Farewell to Barney
Then-President George W. Bush carries his dog Barney down the steps of Air Force One as he arrives in Texasmore
Then-President George W. Bush carries his dog Barney down the steps of Air Force One as he arrives in Texas to spend the weekend on his ranch in Crawford February 29, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Then-President George W. Bush waves to the press while holding the family dogs "Barney" (foreground) and "Smore
Then-President George W. Bush waves to the press while holding the family dogs "Barney" (foreground) and "Spot" (rear) after he and First Lady Laura Bush arrived at a Waco, Texas airport, November 13, 2001. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell
Video captures from a White House dog's eye view "BarneyCam" holiday video named after one of the presidentmore
Video captures from a White House dog's eye view "BarneyCam" holiday video named after one of the president's dogs and posted on the White House website show then-President George W. Bush, his daughters Barbara and Jenna, first lady Laura Bush and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair talking to and reading to the White House dogs Barney and Miss Beazley. REUTERS/The White House/Handout
Then-President George W. Bush calls for his dog, Barney, at the White House in Washington September 28, 200more
Then-President George W. Bush calls for his dog, Barney, at the White House in Washington September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young
Then-President George W. Bush holds the door open for his dog, Barney, at the White House in Washington Sepmore
Then-President George W. Bush holds the door open for his dog, Barney, at the White House in Washington September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young
Then-President George W. Bush greets his pet dog Barney as first lady Laura Bush looks on, upon returning tmore
Then-President George W. Bush greets his pet dog Barney as first lady Laura Bush looks on, upon returning to the White House in Washington, May 10, 2005. REUTERS/Shaun Heasley
Then-President George W. Bush (L) and Chief of Staff Josh Bolten walk with the President's dog, Barney, at more
Then-President George W. Bush (L) and Chief of Staff Josh Bolten walk with the President's dog, Barney, at Camp David, July 21, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Draper/Handout
After exiting Marine One, then-President George W. Bush walks with his pet dog Barney across the south lawnmore
After exiting Marine One, then-President George W. Bush walks with his pet dog Barney across the south lawn of the White House in Washington, April 12, 2005, upon returning from lunch with U.S. Army soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas. REUTERS/Chip Somodevilla
Then-President George W. Bush looks down at his dog Barney as Australian Prime Minister John Howard speaks more
Then-President George W. Bush looks down at his dog Barney as Australian Prime Minister John Howard speaks during a joint press conference held on the Bush ranch in Crawford, Texas, May 3, 2003. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Then-President George W. Bush (R) speaks to members of the press as he holds onto his dog Barney while firsmore
Then-President George W. Bush (R) speaks to members of the press as he holds onto his dog Barney while first lady Laura Bush holds the other family dog, Spot, shortly after arriving in Waco, Texas November 13, 2001. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Then-President George W. Bush walks behind his dogs Miss Beazley (L) and Barney as he waves to well-wishersmore
Then-President George W. Bush walks behind his dogs Miss Beazley (L) and Barney as he waves to well-wishers on his return to the White House in Washington August 13, 2006. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Then-President George W. Bush's dogs Miss Beazley (L) and Barney follow President Bush as he walks to the Omore
Then-President George W. Bush's dogs Miss Beazley (L) and Barney follow President Bush as he walks to the Oval Office of the White House after returning to Washington from a trip to Europe June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Barney, pet terrier of the U.S. first family, walks away from a group picture of the Bush family including more
Barney, pet terrier of the U.S. first family, walks away from a group picture of the Bush family including then-President George W. Bush (L) as they watch the election results of the 2004 presidential election in the West Sitting Hall of the White House residence November 2, 2004. Members of his family are (L-R) daughter Barbara Bush, first lady Laura Bush, father and former President George Bush, first lady Barbara Bush, sister Doro, sister-in-law Maria Bush, brother Neil and family friend Lois Betts. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Then-President George W. Bush waves as he carries his dog Barney at Waco TSTC airport April 26, 2005. REmore
Then-President George W. Bush waves as he carries his dog Barney at Waco TSTC airport April 26, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Then-President George W. Bush's dogs Barney (L) and Miss Beazley are escorted across the tarmac after gettimore
Then-President George W. Bush's dogs Barney (L) and Miss Beazley are escorted across the tarmac after getting off Air Force One, after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland November 12, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young
Then-President George W. Bush, carrying his dog Barney, descends the steps of Air Force One upon his arrivamore
Then-President George W. Bush, carrying his dog Barney, descends the steps of Air Force One upon his arrival in Waco, Texas, May 18, 2007. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Then-President George W. Bush grabs his pet dog, Barney, while his other dog, Spot, continues walking aftermore
Then-President George W. Bush grabs his pet dog, Barney, while his other dog, Spot, continues walking after stepping off Marine One in Waco, Texas, November 30, 2003. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Barney, the Scottish Terrier pet dog of then-President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush, sits near more
Barney, the Scottish Terrier pet dog of then-President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush, sits near TV network microphones stationed on the driveway outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington January 25, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Reed
