版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 2月 22日 星期五 01:30 BJT

Carnival: Sergio Moraes

<p>A reveler from the Vila Isabel samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A reveler from the Vila Isabel samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's more

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

A reveler from the Vila Isabel samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
1 / 30
<p>A reveler from the Vila Isabel samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A reveler from the Vila Isabel samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's more

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

A reveler from the Vila Isabel samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
2 / 30
<p>Revelers of the Porto da Pedra samba school dance atop a float during the first night of parades by the top samba groups in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Revelers of the Porto da Pedra samba school dance atop a float during the first night of parades by the topmore

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

Revelers of the Porto da Pedra samba school dance atop a float during the first night of parades by the top samba groups in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
3 / 30
<p>Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Samore

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
4 / 30
<p>A reveler of the Imperio Serrano samba school dedicated to ecology dances up the runway of the Sambadrome during their Carnival parade, in Rio de Janeiro, February 6, 2005. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A reveler of the Imperio Serrano samba school dedicated to ecology dances up the runway of the Sambadrome dmore

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

A reveler of the Imperio Serrano samba school dedicated to ecology dances up the runway of the Sambadrome during their Carnival parade, in Rio de Janeiro, February 6, 2005. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
5 / 30
<p>A reveler of the Mangueira samba school performs on the top of a carnival float during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 27, 2006. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A reveler of the Mangueira samba school performs on the top of a carnival float during the second night of more

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

A reveler of the Mangueira samba school performs on the top of a carnival float during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 27, 2006. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
6 / 30
<p>A reveler from the Beija Flor samba school participates during the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A reveler from the Beija Flor samba school participates during the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiromore

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

A reveler from the Beija Flor samba school participates during the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
7 / 30
<p>Revelers dressed as prisoners participate for the Mangueira samba school during the second night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Revelers dressed as prisoners participate for the Mangueira samba school during the second night of the Carmore

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

Revelers dressed as prisoners participate for the Mangueira samba school during the second night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
8 / 30
<p>A dragon float belonging to samba school Academicos de Santa Cruz passes through Rio de Janeiro's Sambodrome at the beginning of two nights of competition, March 2, 2003. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A dragon float belonging to samba school Academicos de Santa Cruz passes through Rio de Janeiro's Sambodrommore

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

A dragon float belonging to samba school Academicos de Santa Cruz passes through Rio de Janeiro's Sambodrome at the beginning of two nights of competition, March 2, 2003. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
9 / 30
<p>A reveler of the Uniao da Ilha samba school participates in the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A reveler of the Uniao da Ilha samba school participates in the second night of the annual Carnival parade more

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

A reveler of the Uniao da Ilha samba school participates in the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
10 / 30
<p>Members of Brazilian samba school Viradouro dance in Rio de Janeiro's Sambodrome during the first of two nights of competition, March 2, 2003. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Members of Brazilian samba school Viradouro dance in Rio de Janeiro's Sambodrome during the first of two nimore

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

Members of Brazilian samba school Viradouro dance in Rio de Janeiro's Sambodrome during the first of two nights of competition, March 2, 2003. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
11 / 30
<p>A reveler from the Sao Clemente samba school dances during the first night of parades by the top samba groups in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A reveler from the Sao Clemente samba school dances during the first night of parades by the top samba groumore

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

A reveler from the Sao Clemente samba school dances during the first night of parades by the top samba groups in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
12 / 30
<p>A reveler from the Sao Clemente samba school participates on the second night of the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A reveler from the Sao Clemente samba school participates on the second night of the annual carnival parademore

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

A reveler from the Sao Clemente samba school participates on the second night of the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
13 / 30
<p>A reveler of Viradouro samba school dances during the second night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, early February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A reveler of Viradouro samba school dances during the second night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiromore

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

A reveler of Viradouro samba school dances during the second night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, early February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
14 / 30
<p>A reveler of Portela samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A reveler of Portela samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadromemore

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

A reveler of Portela samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
15 / 30
<p>Members of the Brazilian samba school, Academicos de Santa Cruz, dance dressed as goats in front of a float in Rio de Janeiro's Sambodrome through which 14 samba schools with a total of nearly 50,000 members will parade during the next two nights, March 2, 2003. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Members of the Brazilian samba school, Academicos de Santa Cruz, dance dressed as goats in front of a floatmore

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

Members of the Brazilian samba school, Academicos de Santa Cruz, dance dressed as goats in front of a float in Rio de Janeiro's Sambodrome through which 14 samba schools with a total of nearly 50,000 members will parade during the next two nights, March 2, 2003. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
16 / 30
<p>Brazilian model Luma de Oliveira, queen of the Viradouro samba school drummers, parades up the main avenue at the Sambadrome stadium in Rio de Janeiro, late February 11, 2002. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Brazilian model Luma de Oliveira, queen of the Viradouro samba school drummers, parades up the main avenue more

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

Brazilian model Luma de Oliveira, queen of the Viradouro samba school drummers, parades up the main avenue at the Sambadrome stadium in Rio de Janeiro, late February 11, 2002. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
17 / 30
<p>Revelers of the Viradouro samba school perform on the top of a carnival float during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 27, 2006. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Revelers of the Viradouro samba school perform on the top of a carnival float during the second night of thmore

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

Revelers of the Viradouro samba school perform on the top of a carnival float during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 27, 2006. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
18 / 30
<p>A reveler aboard an Unidos da Tijuca samba school float participates in the first night of this year's Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A reveler aboard an Unidos da Tijuca samba school float participates in the first night of this year's Carnmore

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

A reveler aboard an Unidos da Tijuca samba school float participates in the first night of this year's Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
19 / 30
<p>Performers dance on a float for the Unidos da Tijuca samba school in the Sambadrome during Rio de Janeiro's premier Carnival parade February 7, 2005. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Performers dance on a float for the Unidos da Tijuca samba school in the Sambadrome during Rio de Janeiro'smore

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

Performers dance on a float for the Unidos da Tijuca samba school in the Sambadrome during Rio de Janeiro's premier Carnival parade February 7, 2005. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
20 / 30
<p>Revelers of the Portela samba school participate in the second night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Revelers of the Portela samba school participate in the second night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeimore

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

Revelers of the Portela samba school participate in the second night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
21 / 30
<p>Luiza Brunet, drum queen of the Imperatriz Leopoldinese samba school, dances on the second night of parade by top samba groups in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 4, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Luiza Brunet, drum queen of the Imperatriz Leopoldinese samba school, dances on the second night of parade more

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

Luiza Brunet, drum queen of the Imperatriz Leopoldinese samba school, dances on the second night of parade by top samba groups in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 4, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
22 / 30
<p>A reveler of the Viradouro samba school sings during the second night of the Carnival parades at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 27, 2006. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A reveler of the Viradouro samba school sings during the second night of the Carnival parades at the Sambadmore

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

A reveler of the Viradouro samba school sings during the second night of the Carnival parades at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 27, 2006. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
23 / 30
<p>A reveler from the Vila Isabel samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A reveler from the Vila Isabel samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's more

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

A reveler from the Vila Isabel samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
24 / 30
<p>A reveler from Salgueiro samba school dances atop a float during the second night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A reveler from Salgueiro samba school dances atop a float during the second night of the Carnival parade inmore

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

A reveler from Salgueiro samba school dances atop a float during the second night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
25 / 30
<p>Revelers of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the first night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Revelers of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the first night of the Carnival parade in Rio more

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

Revelers of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the first night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
26 / 30
<p>Members of the Brazilian samba school, Salgueiro, dance in Rio de Janeiro's Sambodrome during the first of two nights of competition, March 2, 2003. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Members of the Brazilian samba school, Salgueiro, dance in Rio de Janeiro's Sambodrome during the first of more

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

Members of the Brazilian samba school, Salgueiro, dance in Rio de Janeiro's Sambodrome during the first of two nights of competition, March 2, 2003. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
27 / 30
<p>Revelers of the Portela samba school dance atop a float during the first night of parade by top samba groups in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome early February 4, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Revelers of the Portela samba school dance atop a float during the first night of parade by top samba groupmore

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

Revelers of the Portela samba school dance atop a float during the first night of parade by top samba groups in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome early February 4, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
28 / 30
<p>A reveler of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual carnival parade at Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A reveler of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual carnival parade at Rio de Janeiromore

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

A reveler of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual carnival parade at Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
29 / 30
<p>French cabaret dancers from the Moulin Rouge pose during a photo call in Rio de Janeiro February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

French cabaret dancers from the Moulin Rouge pose during a photo call in Rio de Janeiro February 20, 2009. more

2013年 2月 22日 星期五

French cabaret dancers from the Moulin Rouge pose during a photo call in Rio de Janeiro February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Mexico's lost dogs

Mexico's lost dogs

下一个

Mexico's lost dogs

Mexico's lost dogs

Up to 100,000 stray dogs prowl the streets of Ciudad Juarez, many of them abandoned by residents who fled the city at the height of the drug war.

2013年 2月 21日
A diamond's journey

A diamond's journey

A look at the life of diamonds, from their rough beginnings in the mines to their polished finish in jewelry stores.

2013年 2月 20日
Flashback: SARS

Flashback: SARS

Ten years ago, the SARS outbreak exploded, disrupting international travel, trade, and killing more than 700 people.

2013年 2月 20日
JFK Auction

JFK Auction

Personal effects of John F. Kennedy will be sold at auction nearly 50 years after his assassination.

2013年 2月 19日

精选图集

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State�s base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group�s Syrian stronghold.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐