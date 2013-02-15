版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 2月 15日 星期五 08:20 BJT

Horse meat scandal

<p>Customers sit in a restaurant where a map of France showing regions and its cheeses (R) is seen next to a hanging board with butchers horsemeat cuts at Le Taxi Jaune in Paris, February 14, 2013. If the thought of having eaten Romanian cart horses in mislabeled frozen lasagne is making Britons choke, a loyal minority in France laments a dwindling appetite for a meat they say is a tastier and healthier alternative to beef. The French now consume less than 300 grams (0.66 lbs) per person per year, a fifth of what they ate 30 years ago and less than 1 percent of the total meat they consume. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Customers sit in a restaurant where a map of France showing regions and its cheeses (R) is seen next to a hmore

2013年 2月 15日 星期五

Customers sit in a restaurant where a map of France showing regions and its cheeses (R) is seen next to a hanging board with butchers horsemeat cuts at Le Taxi Jaune in Paris, February 14, 2013. If the thought of having eaten Romanian cart horses in mislabeled frozen lasagne is making Britons choke, a loyal minority in France laments a dwindling appetite for a meat they say is a tastier and healthier alternative to beef. The French now consume less than 300 grams (0.66 lbs) per person per year, a fifth of what they ate 30 years ago and less than 1 percent of the total meat they consume. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
1 / 17
<p>Le Taxi Jaune's head chef Otis Lebert shows a horsemeat ribsteck in his restaurant in Paris, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Le Taxi Jaune's head chef Otis Lebert shows a horsemeat ribsteck in his restaurant in Paris, February 14, 2more

2013年 2月 15日 星期五

Le Taxi Jaune's head chef Otis Lebert shows a horsemeat ribsteck in his restaurant in Paris, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
2 / 17
<p>A customer and her dog waits as butcher Charles Massa works behind the counter while preparing horsemeat in his horse butchery shop in the old city of Nice, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A customer and her dog waits as butcher Charles Massa works behind the counter while preparing horsemeat inmore

2013年 2月 15日 星期五

A customer and her dog waits as butcher Charles Massa works behind the counter while preparing horsemeat in his horse butchery shop in the old city of Nice, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
3 / 17
<p>George Bandea, 63, looks at his horse in his yard in Ucea de Jos, 260 km (162 miles) northwest of Bucharest February 12, 2013. Millions of subsistence farmers in Romania, the European Union's second-poorest country, will have no choice but to sell their horses to the slaughterhouse when the animals can no longer plough their land. After slaughter, some of Romania's horses, the only option for the many farmers who can't afford a tractor, have found their way across Europe, through processors and middlemen and finally into frozen meals masquerading as beef. However some of Romania's farmers, including Bandea, are distressed at the thought of their animal becoming someone's dinner. Bandea, who has a three-year-old horse that pulls his plough and cart, said working with his horse is like working with a kid and would be unable to sell it to a slaughterhouse to be killed when it reaches the age of 10. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

George Bandea, 63, looks at his horse in his yard in Ucea de Jos, 260 km (162 miles) northwest of Bucharestmore

2013年 2月 15日 星期五

George Bandea, 63, looks at his horse in his yard in Ucea de Jos, 260 km (162 miles) northwest of Bucharest February 12, 2013. Millions of subsistence farmers in Romania, the European Union's second-poorest country, will have no choice but to sell their horses to the slaughterhouse when the animals can no longer plough their land. After slaughter, some of Romania's horses, the only option for the many farmers who can't afford a tractor, have found their way across Europe, through processors and middlemen and finally into frozen meals masquerading as beef. However some of Romania's farmers, including Bandea, are distressed at the thought of their animal becoming someone's dinner. Bandea, who has a three-year-old horse that pulls his plough and cart, said working with his horse is like working with a kid and would be unable to sell it to a slaughterhouse to be killed when it reaches the age of 10. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
4 / 17
<p>A man transports manure using a horse-driven cart on a road near Ucea de Jos village, 260 km (159 miles) northwest of Bucharest February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

A man transports manure using a horse-driven cart on a road near Ucea de Jos village, 260 km (159 miles) nomore

2013年 2月 15日 星期五

A man transports manure using a horse-driven cart on a road near Ucea de Jos village, 260 km (159 miles) northwest of Bucharest February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
5 / 17
<p>A French butcher cuts a piece of horsemeat on a block in a horse butchery shop in Marseille February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

A French butcher cuts a piece of horsemeat on a block in a horse butchery shop in Marseille February 14, 20more

2013年 2月 15日 星期五

A French butcher cuts a piece of horsemeat on a block in a horse butchery shop in Marseille February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
6 / 17
<p>A laboratory worker of the Official Food Control Authority of Canton Bern checks the results of a DNA test of the meat of beef lasagne in the laboratory in Bern February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener</p>

A laboratory worker of the Official Food Control Authority of Canton Bern checks the results of a DNA test more

2013年 2月 15日 星期五

A laboratory worker of the Official Food Control Authority of Canton Bern checks the results of a DNA test of the meat of beef lasagne in the laboratory in Bern February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Close
7 / 17
<p>A laboratory worker of the Official Food Control Authority of Canton Bern checks a sample of meat of beef lasagne for a DNA test in the laboratory in Bern February 14, 2013. The samples of meat in the beef lasagne were tested for the presence of horse meat as a precaution after Swiss supermarket chain Coop has found horsemeat in its own-brand lasagne, which has the same French supplier, Comigel, at the heart of a scandal in Britain. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener</p>

A laboratory worker of the Official Food Control Authority of Canton Bern checks a sample of meat of beef lmore

2013年 2月 15日 星期五

A laboratory worker of the Official Food Control Authority of Canton Bern checks a sample of meat of beef lasagne for a DNA test in the laboratory in Bern February 14, 2013. The samples of meat in the beef lasagne were tested for the presence of horse meat as a precaution after Swiss supermarket chain Coop has found horsemeat in its own-brand lasagne, which has the same French supplier, Comigel, at the heart of a scandal in Britain. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Close
8 / 17
<p>A laboratory worker of the Official Food Control Authority of Canton Bern extracts the meat of beef lasagne for a DNA test in the laboratory in Bern February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener</p>

A laboratory worker of the Official Food Control Authority of Canton Bern extracts the meat of beef lasagnemore

2013年 2月 15日 星期五

A laboratory worker of the Official Food Control Authority of Canton Bern extracts the meat of beef lasagne for a DNA test in the laboratory in Bern February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Close
9 / 17
<p>A laboratory worker of the Official Food Control Authority of Canton Bern prepares the crushed meat of beef lasagne for a DNA test in the laboratory in Bern February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener</p>

A laboratory worker of the Official Food Control Authority of Canton Bern prepares the crushed meat of beefmore

2013年 2月 15日 星期五

A laboratory worker of the Official Food Control Authority of Canton Bern prepares the crushed meat of beef lasagne for a DNA test in the laboratory in Bern February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Close
10 / 17
<p>A laboratory worker of the Official Food Control Authority of Canton Bern extracts the meat from beef lasagne for a DNA test in the laboratory in Bern February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener</p>

A laboratory worker of the Official Food Control Authority of Canton Bern extracts the meat from beef lasagmore

2013年 2月 15日 星期五

A laboratory worker of the Official Food Control Authority of Canton Bern extracts the meat from beef lasagne for a DNA test in the laboratory in Bern February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Close
11 / 17
<p>Butcher Echardt works at horse butchery in Dortmund February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

Butcher Echardt works at horse butchery in Dortmund February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

2013年 2月 15日 星期五

Butcher Echardt works at horse butchery in Dortmund February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
12 / 17
<p>Minced horsemeat is seen at a horse butchery in Dortmund February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

Minced horsemeat is seen at a horse butchery in Dortmund February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

2013年 2月 15日 星期五

Minced horsemeat is seen at a horse butchery in Dortmund February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
13 / 17
<p>A finished test and samples of minced meat are seen at a laboratory of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia's food control institute in the western city of Krefeld February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A finished test and samples of minced meat are seen at a laboratory of the federal state of North Rhine-Wesmore

2013年 2月 15日 星期五

A finished test and samples of minced meat are seen at a laboratory of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia's food control institute in the western city of Krefeld February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
14 / 17
<p>A metal horse head outlined with a neon light is seen above a horsemeat butcher shop in Paris February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A metal horse head outlined with a neon light is seen above a horsemeat butcher shop in Paris February 11, more

2013年 2月 15日 星期五

A metal horse head outlined with a neon light is seen above a horsemeat butcher shop in Paris February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
15 / 17
<p>A recall notice for frozen meals which had tested positive for horse meat is seen at an Aldi supermarket in northwest London February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A recall notice for frozen meals which had tested positive for horse meat is seen at an Aldi supermarket inmore

2013年 2月 15日 星期五

A recall notice for frozen meals which had tested positive for horse meat is seen at an Aldi supermarket in northwest London February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
16 / 17
<p>A 320g size box of Findus brand beef lasagne is seen after its purchase from an independent food store in Nunhead, southeast London February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

A 320g size box of Findus brand beef lasagne is seen after its purchase from an independent food store in Nmore

2013年 2月 15日 星期五

A 320g size box of Findus brand beef lasagne is seen after its purchase from an independent food store in Nunhead, southeast London February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
Valentines around the world

Valentines around the world

下一个

Valentines around the world

Valentines around the world

A look at all the ways people are celebrating Valentines Day around the world.

2013年 2月 15日
Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Revelers celebrate Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

2013年 2月 13日
Westminster Dog Show

Westminster Dog Show

Highlights from the Westminster Dog Show.

2013年 2月 12日
Brazil Carnival

Brazil Carnival

The costumes and floats at the annual street party.

2013年 2月 12日

精选图集

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐