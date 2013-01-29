版本:
Smoggy skies of China

<p>A group of expatriates walk along the Bund as they distribute face masks to pedestrians to raise awareness of air pollution in downtown Shanghai January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A group of expatriates walk along the Bund as they distribute face masks to pedestrians to raise awareness of air pollution in downtown Shanghai January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>People walk on a street past a power plant's cooling tower in Yingtan, Jiangxi province December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People walk on a street past a power plant's cooling tower in Yingtan, Jiangxi province December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Chinese women, wearing masks to protect themselves from air pollution, walk down a main street in Xian, January 26, 2000. REUTERS/Andrew Wong</p>

Chinese women, wearing masks to protect themselves from air pollution, walk down a main street in Xian, January 26, 2000. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

<p>A woman wears a protective mask as she rides her bicycle in front of a painted landscape at the fence of a construction site in Beijing April 29, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

A woman wears a protective mask as she rides her bicycle in front of a painted landscape at the fence of a construction site in Beijing April 29, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>Smoking chimneys are seen in front of residential buildings in Tianjin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Smoking chimneys are seen in front of residential buildings in Tianjin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

<p>A woman covers her head and face from the sun in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu province July 26, 2007. REUTERS/Sean Yong</p>

A woman covers her head and face from the sun in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu province July 26, 2007. REUTERS/Sean Yong

<p>A worker walks along a railway track at a coking factory in Changzhi, Shanxi province August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A worker walks along a railway track at a coking factory in Changzhi, Shanxi province August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Buildings under a hazy skyline in downtown Guangzhou, capital city of China's southern Guangdong province, November 17, 2004. REUTERS/Kin Cheung</p>

Buildings under a hazy skyline in downtown Guangzhou, capital city of China's southern Guangdong province, November 17, 2004. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

<p>Chinese artist dissident Ai Weiwei poses with a gas mask in protest of the bad air quality in Beijing, in this handout photo taken on January 13, 2013 and provided to Reuters on January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Courtesy of Ai Weiwei/Handout</p>

Chinese artist dissident Ai Weiwei poses with a gas mask in protest of the bad air quality in Beijing, in this handout photo taken on January 13, 2013 and provided to Reuters on January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Courtesy of Ai Weiwei/Handout

<p>The financial district of Pudong is seen on a hazy day in Shanghai January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

The financial district of Pudong is seen on a hazy day in Shanghai January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

The financial district of Pudong is seen on a hazy day in Shanghai January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>A general view shows a coal-burning power station at night in Xiangfan, Hubei province September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A general view shows a coal-burning power station at night in Xiangfan, Hubei province September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A Chinese woman wears a scarf to fend off dust as she rides a bicycle in Beijing February 26, 2004. REUTERS/Guang Niu</p>

A Chinese woman wears a scarf to fend off dust as she rides a bicycle in Beijing February 26, 2004. REUTERS/Guang Niu

<p>A swallow flies past smoke billowing from the chimneys of a cement plant on the outskirts of Xiangfan, central China's Hubei province May 12, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A swallow flies past smoke billowing from the chimneys of a cement plant on the outskirts of Xiangfan, central China's Hubei province May 12, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Passengers hold their breath as they wait for a tram at Hong Kong's Causeway Bay business district March 29, 2000. REUTERS/Staff</p>

Passengers hold their breath as they wait for a tram at Hong Kong's Causeway Bay business district March 29, 2000. REUTERS/Staff

<p>A chimney billows smoke from a coal-burning power station behind pedestrians walking across a bridge in Beijing December 14, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A chimney billows smoke from a coal-burning power station behind pedestrians walking across a bridge in Beijing December 14, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A man rides a bicycle during heavy fog in Wuhan, Hubei province December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man rides a bicycle during heavy fog in Wuhan, Hubei province December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

A man rides a bicycle during heavy fog in Wuhan, Hubei province December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A woman wears a mask as she does her morning exercise outdoors in Fuyang, Anhui province, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A woman wears a mask as she does her morning exercise outdoors in Fuyang, Anhui province, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>People walk past a power plant in Shanghai December 5, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

People walk past a power plant in Shanghai December 5, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song

People walk past a power plant in Shanghai December 5, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>A woman wearing a mask walks on a pedestrian bridge on a hazy day in Beijing January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A woman wearing a mask walks on a pedestrian bridge on a hazy day in Beijing January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Smoke rises from chimneys of a power plant in Changzhi, Shanxi province November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Smoke rises from chimneys of a power plant in Changzhi, Shanxi province November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A cleaner wears a face mask as she works in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Gate June 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A cleaner wears a face mask as she works in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Gate June 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Smoke rises from a chimney of a power plant near a Chinese national flag in Taiyuan, Shanxi province December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Smoke rises from a chimney of a power plant near a Chinese national flag in Taiyuan, Shanxi province December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

