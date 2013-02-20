版本:
Flashback: SARS

<p>A mourner wearing a mask to ward off SARS hides under an umbrella during the funeral of SARS doctor Tse Yuen-man in Hong Kong May 22, 2003. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

A mourner wearing a mask to ward off SARS hides under an umbrella during the funeral of SARS doctor Tse Yuen-man in Hong Kong May 22, 2003. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>Chinese paramedics tend to a man suspected of suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) after he collapsed in public with its symptoms in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, April 29, 2003. REUTERS/China Photo</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

Chinese paramedics tend to a man suspected of suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) after he collapsed in public with its symptoms in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, April 29, 2003. REUTERS/China Photo

<p>A Chinese model wears a mask at a bridal fashion show in Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province, April 25, 2003. REUTERS/China Photo</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

A Chinese model wears a mask at a bridal fashion show in Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province, April 25, 2003. REUTERS/China Photo

<p>Face masks are discarded on the ground as hotel workers celebrate in Beijing June 24, 2004, after the World Health Organisation removed Beijing from its list of SARS infected area and also lifted its warning against travel to the capital city. REUTERS/Andrew Wong</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

Face masks are discarded on the ground as hotel workers celebrate in Beijing June 24, 2004, after the World Health Organisation removed Beijing from its list of SARS infected area and also lifted its warning against travel to the capital city. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

<p>Chinese models wear masks during a fashion show in Fuzhou, the capital city of Fujian province May 23, 2003. REUTERS/China Photo</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

Chinese models wear masks during a fashion show in Fuzhou, the capital city of Fujian province May 23, 2003. REUTERS/China Photo

<p>A Chinese couple wears masks in front of a portrait of the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong, founder of the People's Republic of China, at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing April 18, 2003. REUTERS/Guang Niu</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

A Chinese couple wears masks in front of a portrait of the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong, founder of the People's Republic of China, at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing April 18, 2003. REUTERS/Guang Niu

<p>Screens display cancelled flights at Singapore's Changi airport April 17, 2003. REUTERS/David Loh</p>

Screens display cancelled flights at Singapore's Changi airport April 17, 2003. REUTERS/David Loh

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

Screens display cancelled flights at Singapore's Changi airport April 17, 2003. REUTERS/David Loh

Close
7 / 41
<p>Tourists walk past a thermal scanner used to detect passengers with fevers at Manila International airport April 28, 2004. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

Tourists walk past a thermal scanner used to detect passengers with fevers at Manila International airport April 28, 2004. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>A kindergarten boy holds takes his temperature using a sensor card in Taipei June 2, 2003. REUTERS/Richard Chung</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

A kindergarten boy holds takes his temperature using a sensor card in Taipei June 2, 2003. REUTERS/Richard Chung

<p>Taiwan rescue workers help move a SARS patient, encased in a transit isolater, from an airplane to an ambulance at Taipei Sung Shan Domestic Airport on June 2, 2003. REUTERS/Simon Kwong</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

Taiwan rescue workers help move a SARS patient, encased in a transit isolater, from an airplane to an ambulance at Taipei Sung Shan Domestic Airport on June 2, 2003. REUTERS/Simon Kwong

<p>A masked Chinese woman checks her makeup in Beijing April 24, 2003. REUTERS/Guang Niu</p>

A masked Chinese woman checks her makeup in Beijing April 24, 2003. REUTERS/Guang Niu

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

A masked Chinese woman checks her makeup in Beijing April 24, 2003. REUTERS/Guang Niu

<p>Hospital staff wearing medical clothing to help protect themselves from the spread of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), as they wait for patients in the lobby of St. Michaels Hospital, in Toronto, on April 24, 2003. REUTERS/Andrew Wallace</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

Hospital staff wearing medical clothing to help protect themselves from the spread of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), as they wait for patients in the lobby of St. Michaels Hospital, in Toronto, on April 24, 2003. REUTERS/Andrew Wallace

<p>A masked cleaning lady disinfects a public telephone at a department store in Taipei, which began to take the temperatures of all its customers after one of its cashiers was suspected to have Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) May 5, 2003. REUTERS/Simon Kwong</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

A masked cleaning lady disinfects a public telephone at a department store in Taipei, which began to take the temperatures of all its customers after one of its cashiers was suspected to have Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) May 5, 2003. REUTERS/Simon Kwong

<p>A Chinese student at Peking University looks at painted facemasks during a contest for "the most beautiful mask" as part of efforts to promote awareness of SARS prevention April 30, 2003. REUTERS/Guang Niu</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

A Chinese student at Peking University looks at painted facemasks during a contest for "the most beautiful mask" as part of efforts to promote awareness of SARS prevention April 30, 2003. REUTERS/Guang Niu

<p>Students wear masks to protect themselves against the flu-like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) during a lesson in Hong Kong April 22, 2003. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

Students wear masks to protect themselves against the flu-like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) during a lesson in Hong Kong April 22, 2003. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>A Chinese investor wears a mask to ward off SARS as he checks a monitor on the latest share prices at a brokerage in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, April 30, 2003. REUTERS/China Photo</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

A Chinese investor wears a mask to ward off SARS as he checks a monitor on the latest share prices at a brokerage in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, April 30, 2003. REUTERS/China Photo

<p>A chemical warfare officer is disinfected after a mission in Taipei's Municipal Ho Ping Hospital on May 14, 2003. REUTERS/Simon Kwong</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

A chemical warfare officer is disinfected after a mission in Taipei's Municipal Ho Ping Hospital on May 14, 2003. REUTERS/Simon Kwong

<p>Virologist Dirk Heimsuth displays a sample of a test liquid to verify the highly contagious pneumonia Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus in a special biological safety laboratory at the Bernhard-Nocht institute for tropical medicine in the northern German city of Hamburg April 30, 2003. REUTERS/Christian Charisius</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

Virologist Dirk Heimsuth displays a sample of a test liquid to verify the highly contagious pneumonia Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus in a special biological safety laboratory at the Bernhard-Nocht institute for tropical medicine in the northern German city of Hamburg April 30, 2003. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

<p>A Chinese student attends a cyber class conducted by his teacher on the Internet in Beijing April 30, 2003. REUTERS/Andrew Wong</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

A Chinese student attends a cyber class conducted by his teacher on the Internet in Beijing April 30, 2003. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

<p>A health worker wearing a mask to protect from the flu-like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) measures the body temperature of a woman at the Hunghom railway station as she arrives in Hong Kong by train from Guangzhou April 24, 2003. REUTERS/Kin Cheung</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

A health worker wearing a mask to protect from the flu-like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) measures the body temperature of a woman at the Hunghom railway station as she arrives in Hong Kong by train from Guangzhou April 24, 2003. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

<p>A Vietnamese man, suffering from the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), looks on as doctors examine his x-rays in Hanoi's National Institute for Clinical Research in Tropical Medicine April 3, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

A Vietnamese man, suffering from the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), looks on as doctors examine his x-rays in Hanoi's National Institute for Clinical Research in Tropical Medicine April 3, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>An Italian patient of Vietnamese origin, suffering from the pneumonia-like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), breathes via a respirator in Hanoi's National Institute for Clinical Research in Tropical Medicine, April 3, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

An Italian patient of Vietnamese origin, suffering from the pneumonia-like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), breathes via a respirator in Hanoi's National Institute for Clinical Research in Tropical Medicine, April 3, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Taiwan auto trade journalists examine their digital cameras at a corporate news conference in Taipei, wearing identical red face masks provided by the organiser, May 28, 2003. REUTERS/Simon Kwong</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

Taiwan auto trade journalists examine their digital cameras at a corporate news conference in Taipei, wearing identical red face masks provided by the organiser, May 28, 2003. REUTERS/Simon Kwong

<p>Security guards wear masks to protect themselves from catching the flu-like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in Hong Kong May 28, 2003. REUTERS/Kin Cheung</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

Security guards wear masks to protect themselves from catching the flu-like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in Hong Kong May 28, 2003. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

<p>A nurse checks chest x-rays for signs of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) at National Taiwan University Hospital's outdoor fever treatment centre in Taipei, May 26, 2003. REUTERS/Richard Chung</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

A nurse checks chest x-rays for signs of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) at National Taiwan University Hospital's outdoor fever treatment centre in Taipei, May 26, 2003. REUTERS/Richard Chung

<p>A mask designed by student at Tao Chiang Nursing and Home Economics High School for a "surgical mask beauty contest" in Taipei on May 26, 2003. REUTERS/Simon Kwong</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

A mask designed by student at Tao Chiang Nursing and Home Economics High School for a "surgical mask beauty contest" in Taipei on May 26, 2003. REUTERS/Simon Kwong

<p>A security guard tries to stop a cyclist from entering a pedestrian zone in Tianjin, 120 km (75 miles) east of Beijing, May 22, 2003. REUTERS/China Photo</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

A security guard tries to stop a cyclist from entering a pedestrian zone in Tianjin, 120 km (75 miles) east of Beijing, May 22, 2003. REUTERS/China Photo

<p>Members of a choir cry during the memorial service for Lin Chung-wei, the first doctor in Taiwan to have died from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in Taipei May 22, 2003. REUTERS/Richard Chung</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

Members of a choir cry during the memorial service for Lin Chung-wei, the first doctor in Taiwan to have died from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in Taipei May 22, 2003. REUTERS/Richard Chung

<p>Taiwan President Chen Shui-bian wears a mask as he mows the lawn at Taipei Happy Mount Colony, a charity home for disabled children, on the anniversary of his inauguration on May 20, 2003. REUTERS/Simon Kwong</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

Taiwan President Chen Shui-bian wears a mask as he mows the lawn at Taipei Happy Mount Colony, a charity home for disabled children, on the anniversary of his inauguration on May 20, 2003. REUTERS/Simon Kwong

<p>A military prepares a front desk in front of an anti-SARS poster at the island's first hospital dedicated to the treatment of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in Taipei on May 19,2003. REUTERS/Simon Kwong</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

A military prepares a front desk in front of an anti-SARS poster at the island's first hospital dedicated to the treatment of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in Taipei on May 19,2003. REUTERS/Simon Kwong

<p>Policemen wear masks to ward off the SARS virus as they patrol an empty Forbidden City in China's capital May 16, 2003. REUTERS/Andrew Wong</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

Policemen wear masks to ward off the SARS virus as they patrol an empty Forbidden City in China's capital May 16, 2003. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

<p>Elevator ladies at Sogo, one of Taiwan's largest department stores, practice their bows before the re-opening of the shopping mall on May 13, 2003 after a three-day closure for disinfecting. REUTERS/Simon Kwong</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

Elevator ladies at Sogo, one of Taiwan's largest department stores, practice their bows before the re-opening of the shopping mall on May 13, 2003 after a three-day closure for disinfecting. REUTERS/Simon Kwong

<p>Chinese doctor Xu Min, who works at the isolated SARS ward in a Guangzhou hospital, talks to her husband on a videophone May 12, 2003. REUTERS/China Photo</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

Chinese doctor Xu Min, who works at the isolated SARS ward in a Guangzhou hospital, talks to her husband on a videophone May 12, 2003. REUTERS/China Photo

<p>A resident waves to friends from the window of her quarantined building in Shanghai May 9, 2003. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

A resident waves to friends from the window of her quarantined building in Shanghai May 9, 2003. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

<p>A Chinese medical worker disinfects a residential block in Haidian District that has the highest number of SARS cases in Beijing May 8, 2003. REUTERS/Andrew Wong</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

A Chinese medical worker disinfects a residential block in Haidian District that has the highest number of SARS cases in Beijing May 8, 2003. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

<p>A monk wearing acmask to protect himself from catching the flu-like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) walks at a shopping district in Hong Kong May 6, 2003. REUTERS/Kin Cheung</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

A monk wearing acmask to protect himself from catching the flu-like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) walks at a shopping district in Hong Kong May 6, 2003. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

<p>A Chinese worker checks flour for shipment to supermarkets in a flour mill of Beijing May 4, 2003. REUTERS/Wilson Chu</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

A Chinese worker checks flour for shipment to supermarkets in a flour mill of Beijing May 4, 2003. REUTERS/Wilson Chu

<p>A floor trader wearing masks to protect herself against the flu-like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) looks on during afternoon trading at the Hong Kong Stocks Exchange April 29, 2003. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

A floor trader wearing masks to protect herself against the flu-like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) looks on during afternoon trading at the Hong Kong Stocks Exchange April 29, 2003. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>A Chinese man afraid of a growing outbreak of SARS in Beijing wears a mask as he walks past shelves nearly emptied of instant noodles at a supermarket April 25, 2003. REUTERS/Wilson Chu</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

A Chinese man afraid of a growing outbreak of SARS in Beijing wears a mask as he walks past shelves nearly emptied of instant noodles at a supermarket April 25, 2003. REUTERS/Wilson Chu

<p>A shopper wears a mask to avoid infection with the pneumonia-like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in Hong Kong April 13, 2003. REUTERS/Kin Cheung</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

A shopper wears a mask to avoid infection with the pneumonia-like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in Hong Kong April 13, 2003. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

<p>A couple kisses goodbye after taking off their masks which protect themselves against the flu-like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) at Hong Kong Airport April 13, 2003. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

2013年 2月 20日 星期三

A couple kisses goodbye after taking off their masks which protect themselves against the flu-like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) at Hong Kong Airport April 13, 2003. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

