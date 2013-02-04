版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 2月 5日 星期二 03:40 BJT

Top 10 most expensive cities

<p>The Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) worldwide cost of living index found Tokyo as the world's most expensive city. Reporters observe a panoramic view of the city of Tokyo from the first observatory deck during a media preview at Tokyo Sky Tree in Tokyo October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

The Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) worldwide cost of living index found Tokyo as the world's most expemore

2013年 2月 5日 星期二

The Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) worldwide cost of living index found Tokyo as the world's most expensive city. Reporters observe a panoramic view of the city of Tokyo from the first observatory deck during a media preview at Tokyo Sky Tree in Tokyo October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
1 / 10
<p>#2 - Osaka, Japan. A night view of Osaka City, Japan is seen February 8, 2001. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama</p>

#2 - Osaka, Japan. A night view of Osaka City, Japan is seen February 8, 2001. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayamamore

2013年 2月 5日 星期二

#2 - Osaka, Japan. A night view of Osaka City, Japan is seen February 8, 2001. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama

Close
2 / 10
<p>#3 - Sydney, Australia. Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

#3 - Sydney, Australia. Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House during a pyrotechnmore

2013年 2月 5日 星期二

#3 - Sydney, Australia. Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
3 / 10
<p>#4 (tie) - Oslo, Norway. Pedestrians walk by the harbour during winter in Oslo December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

#4 (tie) - Oslo, Norway. Pedestrians walk by the harbour during winter in Oslo December 11, 2012. REUTERS/more

2013年 2月 5日 星期二

#4 (tie) - Oslo, Norway. Pedestrians walk by the harbour during winter in Oslo December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
4 / 10
<p>#4 (tie) - Melbourne, Australia. Rowers train at dawn on the Yarra River in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

#4 (tie) - Melbourne, Australia. Rowers train at dawn on the Yarra River in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUmore

2013年 2月 5日 星期二

#4 (tie) - Melbourne, Australia. Rowers train at dawn on the Yarra River in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
5 / 10
<p>#6 - Singapore. The skyscrapers of Singapore's central business district are pictured before Earth Hour March 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

#6 - Singapore. The skyscrapers of Singapore's central business district are pictured before Earth Hour Marmore

2013年 2月 5日 星期二

#6 - Singapore. The skyscrapers of Singapore's central business district are pictured before Earth Hour March 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
6 / 10
<p>#7 - Zurich, Switzerland. A worker steers a boat and a pontoon on the Limmat River during sunny spring weather in Zurich May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

#7 - Zurich, Switzerland. A worker steers a boat and a pontoon on the Limmat River during sunny spring weatmore

2013年 2月 5日 星期二

#7 - Zurich, Switzerland. A worker steers a boat and a pontoon on the Limmat River during sunny spring weather in Zurich May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
7 / 10
<p>#8 - Paris, France. People sunbathe on the grass near the Eiffel Tower as hot summer temperatures continue in Paris July 26, 2012. RETUERS/Charles Platiau</p>

#8 - Paris, France. People sunbathe on the grass near the Eiffel Tower as hot summer temperatures continue more

2013年 2月 5日 星期二

#8 - Paris, France. People sunbathe on the grass near the Eiffel Tower as hot summer temperatures continue in Paris July 26, 2012. RETUERS/Charles Platiau

Close
8 / 10
<p>#9 - Caracas, Venezuela. An aerial view of Caracas May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

#9 - Caracas, Venezuela. An aerial view of Caracas May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2013年 2月 5日 星期二

#9 - Caracas, Venezuela. An aerial view of Caracas May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
9 / 10
<p>#10 - Geneva, Switzerland. A balloonist uses his burner during a flight above the city of Geneva April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

#10 - Geneva, Switzerland. A balloonist uses his burner during a flight above the city of Geneva April 10, more

2013年 2月 5日 星期二

#10 - Geneva, Switzerland. A balloonist uses his burner during a flight above the city of Geneva April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Outwitting Syrian snipers

Outwitting Syrian snipers

下一个

Outwitting Syrian snipers

Outwitting Syrian snipers

Rebels use mannequins to confuse snipers loyal to President al-Assad.

2013年 2月 5日
Farewell to Barney

Farewell to Barney

Former President George W. Bush announced that his family dog Barney has died at the age of 12.

2013年 2月 2日
Grand Central century

Grand Central century

Grand Central Station, New York's second-most-popular tourist attraction, turns 100 years old.

2013年 2月 2日
Clown doctors

Clown doctors

"Clown doctors" bring cheer to patients at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Brazil.

2013年 2月 1日

精选图集

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

Time 100 Gala

Time 100 Gala

Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.

Views from America's National Parks

Views from America's National Parks

Spectacular views from America's national parks.

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Venezuela's masks of protest

Venezuela's masks of protest

Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐