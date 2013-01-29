Unusual weapons at gun buyback
Seattle Police Department Sgt. Paul Gracy (L) seizes a missile launcher from Mason Vranish which Vranish had purchased outside a gun buyback program in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. Police said they would determine if the weapon can be legally owned by the public, in which case the weapon would be returned. If possession of the launcher is illegal, police said, Vranish will receive a gun buyback voucher. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Seattle Police Department Sgt. Paul Gracy (L) seizes a missile launcher from Mason Vranish which Vranish had purchased outside a gun buyback program in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Seattle Police Department officers inspect a missile launcher seized from Mason Vranish, who had purchased more
Seattle Police Department officers inspect a missile launcher seized from Mason Vranish, who had purchased it outside a gun buyback program in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Seattle Police Officer R.S. Curtis looks over a M-16 that was turned in during a gun buyback event in Seattmore
Seattle Police Officer R.S. Curtis looks over a M-16 that was turned in during a gun buyback event in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. Participants received up to a $100 gift card in exchange for working handguns, shotguns and rifles, and up to a $200 gift card for assault weapons. The event lasted from 9 a.m. until shortly after noon, after the event ran out of $80,000 worth of gift cards. REUTERS/Nick Adams
David Carnahan (L) looks over a rifle before buying it outside of the Seattle Police Department gun buybackmore
David Carnahan (L) looks over a rifle before buying it outside of the Seattle Police Department gun buyback event, as another buyer passes in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Seattle Police Officer Leyba carries a trash can full of guns during the gun buyback event in Seattle, Washmore
Seattle Police Officer Leyba carries a trash can full of guns during the gun buyback event in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Bullets handed in to the Seattle Police Department during the gun buyback event in Seattle, Washington Janumore
Bullets handed in to the Seattle Police Department during the gun buyback event in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams
John Williams (L) looks over a rifle with a group of people looking to buy weapons outside of the Seattle Pmore
John Williams (L) looks over a rifle with a group of people looking to buy weapons outside of the Seattle Police Department gun buyback program in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Seattle Police Officer Dean Cass reads off the serial number of weapon sold to the Seattle Police Departmenmore
Seattle Police Officer Dean Cass reads off the serial number of weapon sold to the Seattle Police Department during a gun buyback event under I-5 in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Seattle Police Department Officers talk with a group of gun buyers outside a gun buyback event in Seattle, more
Seattle Police Department Officers talk with a group of gun buyers outside a gun buyback event in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Seattle Police Department Sgt. Paul Gracy carries weapons during a gun buyback event in Seattle, Washingtonmore
Seattle Police Department Sgt. Paul Gracy carries weapons during a gun buyback event in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams
A Seattle Police Officer talks with a woman during a gun buyback event in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2more
A Seattle Police Officer talks with a woman during a gun buyback event in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Derek Chauran (R) looks over the rifle he brought from someone after the Seattle Police Department buybackmore
Derek Chauran (R) looks over the rifle he brought from someone after the Seattle Police Department buyback event ran out of gift cards in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams
