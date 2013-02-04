Top 10 most expensive cities
The Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) worldwide cost of living index found Tokyo as the world's most expemore
The Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) worldwide cost of living index found Tokyo as the world's most expensive city. Reporters observe a panoramic view of the city of Tokyo from the first observatory deck during a media preview at Tokyo Sky Tree in Tokyo October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
#2 - Osaka, Japan. A night view of Osaka City, Japan is seen February 8, 2001. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayamamore
#2 - Osaka, Japan. A night view of Osaka City, Japan is seen February 8, 2001. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama
#3 - Sydney, Australia. Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House during a pyrotechnmore
#3 - Sydney, Australia. Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
#4 (tie) - Oslo, Norway. Pedestrians walk by the harbour during winter in Oslo December 11, 2012. REUTERS/more
#4 (tie) - Oslo, Norway. Pedestrians walk by the harbour during winter in Oslo December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
#4 (tie) - Melbourne, Australia. Rowers train at dawn on the Yarra River in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUmore
#4 (tie) - Melbourne, Australia. Rowers train at dawn on the Yarra River in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
#6 - Singapore. The skyscrapers of Singapore's central business district are pictured before Earth Hour Marmore
#6 - Singapore. The skyscrapers of Singapore's central business district are pictured before Earth Hour March 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong
#7 - Zurich, Switzerland. A worker steers a boat and a pontoon on the Limmat River during sunny spring weatmore
#7 - Zurich, Switzerland. A worker steers a boat and a pontoon on the Limmat River during sunny spring weather in Zurich May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
#8 - Paris, France. People sunbathe on the grass near the Eiffel Tower as hot summer temperatures continue more
#8 - Paris, France. People sunbathe on the grass near the Eiffel Tower as hot summer temperatures continue in Paris July 26, 2012. RETUERS/Charles Platiau
#9 - Caracas, Venezuela. An aerial view of Caracas May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
#9 - Caracas, Venezuela. An aerial view of Caracas May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
#10 - Geneva, Switzerland. A balloonist uses his burner during a flight above the city of Geneva April 10, more
#10 - Geneva, Switzerland. A balloonist uses his burner during a flight above the city of Geneva April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
下一个
Outwitting Syrian snipers
Rebels use mannequins to confuse snipers loyal to President al-Assad.
Farewell to Barney
Former President George W. Bush announced that his family dog Barney has died at the age of 12.
Grand Central century
Grand Central Station, New York's second-most-popular tourist attraction, turns 100 years old.
Clown doctors
"Clown doctors" bring cheer to patients at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Brazil.
精选图集
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.
Views from America's National Parks
Spectacular views from America's national parks.
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela's masks of protest
Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.
Elton John in the spotlight
Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.