Young Chavez
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (R) and his brother Adan are pictured during their childhood in their hommore
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (R) and his brother Adan are pictured during their childhood in their hometown Sabaneta, in the state of Barinas, in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (C) is pictured with his friends during his school years in his hometown more
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (C) is pictured with his friends during his school years in his hometown Sabaneta, in the state of Barinas in this undated handout provided by Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured during his school years in his hometown of Barinas, in this umore
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured during his school years in his hometown of Barinas, in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (2nd L) is pictured in Julian Pino primary school in his hometown Sabanetmore
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (2nd L) is pictured in Julian Pino primary school in his hometown Sabaneta, in the state of Barinas in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured during his first year at Military Academy in Caracas in this more
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured during his first year at Military Academy in Caracas in this undated handout provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (standing, 2nd L) is pictured during his Military Academy years, in this more
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (standing, 2nd L) is pictured during his Military Academy years, in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured during his Military Academy years with his parents Elena and more
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured during his Military Academy years with his parents Elena and Hugo, in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (L) is pictured at a party during his time at Military Academy in Caracasmore
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (L) is pictured at a party during his time at Military Academy in Caracas in this undated photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured at a party during his time at Military Academy in Caracas in more
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured at a party during his time at Military Academy in Caracas in this undated photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (R) is pictured at the Military Academy in Caracas in this undated photo more
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (R) is pictured at the Military Academy in Caracas in this undated photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured as second lieutenant at the Military Academy in Caracas in thmore
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured as second lieutenant at the Military Academy in Caracas in this undated photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured with the army baseball team during his Military Academy yearsmore
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured with the army baseball team during his Military Academy years, in this 1972 handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured as a lieutenant at the Military Academy in Caracas in this unmore
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured as a lieutenant at the Military Academy in Caracas in this undated photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured at his cell during his period at Yare prison (1992-94), in thmore
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured at his cell during his period at Yare prison (1992-94), in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured during his army years, in this undated handout photo providedmore
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured during his army years, in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
下一个
The marshes of Iraq
A look at the lives of Iraqis living in the wetlands of Iraq's ancient marshes.
Horse meat scandal
A scandal is erupting in Europe over horse meat being passed off as beef ending up in everyday food.
Valentines around the world
A look at all the ways people are celebrating Valentines Day around the world.
Mardi Gras in New Orleans
Revelers celebrate Mardi Gras in New Orleans.
精选图集
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.