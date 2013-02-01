版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 2月 2日 星期六 05:45 BJT

Grand Central century

<p>Commuters pass through Grand Central Terminal in New York, November 12, 2012. Grand Central Terminal, the doyenne of American train stations, is celebrating its 100th birthday. Opened on Feb. 2, 1913 the iconic New York landmark with its Beaux-Arts facade is an architectural gem, and still one of America's greatest transportation hubs. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

Commuters pass through Grand Central Terminal in New York, November 12, 2012. Grand Central Terminal, the dmore

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Commuters pass through Grand Central Terminal in New York, November 12, 2012. Grand Central Terminal, the doyenne of American train stations, is celebrating its 100th birthday. Opened on Feb. 2, 1913 the iconic New York landmark with its Beaux-Arts facade is an architectural gem, and still one of America's greatest transportation hubs. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
1 / 30
<p>A woman pulls her luggage at Grand Central Station while Hurricane Sandy approaches New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A woman pulls her luggage at Grand Central Station while Hurricane Sandy approaches New York, October 28, 2more

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

A woman pulls her luggage at Grand Central Station while Hurricane Sandy approaches New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
2 / 30
<p>A man stops to look up at the ornate ceiling inside of Grand Central Station in New York, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A man stops to look up at the ornate ceiling inside of Grand Central Station in New York, February 1, 2013.more

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

A man stops to look up at the ornate ceiling inside of Grand Central Station in New York, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 30
<p>Commuters move through the grand hall of Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Commuters move through the grand hall of Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brmore

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Commuters move through the grand hall of Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
4 / 30
<p>A view inside the Tiffany clock over Park Ave and 42nd St. Is pictured at Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A view inside the Tiffany clock over Park Ave and 42nd St. Is pictured at Grand Central Terminal in New Yormore

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

A view inside the Tiffany clock over Park Ave and 42nd St. Is pictured at Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
5 / 30
<p>Park Avenue south direction is pictured from a view looking out from the Tiffany clock over Park Ave and 42nd St. at Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Park Avenue south direction is pictured from a view looking out from the Tiffany clock over Park Ave and 42more

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Park Avenue south direction is pictured from a view looking out from the Tiffany clock over Park Ave and 42nd St. at Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
6 / 30
<p>Excavation work at the site of Grand Central Station in New York 1908. It made its debut in the heyday of cross-country train travel, faced demolition in the era of the auto, and got a new lease on life with a facelift in its eighth decade. Now Grand Central Terminal, the doyenne of American train stations, is celebrating its 100th birthday. REUTERS/Courtesy of the Library of Congress/Handout</p>

Excavation work at the site of Grand Central Station in New York 1908. It made its debut in the heyday of cmore

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Excavation work at the site of Grand Central Station in New York 1908. It made its debut in the heyday of cross-country train travel, faced demolition in the era of the auto, and got a new lease on life with a facelift in its eighth decade. Now Grand Central Terminal, the doyenne of American train stations, is celebrating its 100th birthday. REUTERS/Courtesy of the Library of Congress/Handout

Close
7 / 30
<p>Excavations for the construction of Grand Central Station in New York 1908. REUTERS/Courtesy of Library of Congress/Handout</p>

Excavations for the construction of Grand Central Station in New York 1908. REUTERS/Courtesy of Library ofmore

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Excavations for the construction of Grand Central Station in New York 1908. REUTERS/Courtesy of Library of Congress/Handout

Close
8 / 30
<p>A view of the west balcony in Grand Central Station in New York in this photo taken between 1913-1930. REUTERS/Courtesy of the Library of Congress/Handout</p>

A view of the west balcony in Grand Central Station in New York in this photo taken between 1913-1930. Rmore

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

A view of the west balcony in Grand Central Station in New York in this photo taken between 1913-1930. REUTERS/Courtesy of the Library of Congress/Handout

Close
9 / 30
<p>Esteban Carrera (L) and Mariuxi Encalada from Ecuador sit on the floor while waiting for a train at Grand Central Terminal in New York, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Esteban Carrera (L) and Mariuxi Encalada from Ecuador sit on the floor while waiting for a train at Grand Cmore

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Esteban Carrera (L) and Mariuxi Encalada from Ecuador sit on the floor while waiting for a train at Grand Central Terminal in New York, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 30
<p>Esteban Carrera from Ecuador sits on the floor while waiting for a train at Grand Central Terminal in New York, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Esteban Carrera from Ecuador sits on the floor while waiting for a train at Grand Central Terminal in New Ymore

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Esteban Carrera from Ecuador sits on the floor while waiting for a train at Grand Central Terminal in New York, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 30
<p>Customers sit at the counter of the Oyster bar in the lower level of Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Customers sit at the counter of the Oyster bar in the lower level of Grand Central Terminal in New York, Jamore

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Customers sit at the counter of the Oyster bar in the lower level of Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
12 / 30
<p>A couple walks through Grand Central Terminal on their way to getting married in New York on December 12, 2012, the century's last sequential date of 12-12-12. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A couple walks through Grand Central Terminal on their way to getting married in New York on December 12, 2more

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

A couple walks through Grand Central Terminal on their way to getting married in New York on December 12, 2012, the century's last sequential date of 12-12-12. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
13 / 30
<p>Light shines through a window as commuters enter the main concourse of Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Light shines through a window as commuters enter the main concourse of Grand Central Terminal in New York, more

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Light shines through a window as commuters enter the main concourse of Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
14 / 30
<p>Commuters walk down a flight of stairs inside of Grand Central Station in New York, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Commuters walk down a flight of stairs inside of Grand Central Station in New York, February 1, 2013. REUmore

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Commuters walk down a flight of stairs inside of Grand Central Station in New York, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 30
<p>A man sleeps on a wooden bench in Grand Central Station in New York, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A man sleeps on a wooden bench in Grand Central Station in New York, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackmore

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

A man sleeps on a wooden bench in Grand Central Station in New York, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 30
<p>Commuters get off a train at Grand Central Terminal in New York, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

Commuters get off a train at Grand Central Terminal in New York, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burtonmore

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Commuters get off a train at Grand Central Terminal in New York, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
17 / 30
<p>Commuters wait and walk through Grand Central Station in New York March 24, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Commuters wait and walk through Grand Central Station in New York March 24, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

more

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Commuters wait and walk through Grand Central Station in New York March 24, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 30
<p>The clock on the south facing side of New York's Grand Central Terminal strikes noon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

The clock on the south facing side of New York's Grand Central Terminal strikes noon March 29, 2012. REUTERmore

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

The clock on the south facing side of New York's Grand Central Terminal strikes noon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
19 / 30
<p>The 59 stars shine as part of the backwards-painted zodiac set in gold leaf constellations span the ceiling of the main concourse of Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

The 59 stars shine as part of the backwards-painted zodiac set in gold leaf constellations span the ceilingmore

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

The 59 stars shine as part of the backwards-painted zodiac set in gold leaf constellations span the ceiling of the main concourse of Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
20 / 30
<p>People in Grand Central Station pause to observe a moment of silence for the victims of the September 11 attacks in New York September 11, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People in Grand Central Station pause to observe a moment of silence for the victims of the September 11 atmore

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

People in Grand Central Station pause to observe a moment of silence for the victims of the September 11 attacks in New York September 11, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
21 / 30
<p>People use the ramp at Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

People use the ramp at Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

People use the ramp at Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
22 / 30
<p>Boxers Kevin Martin (L) and Patrick Aristhene fight inside a ring set up in Grand Central Station for an event promoting the FX series "Lights Out" in New York January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Boxers Kevin Martin (L) and Patrick Aristhene fight inside a ring set up in Grand Central Station for an evmore

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Boxers Kevin Martin (L) and Patrick Aristhene fight inside a ring set up in Grand Central Station for an event promoting the FX series "Lights Out" in New York January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
23 / 30
<p>Hamish Bowles (L), Victoria Beckham and Anna Wintour (R) attend the launch of Britain's GREAT campaign at Grand Central Station in New York February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Hamish Bowles (L), Victoria Beckham and Anna Wintour (R) attend the launch of Britain's GREAT campaign at Gmore

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Hamish Bowles (L), Victoria Beckham and Anna Wintour (R) attend the launch of Britain's GREAT campaign at Grand Central Station in New York February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
24 / 30
<p>A commuter walks through the main concourse of Grand Central Terminal, also known as Grand Central Station, in New York March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A commuter walks through the main concourse of Grand Central Terminal, also known as Grand Central Station,more

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

A commuter walks through the main concourse of Grand Central Terminal, also known as Grand Central Station, in New York March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
25 / 30
<p>The newest Apple Store is seen atop steps on the East Balcony of New York City's Grand Central Station December 7, 2011, during a press preview of the store, which opens to the public on Friday. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

The newest Apple Store is seen atop steps on the East Balcony of New York City's Grand Central Station Decemore

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

The newest Apple Store is seen atop steps on the East Balcony of New York City's Grand Central Station December 7, 2011, during a press preview of the store, which opens to the public on Friday. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
26 / 30
<p>A man stands to use a computer at an Apple store inside of Grand Central Station in New York, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A man stands to use a computer at an Apple store inside of Grand Central Station in New York, February 1, 2more

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

A man stands to use a computer at an Apple store inside of Grand Central Station in New York, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
27 / 30
<p>People line up along a street in Manhattan across from Grand Central Station to take buses back to the Brooklyn borough in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People line up along a street in Manhattan across from Grand Central Station to take buses back to the Broomore

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

People line up along a street in Manhattan across from Grand Central Station to take buses back to the Brooklyn borough in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
28 / 30
<p>People wait in the darkened entrance of Grand Central Terminal hoping for train service to resume as others move around without the convenience of electricity during a blackout in New York on August 14, 2003. REUTERS/Chip East</p>

People wait in the darkened entrance of Grand Central Terminal hoping for train service to resume as othersmore

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

People wait in the darkened entrance of Grand Central Terminal hoping for train service to resume as others move around without the convenience of electricity during a blackout in New York on August 14, 2003. REUTERS/Chip East

Close
29 / 30
<p>A man stops to take a photograph as commuters walk through the inside of Grand Central Station in New York, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A man stops to take a photograph as commuters walk through the inside of Grand Central Station in New York,more

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

A man stops to take a photograph as commuters walk through the inside of Grand Central Station in New York, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Clown doctors

Clown doctors

下一个

Clown doctors

Clown doctors

"Clown doctors" bring cheer to patients at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Brazil.

2013年 2月 1日
Weird restaurants

Weird restaurants

From dining out of a toilet, to dining inside a replica airplane. A look at the oddly-themed restaurants of the world.

2013年 2月 1日
Unusual weapons at gun buyback

Unusual weapons at gun buyback

Shotguns, rifles, and even a missile launcher are encountered at a gun buyback program in Seattle.

2013年 1月 29日
Tough Guy challenge

Tough Guy challenge

Competitors brave water, mud, and fire in an annual race to raise money for charity.

2013年 1月 29日

精选图集

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐