版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 2月 23日 星期六 06:25 BJT

Sochi: The Olympic city

<p>A picture shot through the window of a house that has to be torn down as it is within the perimeters of the Olympic Park shows the Olympic stadium for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park in Adler, near Sochi February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A picture shot through the window of a house that has to be torn down as it is within the perimeters of themore

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

A picture shot through the window of a house that has to be torn down as it is within the perimeters of the Olympic Park shows the Olympic stadium for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park in Adler, near Sochi February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
1 / 31
<p>A worker stands on top of a cable car pillar at the "Sanki" sliding center in the winter sport resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A worker stands on top of a cable car pillar at the "Sanki" sliding center in the winter sport resort of Romore

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

A worker stands on top of a cable car pillar at the "Sanki" sliding center in the winter sport resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
2 / 31
<p>A general view shows construction sites in the valley of Krasnaya Polyana and the new train station (foreground) for the winter sport resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A general view shows construction sites in the valley of Krasnaya Polyana and the new train station (foregrmore

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

A general view shows construction sites in the valley of Krasnaya Polyana and the new train station (foreground) for the winter sport resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
3 / 31
<p>A picture taken through the shop window shows the "crazy head" shop, the first shop opened by a group of young Siberians in the winter sport resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi late evening February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A picture taken through the shop window shows the "crazy head" shop, the first shop opened by a group of yomore

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

A picture taken through the shop window shows the "crazy head" shop, the first shop opened by a group of young Siberians in the winter sport resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi late evening February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
4 / 31
<p>A general view shows the Bolshoy ice dome, the hockey venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, at the Olympic Park in Adler, near Sochi February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A general view shows the Bolshoy ice dome, the hockey venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, at the Olymmore

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

A general view shows the Bolshoy ice dome, the hockey venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, at the Olympic Park in Adler, near Sochi February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
5 / 31
<p>The Fisht Olympic stadium for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, is seen from the spectators area of the Adler speed skating arena at the Olympic Park in Adler, near Sochi February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

The Fisht Olympic stadium for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, is seen from the spectators area of the Adlermore

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

The Fisht Olympic stadium for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, is seen from the spectators area of the Adler speed skating arena at the Olympic Park in Adler, near Sochi February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
6 / 31
<p>Workers maintain the speed skating oval at the Adler speed skating Arena, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, in Adler near Sochi February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Workers maintain the speed skating oval at the Adler speed skating Arena, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Wintermore

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

Workers maintain the speed skating oval at the Adler speed skating Arena, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, in Adler near Sochi February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
7 / 31
<p>Course workers prepare the slope for the finals of the ski cross test event at the winter sport resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Course workers prepare the slope for the finals of the ski cross test event at the winter sport resort of Rmore

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

Course workers prepare the slope for the finals of the ski cross test event at the winter sport resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
8 / 31
<p>The Olympic rings are seen in front of the airport of Sochi, the host city for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 18, 2013. Although many complexes and venues in the Black Sea resort of Sochi mostly resemble building sites that are still under construction, there is nothing to suggest any concern over readiness. Construction will be completed by August 2013 according to organizers. The Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics opens on February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

The Olympic rings are seen in front of the airport of Sochi, the host city for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympimore

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

The Olympic rings are seen in front of the airport of Sochi, the host city for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 18, 2013. Although many complexes and venues in the Black Sea resort of Sochi mostly resemble building sites that are still under construction, there is nothing to suggest any concern over readiness. Construction will be completed by August 2013 according to organizers. The Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics opens on February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
9 / 31
<p>Two men are seen on the seafront in Sochi, the host city for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Two men are seen on the seafront in Sochi, the host city for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 18, 2more

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

Two men are seen on the seafront in Sochi, the host city for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
10 / 31
<p>A sign stands at a construction site during the men's skeleton test event at the "Sanki" sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A sign stands at a construction site during the men's skeleton test event at the "Sanki" sliding center in more

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

A sign stands at a construction site during the men's skeleton test event at the "Sanki" sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
11 / 31
<p>A local resident fishes, with the under-construction Olympic Park in Imeretinskaya Valley seen in the background, in the Russian Black sea town of Sochi, June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

A local resident fishes, with the under-construction Olympic Park in Imeretinskaya Valley seen in the backgmore

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

A local resident fishes, with the under-construction Olympic Park in Imeretinskaya Valley seen in the background, in the Russian Black sea town of Sochi, June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
12 / 31
<p>Gondolas are seen near a track in Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort at the Aibga Ridge, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 7, 2012. The venue will host all Alpine Skiing disciplines - Downhill, Combined (downhill and slalom), Giant Slalom and the Super Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Gondolas are seen near a track in Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort at the Aibga Ridge, part of the complex of facimore

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

Gondolas are seen near a track in Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort at the Aibga Ridge, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 7, 2012. The venue will host all Alpine Skiing disciplines - Downhill, Combined (downhill and slalom), Giant Slalom and the Super Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
13 / 31
<p>A volunteer stands on the ground of the construction site of the "Fisht" February 10, 2012, that will host the opening and the closing ceremonies of the 2014 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A volunteer stands on the ground of the construction site of the "Fisht" February 10, 2012, that will host more

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

A volunteer stands on the ground of the construction site of the "Fisht" February 10, 2012, that will host the opening and the closing ceremonies of the 2014 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
14 / 31
<p>A trial jumper soars over construction sites surrounding the ski jumping hill of Krasnaya Polyana December 7, 2012, before the start of the Sochi Ski Jumping World Cup tournament. The Sochi Ski Jumping World Cup tournament will run from December 7 to 9. The hill will be a venue for the 2014 Olympic Winter Games, which will take place in two centers, the Coastal Cluster along the Black Sea shore in the Imeretinskaya Valley and the Mountain Cluster in Krasnaya Polyana. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

A trial jumper soars over construction sites surrounding the ski jumping hill of Krasnaya Polyana December more

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

A trial jumper soars over construction sites surrounding the ski jumping hill of Krasnaya Polyana December 7, 2012, before the start of the Sochi Ski Jumping World Cup tournament. The Sochi Ski Jumping World Cup tournament will run from December 7 to 9. The hill will be a venue for the 2014 Olympic Winter Games, which will take place in two centers, the Coastal Cluster along the Black Sea shore in the Imeretinskaya Valley and the Mountain Cluster in Krasnaya Polyana. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
15 / 31
<p>A ski lift is seen in front of the Aibiga Ridge in the western Caucasus before the men's downhill Alpine Skiing World Cup Downhill race in the Rosa Khutor skiing resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A ski lift is seen in front of the Aibiga Ridge in the western Caucasus before the men's downhill Alpine Skmore

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

A ski lift is seen in front of the Aibiga Ridge in the western Caucasus before the men's downhill Alpine Skiing World Cup Downhill race in the Rosa Khutor skiing resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
16 / 31
<p>A view shows the construction works of the "RusSki Gorki" Jumping Center, located in Esto-Sadok village on the northern slope of the Aibga Ridge, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

A view shows the construction works of the "RusSki Gorki" Jumping Center, located in Esto-Sadok village on more

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

A view shows the construction works of the "RusSki Gorki" Jumping Center, located in Esto-Sadok village on the northern slope of the Aibga Ridge, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
17 / 31
<p>A general view of the Olympic village to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, which is under construction, is seen in Sochi December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

A general view of the Olympic village to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, which is under construmore

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

A general view of the Olympic village to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, which is under construction, is seen in Sochi December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
18 / 31
<p>A view shows "Iceberg" Skating Palace, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 6, 2012. The Olympic Skating Center is a moveable venue, making it possible to be dismantled and transported for post-Games use as a skating center in another Russian city. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

A view shows "Iceberg" Skating Palace, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Wintmore

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

A view shows "Iceberg" Skating Palace, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 6, 2012. The Olympic Skating Center is a moveable venue, making it possible to be dismantled and transported for post-Games use as a skating center in another Russian city. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
19 / 31
<p>A journalist walks inside the under-construction Bolshoi Ice Palace in the Olympic park in Imeretinskaya Valley, near the Russian Black sea town of Sochi, May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

A journalist walks inside the under-construction Bolshoi Ice Palace in the Olympic park in Imeretinskaya Vamore

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

A journalist walks inside the under-construction Bolshoi Ice Palace in the Olympic park in Imeretinskaya Valley, near the Russian Black sea town of Sochi, May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
20 / 31
<p>A view of the road and railway link to Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, is seen under construction near Sochi December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

A view of the road and railway link to Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, is seemore

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

A view of the road and railway link to Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, is seen under construction near Sochi December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
21 / 31
<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C) visits the Olympic press center with deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak (R) in the Black Sea city of Sochi, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C) visits the Olympic press center with deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozmore

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C) visits the Olympic press center with deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak (R) in the Black Sea city of Sochi, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Pool

Close
22 / 31
<p>Snow guns are seen near a track in Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort at the Aibga Ridge, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 7, 2012. The venue will host all Alpine Skiing disciplines - Downhill, Combined (downhill and slalom), Giant Slalom and the Super Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Snow guns are seen near a track in Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort at the Aibga Ridge, part of the complex of facmore

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

Snow guns are seen near a track in Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort at the Aibga Ridge, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 7, 2012. The venue will host all Alpine Skiing disciplines - Downhill, Combined (downhill and slalom), Giant Slalom and the Super Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
23 / 31
<p>Judges look out of a makeshift judge tower before the trial round of the Sochi Ski Jumping World Cup tournament in Krasnaya Polyana December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Judges look out of a makeshift judge tower before the trial round of the Sochi Ski Jumping World Cup tournamore

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

Judges look out of a makeshift judge tower before the trial round of the Sochi Ski Jumping World Cup tournament in Krasnaya Polyana December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
24 / 31
<p>A general view of the accommodation and facilities complex, which is under construction, is seen in Sochi December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

A general view of the accommodation and facilities complex, which is under construction, is seen in Sochi Dmore

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

A general view of the accommodation and facilities complex, which is under construction, is seen in Sochi December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
25 / 31
<p>A view shows the track at "Sanki" Sliding Center at the Alpika Service Mountain Ski Resort, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

A view shows the track at "Sanki" Sliding Center at the Alpika Service Mountain Ski Resort, part of the commore

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

A view shows the track at "Sanki" Sliding Center at the Alpika Service Mountain Ski Resort, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
26 / 31
<p>A worker carries a ladder in the construction site of the "Olympic Oval" skating center during an organized tour to the Olympic venues in Sochi February 10, 2012. The "Olympic Oval" will host the speed skating events of the 2014 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A worker carries a ladder in the construction site of the "Olympic Oval" skating center during an organizedmore

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

A worker carries a ladder in the construction site of the "Olympic Oval" skating center during an organized tour to the Olympic venues in Sochi February 10, 2012. The "Olympic Oval" will host the speed skating events of the 2014 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
27 / 31
<p>Debris of an abandoned private house is seen, with the under-construction Olympic Park in Imeretinskaya Valley seen in the background, in the Russian Black sea town of Sochi, June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Debris of an abandoned private house is seen, with the under-construction Olympic Park in Imeretinskaya Valmore

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

Debris of an abandoned private house is seen, with the under-construction Olympic Park in Imeretinskaya Valley seen in the background, in the Russian Black sea town of Sochi, June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
28 / 31
<p>A view shows the Olympic village at Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, under construction near Sochi December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

A view shows the Olympic village at Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, under conmore

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

A view shows the Olympic village at Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, under construction near Sochi December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
29 / 31
<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd L) listens to Interros Company President Vladimir Potanin (L) as he visits the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center in Rosa Khutor outside the Black Sea resort of Sochi, February 6, 2013. Putin on Wednesday toured objects of the Olympic mountain cluster, which will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. REUTERS/Ivan Sekretarev/Pool</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd L) listens to Interros Company President Vladimir Potanin (L) as he more

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd L) listens to Interros Company President Vladimir Potanin (L) as he visits the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center in Rosa Khutor outside the Black Sea resort of Sochi, February 6, 2013. Putin on Wednesday toured objects of the Olympic mountain cluster, which will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. REUTERS/Ivan Sekretarev/Pool

Close
30 / 31
<p>Workers are seen on the roof of the "Bolshoy" Ice Dome, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Workers are seen on the roof of the "Bolshoy" Ice Dome, part of the complex of facilities to be used for thmore

2013年 2月 23日 星期六

Workers are seen on the roof of the "Bolshoy" Ice Dome, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
31 / 31
重播
下一图片集
Rio from above

Rio from above

下一个

Rio from above

Rio from above

Aerial views of the 2016 Olympic city, Rio de Janeiro.

2013年 2月 23日
The Pope's summer residence

The Pope's summer residence

On February 28 the Pope will take a helicopter to the papal summer retreat at Castel Gandolfo, where he will stay for around two months.

2013年 2月 22日
Carnival: Sergio Moraes

Carnival: Sergio Moraes

Photographer Sergio Moraes documented his first Carnival in Rio de Janeiro 27 years ago.

2013年 2月 22日
Mexico's lost dogs

Mexico's lost dogs

Up to 100,000 stray dogs prowl the streets of Ciudad Juarez, many of them abandoned by residents who fled the city at the height of the drug war.

2013年 2月 21日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐