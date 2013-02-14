Valentines around the world
A couple kiss during Valentine's Day celebrations at Coyoacan neighbourhood in Mexico City February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A newlywed couple laugh inside a public swimming pool during a mass wedding on Valentine's Day in Lima, Febraury 14, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Women dance together in a demonstration against violence against women in New York City's Washington Square Park as the clock strikes 2:14pm EST as they participate in a One Billion Rising V-Day event on Valentines Day, February 14, 2013. REUTES/Mike Segar
A Palestinian woman walks past a fence decorated for Valentine's Day in the West Bank city of Ramallah February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
John Kelly and Kari Morey kiss for photographers on the Empire State Building observation deck after their Valentine's Day wedding in New York, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Participants Akekachai Tiranarat, 44, and his wife Raksana Taranarat, 33, pose with their certificate of recognition for winning the World's Longest Continuous Kiss event in Pattaya, 150 km (90 miles) east of Bangkok, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A vendor helps a woman to select her gift on Valentine's Day in Amman February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Majed Jaber
A woman holding a heart-shaped balloon walks with her partner at a residential area for migrant workers on Valentine's Day in Beijing February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man holds heart-shaped balloons while riding on a motorcycle along a road on Valentine's Day in Lahore February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Thai groom Prasit Rangsiyawong (R), 29, kisses his bride Varuttaon Rangsiyawong, 27, during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
A couple holds hands as they walk along a path on Valentine's day in Sarajevo February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A couple stand in front the 'I love You : The Wall' art work by Frederic Baron and Claire Kito on Saint Valentine's Day in Paris February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A man performs a wheelie on his motorcycle with his girlfriend holding on to him on Valentine's Day in downtown Cairo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An Iraqi resident shops for a gift during Valentine's Day in Baghdad February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Thai groom Sopon Sapaotong (L), 41, and his bride Chutima Imsuntear, 37, jump in a pond during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2013. Three Thai couples took part in the wedding ceremony arranged by a Thai resort that aimed to strengthen the relationships of the couples by doing fun activities. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Male Shetland pony, Silver (L), and female, Zorka, are seen dressed up as a groom and bride at the Royev Ruchey Zoo, on the suburbs of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 14, 2013. Employees of the zoo arranged a wedding between the ponies to mark Valentine's day. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A worker carries an armload of red roses at Winston Flowers in Boston, Massachusetts February 13, 2013, the day before Valentine's Day. According to Winston Flowers, they will deliver 350,000 roses on Valentine's Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sculptures in the shape of cows with the words "Happy Valentine's Day" and "Be my Valentine, please" painted on their sides, are pictured at a paddock on the outskirts of the town of Nowra, located 150 km (93 miles) south of Sydney February 10, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Couples compete during the"Kiss on the Ice" contest to share the longest kiss on the eve of the Valentine's Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Street vendor Wilmer Fuentes arranges heart-shaped balloons for Valentine's Day for sale on a wall on a street in San Salvador February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Roses are displayed in a flower shop in Vienna February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Women walk past heart-shaped balloons on Valentine's Day in Lahore, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Pink roses are pictured at a flower shop on the eve of St Valentine's Day in Frankfurt February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Valentine's Day is written on a shop window of a lingerie store on the eve of St Valentine's Day in Frankfurt February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A florist sorts roses in a floral shop on Valentine's Day in Sanaa, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A stall holder carries arrangements of balloons at New Covent Garden wholesale flower market on the eve of St Valentine's Day in London, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
People walk through "Heartwalk", a Times Square Valentine Heart in New York, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Participants Ekkachai Tiranarat, (centre R), 44, kisses Laksana Tiranarat, 33, during an attempt to break the world record for the longest kiss in Pattaya, 150 km (90 miles) east of Bangkok February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
