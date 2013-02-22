Sochi: The Olympic city
A picture shot through the window of a house that has to be torn down as it is within the perimeters of the Olympic Park shows the Olympic stadium for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park in Adler, near Sochi February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A worker stands on top of a cable car pillar at the "Sanki" sliding center in the winter sport resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A general view shows construction sites in the valley of Krasnaya Polyana and the new train station (foreground) for the winter sport resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A picture taken through the shop window shows the "crazy head" shop, the first shop opened by a group of young Siberians in the winter sport resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi late evening February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A general view shows the Bolshoy ice dome, the hockey venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, at the Olympic Park in Adler, near Sochi February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Fisht Olympic stadium for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, is seen from the spectators area of the Adler speed skating arena at the Olympic Park in Adler, near Sochi February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Workers maintain the speed skating oval at the Adler speed skating Arena, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, in Adler near Sochi February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Course workers prepare the slope for the finals of the ski cross test event at the winter sport resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Olympic rings are seen in front of the airport of Sochi, the host city for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 18, 2013. Although many complexes and venues in the Black Sea resort of Sochi mostly resemble building sites that are still under construction, there is nothing to suggest any concern over readiness. Construction will be completed by August 2013 according to organizers. The Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics opens on February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Two men are seen on the seafront in Sochi, the host city for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A sign stands at a construction site during the men's skeleton test event at the "Sanki" sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A local resident fishes, with the under-construction Olympic Park in Imeretinskaya Valley seen in the background, in the Russian Black sea town of Sochi, June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Gondolas are seen near a track in Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort at the Aibga Ridge, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 7, 2012. The venue will host all Alpine Skiing disciplines - Downhill, Combined (downhill and slalom), Giant Slalom and the Super Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A volunteer stands on the ground of the construction site of the "Fisht" February 10, 2012, that will host the opening and the closing ceremonies of the 2014 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A trial jumper soars over construction sites surrounding the ski jumping hill of Krasnaya Polyana December 7, 2012, before the start of the Sochi Ski Jumping World Cup tournament. The Sochi Ski Jumping World Cup tournament will run from December 7 to 9. The hill will be a venue for the 2014 Olympic Winter Games, which will take place in two centers, the Coastal Cluster along the Black Sea shore in the Imeretinskaya Valley and the Mountain Cluster in Krasnaya Polyana. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A ski lift is seen in front of the Aibiga Ridge in the western Caucasus before the men's downhill Alpine Skiing World Cup Downhill race in the Rosa Khutor skiing resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A view shows the construction works of the "RusSki Gorki" Jumping Center, located in Esto-Sadok village on the northern slope of the Aibga Ridge, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A general view of the Olympic village to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, which is under construction, is seen in Sochi December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A view shows "Iceberg" Skating Palace, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 6, 2012. The Olympic Skating Center is a moveable venue, making it possible to be dismantled and transported for post-Games use as a skating center in another Russian city. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A journalist walks inside the under-construction Bolshoi Ice Palace in the Olympic park in Imeretinskaya Valley, near the Russian Black sea town of Sochi, May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A view of the road and railway link to Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, is seen under construction near Sochi December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C) visits the Olympic press center with deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak (R) in the Black Sea city of Sochi, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Pool
Snow guns are seen near a track in Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort at the Aibga Ridge, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 7, 2012. The venue will host all Alpine Skiing disciplines - Downhill, Combined (downhill and slalom), Giant Slalom and the Super Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Judges look out of a makeshift judge tower before the trial round of the Sochi Ski Jumping World Cup tournament in Krasnaya Polyana December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A general view of the accommodation and facilities complex, which is under construction, is seen in Sochi December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A view shows the track at "Sanki" Sliding Center at the Alpika Service Mountain Ski Resort, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A worker carries a ladder in the construction site of the "Olympic Oval" skating center during an organized tour to the Olympic venues in Sochi February 10, 2012. The "Olympic Oval" will host the speed skating events of the 2014 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Debris of an abandoned private house is seen, with the under-construction Olympic Park in Imeretinskaya Valley seen in the background, in the Russian Black sea town of Sochi, June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A view shows the Olympic village at Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, under construction near Sochi December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd L) listens to Interros Company President Vladimir Potanin (L) as he visits the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center in Rosa Khutor outside the Black Sea resort of Sochi, February 6, 2013. Putin on Wednesday toured objects of the Olympic mountain cluster, which will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. REUTERS/Ivan Sekretarev/Pool
Workers are seen on the roof of the "Bolshoy" Ice Dome, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
