Snake soup shop

Two snakes are seen inside their compartment in wooden cupboards labelled "Poisonous Snakes", at a snake soup store in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. There are scores of people in Hong Kong who have through generations tamed snakes to make soup out of them, a traditional cuisine believed to be good for the health. Yet the people behind providing fresh snakes for the savoury meal thought to speed up the body's blood flow and keep it strong in the cold winter months may be doomed, with young people increasingly reluctant to take on a job they see as hard and dirty. REUTERS/Bobby Yip