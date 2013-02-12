Westminster Dog Show
A dog runs with a handler during competition in the Hound group judging at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dui, an Otterhound from Chicago, stands next to his owner Kallie Gonzalez in the benching area prior to the first night of Group judging during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dogs and handlers wait backstage before the Hound Group judging during competition at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jewel, an American Foxhound, runs with his handler during the Hound group judging at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2013. Jewel won the group and advances to the Best in Show competition on February 12. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Halli, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel from Germany, stands atop his cage as he waits in the benching area prior to the first night of Group judging during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Handler Beth Snedegar celebrates with Stackem Ups Best Kept Secret, a Treeing Walker Coonhound, after winning the breed's first Best of Breed at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman kisses a Beagle after judging at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Treeing Walker Coonhounds line up during the breed's first Best of Breed competition at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A handler greets her Treeing Walker Coonhound during the breed's first Best of Breed competition at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Angel, a two-year-old toy poodle, leans against her cage during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. More than 2,700 prized dogs will be on display at the annual canine competition. Two new breeds, the Russell terrier and the Treeing Walker coonhound, will be introduced in the contest. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Jasper, a two-year-old Shih Tzu, is groomed during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Attendees watch judging take place during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chino, an Afghan Hound from Sweden who is a champion in 14 countries and who won best in breed in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in 2012, drinks from a glass held by his handler during a press conference ahead of the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman pulls a cart with an English Bulldog on it towards the judging area of the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dogs use the indoor bathroom at the dog spa in the basement of the Hotel Pennsylvania in advance of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jamie Danelson sits in the staging area with her Briard, Cumano of the Coastline, while waiting to show during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Leslie Simis grooms her dog Sharona, a Miniature Poodle, at the dog spa at the Hotel Pennsylvania in advance of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Karen Norton of Toronto, runs her dog Godric, a Chinese Crested, on a treadmill in the dog spa at the Hotel Pennsylvania in advance of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Handler Carol Herr reacts after winning best of breed with a Beagle named Encore's Rerun of Roirdan during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Handlers stand in a waiting area with their Beagles before judging at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jessica Rentro straightens the tail of her Treeing Walker coonhound Paris during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Teddy, a 4-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, has his ears wrapped during 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
An Old English Sheepdog waits to be groomed in the staging area of the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Handler Shirley Wilson kisses her English Bulldog, Unstopabullz Adorabull the Explorer of St Brides before judging at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jessica Rentro kisses her Treeing Walker Coonhound, Paris, during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Bonnie Hammond Brown grooms her dog Tuiyok, an American Eskimo, at the dog spa at the Hotel Pennsylvania in advance of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A judge and handler feel the musculature of an English Bulldog during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
GCH Palacegarden Malachy, a Pekingese which who won Best in Show in the 136th Westminster Kennel Cub Dog show in 2012, is introduced during a press conference ahead of the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Paris, a Treeing Walker Coonhound, runs on a treadmill at the dog spa in the basement of the Hotel Pennsylvania in advance of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Bichon Frise stands in the grooming area during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
