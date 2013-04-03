Guess where I'm calling from?
A woman talks on her phone while watching the sun set behind a cruise ship used to house attendees to the Smore
A woman talks on her phone while watching the sun set behind a cruise ship used to house attendees to the Summit of the Americas in Port of Spain, Trinidad April 18, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Attendees photograph President Barack Obama with their mobile phones at a Women's History Month reception amore
Attendees photograph President Barack Obama with their mobile phones at a Women's History Month reception at the White House in Washington, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Russian cadet uses a mobile phone to photograph other cadets in an MTS shop in St.Petersburg March 18, 20more
A Russian cadet uses a mobile phone to photograph other cadets in an MTS shop in St.Petersburg March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A woman uses her mobile phone as she sits under a portrait of a young girl while attending the Conservativemore
A woman uses her mobile phone as she sits under a portrait of a young girl while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Cleaners clean the stairs as a man using a mobile phone walks by at Sejong Centre for the Perfoming Arts inmore
Cleaners clean the stairs as a man using a mobile phone walks by at Sejong Centre for the Perfoming Arts in central Seoul March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco (CC) chats on his mobile phone as he arrives for a meeting in the Synod Hall at thmore
Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco (CC) chats on his mobile phone as he arrives for a meeting in the Synod Hall at the Vatican March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A Jewish man speaks on his mobile phone during the second day of the World Economic Forum in Sharm El-Sheikmore
A Jewish man speaks on his mobile phone during the second day of the World Economic Forum in Sharm El-Sheikh May 19, 2008 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A streaker uses his mobile phone as he is tackled by a policeman during the rugby tour match between the Brmore
A streaker uses his mobile phone as he is tackled by a policeman during the rugby tour match between the British and Irish Lions and Manawatu in Palmerston North June 28, 2005. The Lions defeated Manawatu 109-6. REUTERS/David Gray
Tibetan monks use their mobile phones in Lhasa, Tibet July 3, 2006. REUTERS/Joe Chan
Tibetan monks use their mobile phones in Lhasa, Tibet July 3, 2006. REUTERS/Joe Chan
A woman speak on a mobile phone while attending an equestrian games festival in Bishkek October 22, 2011. Rmore
A woman speak on a mobile phone while attending an equestrian games festival in Bishkek October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A woman talks on her mobile phone at the trunk of her car as she waits for rescue on a flooded street in Tamore
A woman talks on her mobile phone at the trunk of her car as she waits for rescue on a flooded street in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man talks on his cell phone after taking part in the 10th Annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York City Jamore
A man talks on his cell phone after taking part in the 10th Annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York City January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A stock trader dressed as a chicken stands on the trading floor at the German stock exchange in Frankfurt, more
A stock trader dressed as a chicken stands on the trading floor at the German stock exchange in Frankfurt, February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman looks as two men dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad walk toward a protest on the sidelinmore
A woman looks as two men dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad walk toward a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A motorist talks on his mobile phone as he waits at traffic lights in Beijing, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/more
A motorist talks on his mobile phone as he waits at traffic lights in Beijing, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A man takes a picture of a friend posing inside a public telephone booth painted by Brazilian artist Carla more
A man takes a picture of a friend posing inside a public telephone booth painted by Brazilian artist Carla Pires during the Call Parade art exhibition in Sao Paulo July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor dressed up as Charlie Chaplin, talks on a phone along a road in Adipur imore
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor dressed up as Charlie Chaplin, talks on a phone along a road in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012.Aswani formed the Charlie Circle fan club after watching Chaplin's Gold Rush in 1973. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ruchi Singh, wife of Vishal Singh, speaks on a phone in their bedroom in Lucknow October 25, 2011. REUTERSmore
Ruchi Singh, wife of Vishal Singh, speaks on a phone in their bedroom in Lucknow October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Mathias Rajani, Danish luxury product company Aesir's chief commercial officer, holds a model of his companmore
Mathias Rajani, Danish luxury product company Aesir's chief commercial officer, holds a model of his company's new mobile phone during a press presentation in Moscow September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Paco (R), 59, talks to social services on his mobile phone while his wife Mercedes, 45, sits next to him asmore
Paco (R), 59, talks to social services on his mobile phone while his wife Mercedes, 45, sits next to him as they are evicted from their home, a small opening on a wall adjacent to Madrid's Toledo bridge, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
The plastinated body of a man is pictured during an exhibition preview at Naturhistorisches Museum (Naturalmore
The plastinated body of a man is pictured during an exhibition preview at Naturhistorisches Museum (Natural History Museum) in Vienna, November 16, 2010. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Prem (3), the son of an idol vendor, plays with a mobile phone in front of the idols of Hindu god Krishna amore
Prem (3), the son of an idol vendor, plays with a mobile phone in front of the idols of Hindu god Krishna at a roadside on the eve of the Hindu festival of "Janmashtami" in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
An England fan (C) talks on the telephone in the company of friends after the Super 8 match between Englandmore
An England fan (C) talks on the telephone in the company of friends after the Super 8 match between England and New Zealand at Beausejour Cricket Ground during the ICC World Twenty20 cricket tournament in Gros Islet. May 10, 2010. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Residents of Bank Street, Elkhart react as Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama speaks tomore
Residents of Bank Street, Elkhart react as Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama speaks to a woman on a mobile phone named Hillary as he canvasses for votes in Indiana, May 4, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A recent undated X-Ray shows a cell phone in a Salvadoran prisoner's lower intestine. Four men, all membersmore
A recent undated X-Ray shows a cell phone in a Salvadoran prisoner's lower intestine. Four men, all members of the Mara Salvatrucha street gang, were caught with cell phones, a charger, and spare chips which they had inserted so far up their rectums that they reached their intestines, according to authorities at Zacatecoluca prison, 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador, on September 7, 2006. REUTERS/Salvadoran Interior Ministry/Handout
下一个
World of plastic surgery
People are finding ways to change how they look through a variety of surgical implants and transplants.
Kangaroo shooter
Steven O'Donnell, a professional plumber, shoots kangaroos as part of an annual cull in the Australian Capital Territory.
Circus comes to town
The traveling Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars aims to bring the circus to rural areas. The circus, now in its 129th edition, stages 250 shows a year across...
Holy Week
Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter.
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.