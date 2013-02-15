The marshes of Iraq
A man paddles his boat at the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A herd of buffaloes gather by the waters of the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A woman paddles her boat at the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An Iraqi Marsh Arab girl laughs as British soldiers patrol her village in Iraq's southern marshlands near Basra December 16, 2005. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Men paddle their boats in the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A fisherman sorts fish caught from the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad July 26, 2008. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An Iraqi border police boat patrols in the marshes near the Iranian border in southeastern Iraq October 4, 2011. The border police conducts regular patrol operations along the porous border with Iran for militants, smugglers, weapons and drugs, a border police commander said. Picture taken October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Atef Hassan (IRAQ - Tags: POLITICS)
An oil pipeline is seen near West Qurna oilfield in Basra, 420 km (261 miles) southeast of Baghdad May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
A marsh Arab man smokes a cigarette as he herds buffaloes at the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, 300 km (186 miles) southeast of Baghdad, July 26, 2008. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A woman bakes traditional bread in the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad, July 26, 2008. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi border police search boats carrying reeds belonging to people who live at the marshes area near the Iranian border in southeastern Iraq October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
A Marsh Arab laughs after landing her boat filled with water plants near the Glory Canal in the marshlands of southeast Iraq, 50 kms (30 miles) south of Amara, February 7, 2005. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A marsh Arab man paddles a boat loaded with reeds he gathered at the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad July 27, 2008. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
An Arab woman trudges through the marshlands at Al-Hammar marsh in Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad January 23, 2009. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Marsh Arabs gather reeds at the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad July 26, 2008. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi marsh Arabs plays in the marshlands, 80 km (50 miles) southeast of Basra, 550 km (340 miles) southeast of Baghdad August 29, 2005. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
Iraqi marsh Arabs push their boat down a waterway in the marshlands, 80 km southeast of Basra, 550 km (340 miles) southeast of Baghdad August 29, 2005. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
Iraqi women collect salt at a natural salt marsh near Kut, central Iraq, May 15, 2003. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi Marsh Arab pushes his boat down a waterway in the marshlands, 80 km southeast of Basra, 550 km (340 miles) southeast of Baghdad August 29, 2005. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
Nadje paddles his boat in a choppy waterway as he rows out to gather reeds in the marshlands of southern Iraq, September 14, 2003 REUTERS/Aladin Abdel Naby
The sun sets over the marsh land in southeast Iraq , 50 kms (30 miles) south of Amara February 7, 2005. REUTERS/Bob Strong
