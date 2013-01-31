Clown doctors
"Clown doctors" prepare before the pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeimore
"Clown doctors" prepare before the pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. The Brazilian clowns are members of the "Doutores da Alegria", a non-profit organization (NGO) that aims to cheer up sick people. According to the NGO, they conduct approximately 75,000 visits per year to hospitals in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Recife and Belo Horizonte. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
"Clown doctors" and other volunteers entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivitiesmore
"Clown doctors" and other volunteers entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. The Brazilian clowns are members of the "Doutores da Alegria", a non-profit organisation (NGO) that aims to cheer up sick people. According to the NGO, they conduct approximately 75,000 visits per year to hospitals in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Recife and Belo Horizonte. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY)
"Clown doctors" and other volunteers entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivitiesmore
"Clown doctors" and other volunteers entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A "clown doctor" entertains patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabmore
A "clown doctor" entertains patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
"Clown doctors" and others entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Edmore
"Clown doctors" and others entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A "clown doctor" entertains patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabmore
A "clown doctor" entertains patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A "clown doctor" prepares before the pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janmore
A "clown doctor" prepares before the pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
"Clown doctors" prepare before the pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeimore
"Clown doctors" prepare before the pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
"Clown doctors" prepare before the pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeimore
"Clown doctors" prepare before the pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
"Clown doctors" prepare before the pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeimore
"Clown doctors" prepare before the pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A "clown doctor" and a patient perform during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rmore
A "clown doctor" and a patient perform during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
"Clown doctors" and other volunteers entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivitiesmore
"Clown doctors" and other volunteers entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
"Clown doctors" and other volunteers entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivitiesmore
"Clown doctors" and other volunteers entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
"Clown doctors" and others entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Edmore
"Clown doctors" and others entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
"Clown doctors" and other volunteers entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivitiesmore
"Clown doctors" and other volunteers entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A "clown doctor" entertains patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabmore
A "clown doctor" entertains patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A "clown doctor" entertains patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabmore
A "clown doctor" entertains patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
"Clown doctors" and other volunteers entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivitiesmore
"Clown doctors" and other volunteers entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
"Clown doctors" and others entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Edmore
"Clown doctors" and others entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
"Clown doctors" and others entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Edmore
"Clown doctors" and others entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
下一个
Weird restaurants
From dining out of a toilet, to dining inside a replica airplane. A look at the oddly-themed restaurants of the world.
Unusual weapons at gun buyback
Shotguns, rifles, and even a missile launcher are encountered at a gun buyback program in Seattle.
Tough Guy challenge
Competitors brave water, mud, and fire in an annual race to raise money for charity.
Teen bride's first child
The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but teen marriages and pregnancies are common, especially in poor, rural areas where girls are married off young.
精选图集
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.