图片 | 2013年 2月 5日 星期二 01:25 BJT

Outwitting Syrian snipers

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall of a Syrian Army base to attract and locate a sniper during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2013年 2月 5日 星期二

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall of a Syrian Army base to attract and locate a sniper during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a head of a doll to locate a sniper on a wall of a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2013年 2月 5日 星期二

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a head of a doll to locate a sniper on a wall of a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters dress a mannequin to looks like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2013年 2月 5日 星期二

Free Syrian Army fighters dress a mannequin to looks like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Mannequins are erected to distract snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Khan al-Wazeer district December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Heretani</p>

2013年 2月 5日 星期二

Mannequins are erected to distract snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Khan al-Wazeer district December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Heretani

<p>Mannequins are set up to confuse snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Heretani</p>

2013年 2月 5日 星期二

Mannequins are set up to confuse snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Heretani

<p>A mannequin placed by Free Syrian Army fighters is seen at the frontline to look like a fighter in the Salah El Dine neighbourhood of Syria's northwest city of Aleppo August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2013年 2月 5日 星期二

A mannequin placed by Free Syrian Army fighters is seen at the frontline to look like a fighter in the Salah El Dine neighbourhood of Syria's northwest city of Aleppo August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>Mannequins are set up to confuse snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Heretani</p>

2013年 2月 5日 星期二

Mannequins are set up to confuse snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Heretani

<p>A mannequin used by the Free Syrian Army as a decoy is seen in an area where clashes continue with pro-government forces in the Old Town of Aleppo, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

2013年 2月 5日 星期二

A mannequin used by the Free Syrian Army as a decoy is seen in an area where clashes continue with pro-government forces in the Old Town of Aleppo, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds an AK-47 rifle as another kicks a burning tyre past a mannequin made to look like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2013年 2月 5日 星期二

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds an AK-47 rifle as another kicks a burning tyre past a mannequin made to look like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his AK-47 rifle as others run for cover past a mannequin made to look like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2013年 2月 5日 星期二

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his AK-47 rifle as others run for cover past a mannequin made to look like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2013年 2月 5日 星期二

Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Mannequins are seen at a destroyed shop in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

2013年 2月 5日 星期二

Mannequins are seen at a destroyed shop in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

