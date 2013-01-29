Smoggy skies of China
A group of expatriates walk along the Bund as they distribute face masks to pedestrians to raise awareness more
A group of expatriates walk along the Bund as they distribute face masks to pedestrians to raise awareness of air pollution in downtown Shanghai January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People walk on a street past a power plant's cooling tower in Yingtan, Jiangxi province December 11, 2008. more
People walk on a street past a power plant's cooling tower in Yingtan, Jiangxi province December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese women, wearing masks to protect themselves from air pollution, walk down a main street in Xian, Janmore
Chinese women, wearing masks to protect themselves from air pollution, walk down a main street in Xian, January 26, 2000. REUTERS/Andrew Wong
A woman wears a protective mask as she rides her bicycle in front of a painted landscape at the fence of a more
A woman wears a protective mask as she rides her bicycle in front of a painted landscape at the fence of a construction site in Beijing April 29, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Smoking chimneys are seen in front of residential buildings in Tianjin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujmore
Smoking chimneys are seen in front of residential buildings in Tianjin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A woman covers her head and face from the sun in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu province July 26, 2007. REUmore
A woman covers her head and face from the sun in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu province July 26, 2007. REUTERS/Sean Yong
A worker walks along a railway track at a coking factory in Changzhi, Shanxi province August 28, 2009. REUTmore
A worker walks along a railway track at a coking factory in Changzhi, Shanxi province August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Buildings under a hazy skyline in downtown Guangzhou, capital city of China's southern Guangdong province, more
Buildings under a hazy skyline in downtown Guangzhou, capital city of China's southern Guangdong province, November 17, 2004. REUTERS/Kin Cheung
Chinese artist dissident Ai Weiwei poses with a gas mask in protest of the bad air quality in Beijing, in tmore
Chinese artist dissident Ai Weiwei poses with a gas mask in protest of the bad air quality in Beijing, in this handout photo taken on January 13, 2013 and provided to Reuters on January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Courtesy of Ai Weiwei/Handout
The financial district of Pudong is seen on a hazy day in Shanghai January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Songmore
The financial district of Pudong is seen on a hazy day in Shanghai January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A general view shows a coal-burning power station at night in Xiangfan, Hubei province September 15, 2009. more
A general view shows a coal-burning power station at night in Xiangfan, Hubei province September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
A Chinese woman wears a scarf to fend off dust as she rides a bicycle in Beijing February 26, 2004. REUTERmore
A Chinese woman wears a scarf to fend off dust as she rides a bicycle in Beijing February 26, 2004. REUTERS/Guang Niu
A swallow flies past smoke billowing from the chimneys of a cement plant on the outskirts of Xiangfan, centmore
A swallow flies past smoke billowing from the chimneys of a cement plant on the outskirts of Xiangfan, central China's Hubei province May 12, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
Passengers hold their breath as they wait for a tram at Hong Kong's Causeway Bay business district March 29more
Passengers hold their breath as they wait for a tram at Hong Kong's Causeway Bay business district March 29, 2000. REUTERS/Staff
A chimney billows smoke from a coal-burning power station behind pedestrians walking across a bridge in Beimore
A chimney billows smoke from a coal-burning power station behind pedestrians walking across a bridge in Beijing December 14, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
A man rides a bicycle during heavy fog in Wuhan, Hubei province December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A man rides a bicycle during heavy fog in Wuhan, Hubei province December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman wears a mask as she does her morning exercise outdoors in Fuyang, Anhui province, January 14, 2013.more
A woman wears a mask as she does her morning exercise outdoors in Fuyang, Anhui province, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
People walk past a power plant in Shanghai December 5, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song
People walk past a power plant in Shanghai December 5, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman wearing a mask walks on a pedestrian bridge on a hazy day in Beijing January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jasomore
A woman wearing a mask walks on a pedestrian bridge on a hazy day in Beijing January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Smoke rises from chimneys of a power plant in Changzhi, Shanxi province November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stringemore
Smoke rises from chimneys of a power plant in Changzhi, Shanxi province November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
A cleaner wears a face mask as she works in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese chairman Mao Zedomore
A cleaner wears a face mask as she works in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Gate June 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Smoke rises from a chimney of a power plant near a Chinese national flag in Taiyuan, Shanxi province Decembmore
Smoke rises from a chimney of a power plant near a Chinese national flag in Taiyuan, Shanxi province December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
下一个
Egypt's uprising: Two years on
Police and protesters clash on the second anniversary of the uprising.
French intervention in Mali
France commits to stay in Mali until stability is returned.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Do-it-yourself war
Rebels fight shortages in equipment with home made and do-it-yourself weapons.
精选图集
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.