legally owned by the public, in which case the weapon would be returned. If possession of the launcher is illegal, police said, Vranish will receive a gun buyback voucher. REUTERS/Nick Adams</p>

Seattle Police Department Sgt. Paul Gracy (L) seizes a missile launcher from Mason Vranish which Vranish hamore

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Seattle Police Department Sgt. Paul Gracy (L) seizes a missile launcher from Mason Vranish which Vranish had purchased outside a gun buyback program in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. Police said they would determine if the weapon can be legally owned by the public, in which case the weapon would be returned. If possession of the launcher is illegal, police said, Vranish will receive a gun buyback voucher. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Close
1 / 13
<p>Seattle Police Department Sgt. Paul Gracy (L) seizes a missile launcher from Mason Vranish which Vranish had purchased outside a gun buyback program in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams</p>

Seattle Police Department Sgt. Paul Gracy (L) seizes a missile launcher from Mason Vranish which Vranish hamore

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Seattle Police Department Sgt. Paul Gracy (L) seizes a missile launcher from Mason Vranish which Vranish had purchased outside a gun buyback program in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Close
2 / 13
<p>Seattle Police Department officers inspect a missile launcher seized from Mason Vranish, who had purchased it outside a gun buyback program in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams</p>

Seattle Police Department officers inspect a missile launcher seized from Mason Vranish, who had purchased more

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Seattle Police Department officers inspect a missile launcher seized from Mason Vranish, who had purchased it outside a gun buyback program in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Close
3 / 13
<p>Seattle Police Officer R.S. Curtis looks over a M-16 that was turned in during a gun buyback event in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. Participants received up to a $100 gift card in exchange for working handguns, shotguns and rifles, and up to a $200 gift card for assault weapons. The event lasted from 9 a.m. until shortly after noon, after the event ran out of $80,000 worth of gift cards. REUTERS/Nick Adams</p>

Seattle Police Officer R.S. Curtis looks over a M-16 that was turned in during a gun buyback event in Seattmore

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Seattle Police Officer R.S. Curtis looks over a M-16 that was turned in during a gun buyback event in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. Participants received up to a $100 gift card in exchange for working handguns, shotguns and rifles, and up to a $200 gift card for assault weapons. The event lasted from 9 a.m. until shortly after noon, after the event ran out of $80,000 worth of gift cards. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Close
4 / 13
<p>David Carnahan (L) looks over a rifle before buying it outside of the Seattle Police Department gun buyback event, as another buyer passes in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams</p>

David Carnahan (L) looks over a rifle before buying it outside of the Seattle Police Department gun buybackmore

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

David Carnahan (L) looks over a rifle before buying it outside of the Seattle Police Department gun buyback event, as another buyer passes in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Close
5 / 13
<p>Seattle Police Officer Leyba carries a trash can full of guns during the gun buyback event in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams</p>

Seattle Police Officer Leyba carries a trash can full of guns during the gun buyback event in Seattle, Washmore

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Seattle Police Officer Leyba carries a trash can full of guns during the gun buyback event in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Close
6 / 13
<p>Bullets handed in to the Seattle Police Department during the gun buyback event in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams</p>

Bullets handed in to the Seattle Police Department during the gun buyback event in Seattle, Washington Janumore

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Bullets handed in to the Seattle Police Department during the gun buyback event in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Close
7 / 13
<p>John Williams (L) looks over a rifle with a group of people looking to buy weapons outside of the Seattle Police Department gun buyback program in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams</p>

John Williams (L) looks over a rifle with a group of people looking to buy weapons outside of the Seattle Pmore

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

John Williams (L) looks over a rifle with a group of people looking to buy weapons outside of the Seattle Police Department gun buyback program in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Close
8 / 13
<p>Seattle Police Officer Dean Cass reads off the serial number of weapon sold to the Seattle Police Department during a gun buyback event under I-5 in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams</p>

Seattle Police Officer Dean Cass reads off the serial number of weapon sold to the Seattle Police Departmenmore

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Seattle Police Officer Dean Cass reads off the serial number of weapon sold to the Seattle Police Department during a gun buyback event under I-5 in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Close
9 / 13
<p>Seattle Police Department Officers talk with a group of gun buyers outside a gun buyback event in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams</p>

Seattle Police Department Officers talk with a group of gun buyers outside a gun buyback event in Seattle, more

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Seattle Police Department Officers talk with a group of gun buyers outside a gun buyback event in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Close
10 / 13
<p>Seattle Police Department Sgt. Paul Gracy carries weapons during a gun buyback event in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams</p>

Seattle Police Department Sgt. Paul Gracy carries weapons during a gun buyback event in Seattle, Washingtonmore

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Seattle Police Department Sgt. Paul Gracy carries weapons during a gun buyback event in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Close
11 / 13
<p>A Seattle Police Officer talks with a woman during a gun buyback event in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams</p>

A Seattle Police Officer talks with a woman during a gun buyback event in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2more

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

A Seattle Police Officer talks with a woman during a gun buyback event in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Close
12 / 13
<p>Derek Chauran (R) looks over the rifle he brought from someone after the Seattle Police Department buyback event ran out of gift cards in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams</p>

Derek Chauran (R) looks over the rifle he brought from someone after the Seattle Police Department buybackmore

2013年 1月 29日 星期二

Derek Chauran (R) looks over the rifle he brought from someone after the Seattle Police Department buyback event ran out of gift cards in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Close
13 / 13
重播
下一图片集
Tough Guy challenge

Tough Guy challenge

下一个

Tough Guy challenge

Tough Guy challenge

Competitors brave water, mud, and fire in an annual race to raise money for charity.

2013年 1月 29日
Teen bride's first child

Teen bride's first child

The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but teen marriages and pregnancies are common, especially in poor, rural areas where girls are married off young.

2013年 1月 26日
A whisky world

A whisky world

From China to America, sales of whiskies are taking off as old world distilling traditions adapt to new world markets.

2013年 1月 25日
India's women defend themselves

India's women defend themselves

Women in India take steps to ensure their security in the aftermath of the death of a medical student who was gang raped on a bus in New Delhi.

2013年 1月 23日

精选图集

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.

Dior goes to Tokyo

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐