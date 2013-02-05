Ravens the champs evermore
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the more
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Baltimore Ravens fans celebrate outside the Superdome following Baltimore's victory over the San Francisco more
Baltimore Ravens fans celebrate outside the Superdome following Baltimore's victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stacy Revere
Baltimore Ravens fans celebrate the team's NFL Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers, in thmore
Baltimore Ravens fans celebrate the team's NFL Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers, in the Fell's Point area of Baltimore, Maryland on February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Baltimore Ravens fans celebrate the team's NFL Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers, in thmore
Baltimore Ravens fans celebrate the team's NFL Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers, in the Fell's Point area of Baltimore, Maryland on February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Baltimore Ravens fans celebrate the team's NFL Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers, in Bamore
Baltimore Ravens fans celebrate the team's NFL Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers, in Baltimore, Maryland on February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Fans of Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens celebrate their victory before a stadium rally in Baltimmore
Fans of Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens celebrate their victory before a stadium rally in Baltimore February 5, 2013. The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL championship. The player cut-out (C) is of retiring Ravens' linebacker Ray Lewis. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Baltimore Ravens quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco waves to the crowd gathered on the team's parademore
Baltimore Ravens quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco waves to the crowd gathered on the team's parade route in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, 2013. The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL championship. REUTERS/Richard Clement
Baltimore Ravens retiring linebacker Ray Lewis gestures to the crowd gathered on the team's parade route inmore
Baltimore Ravens retiring linebacker Ray Lewis gestures to the crowd gathered on the team's parade route in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, 2013. The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL championship. REUTERS/Richard Clement
A Baltimore Ravens fan dances in the street on the team's parade route in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, 2more
A Baltimore Ravens fan dances in the street on the team's parade route in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Clement
Baltimore Ravens retiring linebacker Ray Lewis gives a thumbs-up to fans on the team's parade route in Baltmore
Baltimore Ravens retiring linebacker Ray Lewis gives a thumbs-up to fans on the team's parade route in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Clement
Baltimore Ravens fans cheer during the team's Super Bowl victory parade in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, more
Baltimore Ravens fans cheer during the team's Super Bowl victory parade in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Clement
Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, who is retiring from the NFL, carries in tmore
Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, who is retiring from the NFL, carries in the Vince Lombardi Championship Trophy at a team and fan rally in Baltimore February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Baltimore Ravens fans cheer during the team's Super Bowl victory parade in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, more
Baltimore Ravens fans cheer during the team's Super Bowl victory parade in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Clement
Baltimore Ravens retiring linebacker Ray Lewis (C) holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy as he stands with safmore
Baltimore Ravens retiring linebacker Ray Lewis (C) holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy as he stands with safety Ed Reed (L) during a rally at City Hall in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Clement
Baltimore Ravens quarterback and Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco Joe Flacco arrives at a team and fan rallymore
Baltimore Ravens quarterback and Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco Joe Flacco arrives at a team and fan rally to celebrate their victory in Baltimore February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, who is retiring from the NFL, kisses the Vince Lombardi Championshipmore
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, who is retiring from the NFL, kisses the Vince Lombardi Championship Trophy at a team and fan rally after winning the Super Bowl XLVII in Baltimore February 5, 2013. The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL championship. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL)
Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (R) addresses the crowd at a team and fmore
Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (R) addresses the crowd at a team and fan victory rally in Baltimore February 5, 2013. The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL championship. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL)
Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti applauds at a team and fan rally in Baltimmore
Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti applauds at a team and fan rally in Baltimore February 5, 2013. The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL championship. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL)
Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (R) takes a photo of team running back more
Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (R) takes a photo of team running back Ray Rice (L) at a team and fan victory rally in Baltimore February 5, 2013. The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL championship. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL)
Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens retiring linebacker Ray Lewis (lower L) says goodbye to Ravens' more
Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens retiring linebacker Ray Lewis (lower L) says goodbye to Ravens' fans at the conclusion of a team and fan rally in Baltimore February 5, 2013. The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL championship. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL)
下一个
Profile: A-Rod
A look at the baseball career of Alex Rodriguez.
Best of Australian Open
Highlights from the premier tennis tournament.
精选图集
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Gaza by night
Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.