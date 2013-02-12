版本:
图片 | 2013年 2月 12日 星期二 11:01 BJT

Brazil Carnival

<p>Queen of Carnival Evelyn Bastos takes part in a parade with the Mangueira samba school during the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Revellers from the Mangueira samba school participate during the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Revellers of Sao Clemente samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A reveller from the Mangueira samba school participates during the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Revellers of Sao Clemente samba school participate on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Revellers of Sao Clemente samba school participate on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A reveller from the Sao Clemente samba school participates on the second night of the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Revellers urinate behind portable toilets during celebrations with Sergeant Pepper's Carnival block in Rio de Janeiro, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes</p>

<p>A reveller dressed like the Pope holds a sign while joking with other revellers from the Sergeant Pepper's Carnival block in Rio de Janeiro, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes</p>

<p>A reveller prepares her costume before the start of the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Revellers from the Nene de Vila Matilde Samba School take part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Revellers of Portela samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Revellers of Mocidade Independente samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Drum Queen Camila Silva of the Mocidade Independente samba school dances on the first night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Revellers of the Salgueiro samba school participate on the first night of the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A member of the Filhos de Ghandy (Children of Gandhi) afoxe music group dances during the Carnival celebrations in Salvador da Bahia, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

<p>Revellers dance atop a float of the Inocentes de Belford Roxo samba school on the first night of the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Revellers of the Salgueiro samba school participate on the first night of the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A reveller of Portela samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>A reveller from the Afro Bankoma block parades during Carnival celebrations in Salvador da Bahia, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

<p>Revellers of the Salgueiro samba school participate on the first night of the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Revellers of Portela samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Revellers dance on a float of the Inocentes de Belford Roxo samba school on the first night of the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Revellers of Mocidade Independente samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>A reveller of Portela samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Revellers pack into a subway train as they make their way to the Sambadrome for the first night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Revellers from the Inocentes de Belford Roxo samba school participate on the first night of the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Revellers of the Uniao da ilha samba school participate on the first night of the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Drum Queen Viviane Araujo of the Salgueiro samba school participates on the first night of the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>A reveller from the Inocentes de Belford Roxo samba school dances atop a float on the first night of the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A reveller of Portela samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Revellers of the Salgueiro samba school participate on the first night of the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Drum Queen Viviane Araujo (R) of the Salgueiro samba school participates on the first night of the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>A reveller of the Salgueiro samba school participates on the first night of the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Revellers dance atop a float of the Inocentes de Belford Roxo samba school on the first night of the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Revellers of Portela samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>A reveller of Portela samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Revellers of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the annual carnival parade at Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>A reveller parades as part of the Afros de Salvador block, during the Carnival celebrations in Salvador da Bahia, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

<p>Revellers of the uniao da ilha Uniao da Ilha samba school participate on the first night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Revellers of the uniao da ilha Uniao da Ilha samba school participate on the first night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>A reveller dances on a float of the Inocentes de Belford Roxo samba school on the first night of the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Revellers of Portela samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Revellers dance during the carnival parties at Sao Joao slum in Rio de Janeiro, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes</p>

<p>Revellers of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Revellers of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the annual carnival parade at Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Revellers of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the annual carnival parade at Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Drum Queen Lucilene Caetano of the Inocentes de Belford Roxo samba school dances on the first night of the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>A reveller from the Unidos de Vila Maria Samba School takes part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Revellers sleep next to props outside the Sambadrome ahead of the first night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Revellers from the Imperio de Casa verde Samba School take part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A reveller from the Unidos de Vila Maria Samba School takes part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A reveller from the Imperio de Casa verde Samba School takes part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Revellers listen to the music of the Filhos de Ghandy (Children of Gandhi) afoxe music group, during the Carnival celebrations in Salvador da Bahia, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

<p>Afro-Brazilian women perform using drums during the annual block party known as "Afro Ilu Oba De Min", one of the carnival parties in Sao Paulo, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Revellers from the Male Debale block parade during Carnival celebrations in Salvador da Bahia, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

<p>A reveller from the Nene de Vila Matilde Samba School takes part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A reveller from the Imperio de Casa verde Samba School takes part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A reveller from the Jacarezinho samba school takes part in the first night of the A Group annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Members of Afro-Brazilian cultural group Olodum perform during a Carnival street party in Salvador da Bahia, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

