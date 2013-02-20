版本:
Mexico's lost dogs

<p>A stray dog sits in a cage at the dog pound in Ciudad Juarez February 1, 2013. Local authorities believe that up to 100,000 stray dogs prowl the streets of Ciudad Juarez, many of them abandoned by the estimated 200,000 residents who fled the city at the height of the drug-related violence in 2010 and 2011. Recently, local workers have been picking up the remains of between 40-60 dogs daily, with 4,970 dead animals retrieved in 2012, according to the city's head of clean-up efforts. Authorities believe the dogs died due to starvation, extreme temperatures, from being struck by vehicles, or died near their owner's former homes while waiting in vain for them to return. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

A stray dog sits in a cage at the dog pound in Ciudad Juarez February 1, 2013. Local authorities believe that up to 100,000 stray dogs prowl the streets of Ciudad Juarez, many of them abandoned by the estimated 200,000 residents who fled the city at the height of the drug-related violence in 2010 and 2011. Recently, local workers have been picking up the remains of between 40-60 dogs daily, with 4,970 dead animals retrieved in 2012, according to the city's head of clean-up efforts. Authorities believe the dogs died due to starvation, extreme temperatures, from being struck by vehicles, or died near their owner's former homes while waiting in vain for them to return. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

<p>A municipal worker captures a stray dog in Ciudad Juarez February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

<p>Municipal workers capture a stray dog in Ciudad Juarez February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

<p>Stray dogs stand in an enclosure at the dog pound in Ciudad Juarez February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

<p>A municipal worker of the anti-rabies center holds a lasso while driving through a neighborhood in search of stray dogs in Ciudad Juarez February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

<p>A stray dog lies outside abandoned houses in Ciudad Juarez January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

<p>A stray dog sits on a sidewalk while looking at a woman walking past in Ciudad Juarez January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

<p>A municipal worker carries a dead dog in Ciudad Juarez January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

<p>Municipal workers throw a dead dog into a truck in Ciudad Juarez January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

<p>A municipal worker carries a dead dog in Ciudad Juarez January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

<p>A municipal worker drags a dead dog to a truck in Ciudad Juarez January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

<p>A bulldozer prepares to cover up trash and the remains of dead stray dogs at the municipal dump in Ciudad Juarez January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

<p>The remains of dead stray dogs are seen at the municipal dump in Ciudad Juarez January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

<p>A stray dog walks outside abandoned houses with the writing "Dog town" written on one of them in Ciudad Juarez January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

