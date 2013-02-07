版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 2月 7日 星期四 09:50 BJT

Mostar: A city divided

<p>The restored old stone bridge over Neretva river is seen in Mostar February 1, 2013. Paralyzed by politicking, the Bosnian town of Mostar has entered 2013 without a budget to run soup-kitchens or kindergartens, to pay fire-fighters or heat schools. The cash is running out, and tensions are rising. It's a situation that observers say cannot go on, but somehow does, and in many ways is a microcosm of Bosnia in its dysfunction and stunted development. With neighboring Croatia set to join the European Union on July 1, Mostar stands as a grim example of how far the country has fallen behind. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

The restored old stone bridge over Neretva river is seen in Mostar February 1, 2013. Paralyzed by politickimore

2013年 2月 7日 星期四

The restored old stone bridge over Neretva river is seen in Mostar February 1, 2013. Paralyzed by politicking, the Bosnian town of Mostar has entered 2013 without a budget to run soup-kitchens or kindergartens, to pay fire-fighters or heat schools. The cash is running out, and tensions are rising. It's a situation that observers say cannot go on, but somehow does, and in many ways is a microcosm of Bosnia in its dysfunction and stunted development. With neighboring Croatia set to join the European Union on July 1, Mostar stands as a grim example of how far the country has fallen behind. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
1 / 20
<p>Girl walks next to destroyed building in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Girl walks next to destroyed building in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2013年 2月 7日 星期四

Girl walks next to destroyed building in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
2 / 20
<p>An abandoned hotel construction site is seen through grills in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

An abandoned hotel construction site is seen through grills in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvmore

2013年 2月 7日 星期四

An abandoned hotel construction site is seen through grills in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
3 / 20
<p>People get food at a soup-kitchen in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

People get food at a soup-kitchen in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2013年 2月 7日 星期四

People get food at a soup-kitchen in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
4 / 20
<p>A woman waits for food in front of a soup-kitchen in Mostar January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A woman waits for food in front of a soup-kitchen in Mostar January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2013年 2月 7日 星期四

A woman waits for food in front of a soup-kitchen in Mostar January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
5 / 20
<p>A firefighter walks in front of the fire station in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A firefighter walks in front of the fire station in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2013年 2月 7日 星期四

A firefighter walks in front of the fire station in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
6 / 20
<p>People walk next to destroyed building in Mostar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

People walk next to destroyed building in Mostar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2013年 2月 7日 星期四

People walk next to destroyed building in Mostar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
7 / 20
<p>A Bosnian Muslim woman walks past a destroyed monument in southern city Mostar, 105 km (65 miles) from the capital of Sarajevo, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A Bosnian Muslim woman walks past a destroyed monument in southern city Mostar, 105 km (65 miles) from the more

2013年 2月 7日 星期四

A Bosnian Muslim woman walks past a destroyed monument in southern city Mostar, 105 km (65 miles) from the capital of Sarajevo, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
8 / 20
<p>General view of city Mostar, 200 kilometeres (124 miles) south of the capital of Sarajevo, April 02, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

General view of city Mostar, 200 kilometeres (124 miles) south of the capital of Sarajevo, April 02, 2012. more

2013年 2月 7日 星期四

General view of city Mostar, 200 kilometeres (124 miles) south of the capital of Sarajevo, April 02, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
9 / 20
<p>People stand on a restored old stone bridge over Neretva river in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

People stand on a restored old stone bridge over Neretva river in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June more

2013年 2月 7日 星期四

People stand on a restored old stone bridge over Neretva river in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
10 / 20
<p>People cross a suspension bridge that is temporarily replacing an old stone bridge that was destroyed by tank shells, over the Neretva river in southern Bosnian March 6, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

People cross a suspension bridge that is temporarily replacing an old stone bridge that was destroyed by tamore

2013年 2月 7日 星期四

People cross a suspension bridge that is temporarily replacing an old stone bridge that was destroyed by tank shells, over the Neretva river in southern Bosnian March 6, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
11 / 20
<p>A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

2013年 2月 7日 星期四

A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
12 / 20
<p>U.N. peacekeepers stand along a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar during the war in Bosnia April 7, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

U.N. peacekeepers stand along a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar during the war in Bosnia Aprimore

2013年 2月 7日 星期四

U.N. peacekeepers stand along a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar during the war in Bosnia April 7, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
13 / 20
<p>A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

2013年 2月 7日 星期四

A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
14 / 20
<p>A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar, during the war in Bosnia, February 25, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar, during the war in Bosnia, February 25, 1994. REUmore

2013年 2月 7日 星期四

A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar, during the war in Bosnia, February 25, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
15 / 20
<p>A man walks his dog over a rebuilt bridge in the old town of southern Bosnian city of Mostar, 140 km (87 miles) south of capital Sarajevo June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

A man walks his dog over a rebuilt bridge in the old town of southern Bosnian city of Mostar, 140 km (87 mimore

2013年 2月 7日 星期四

A man walks his dog over a rebuilt bridge in the old town of southern Bosnian city of Mostar, 140 km (87 miles) south of capital Sarajevo June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
16 / 20
<p>Bosnian policemen face rioting Bosnian Muslim soccer fans in the southern town of Mostar June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Bosnian policemen face rioting Bosnian Muslim soccer fans in the southern town of Mostar June 20, 2008. REUmore

2013年 2月 7日 星期四

Bosnian policemen face rioting Bosnian Muslim soccer fans in the southern town of Mostar June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
17 / 20
<p>Bosnian Muslim soccer fans wave Turkish flags as they celebrate in the southern town of Mostar June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Bosnian Muslim soccer fans wave Turkish flags as they celebrate in the southern town of Mostar June 20, 200more

2013年 2月 7日 星期四

Bosnian Muslim soccer fans wave Turkish flags as they celebrate in the southern town of Mostar June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
18 / 20
<p>An injured supporter of FK Partizan Belgrade leaves the stadium after clashing with police during his team's UEFA Cup first qualifying round soccer match against HSK Zrinjski in Mostar July 19, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An injured supporter of FK Partizan Belgrade leaves the stadium after clashing with police during his team'more

2013年 2月 7日 星期四

An injured supporter of FK Partizan Belgrade leaves the stadium after clashing with police during his team's UEFA Cup first qualifying round soccer match against HSK Zrinjski in Mostar July 19, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
19 / 20
<p>A pre-election poster of an independent candidate decorates a war-damaged building as the girl walks past in the disputed southern Bosnian town of Mostar September 29, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A pre-election poster of an independent candidate decorates a war-damaged building as the girl walks past imore

2013年 2月 7日 星期四

A pre-election poster of an independent candidate decorates a war-damaged building as the girl walks past in the disputed southern Bosnian town of Mostar September 29, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Animal friends

Animal friends

下一个

Animal friends

Animal friends

Friends can come in all shapes, sizes and sometimes even species. A look at animals who form just such a special bond.

2013年 2月 5日
Top 10 most expensive cities

Top 10 most expensive cities

Australian cities are some of the most expensive in the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) worldwide cost of living index.

2013年 2月 5日
Outwitting Syrian snipers

Outwitting Syrian snipers

Rebels use mannequins to confuse snipers loyal to President al-Assad.

2013年 2月 5日
Farewell to Barney

Farewell to Barney

Former President George W. Bush announced that his family dog Barney has died at the age of 12.

2013年 2月 2日

精选图集

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐