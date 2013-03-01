版本:
中国
2013年 3月 2日 星期六

Detroit: Most miserable city

<p>A vacant and blighted home, covered with red spray paint, sits alone in an east side neighborhood once full of homes in Detroit, Michigan January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Two cars of the 'people mover' public rail are seen covered with a advertisement for the 2014 Chevy Silverado pickup truck as they move past General Motors World Headquarters in Detroit, Michigan January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>A woman prays for the future of the American auto industry during a special service at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A car is seen next a memorial in Detroit, Michigan April 5, 2011. The city is a part of America's Midwestern "Rust Belt", the heartland of the country and home to big unionized manufacturers like the auto and steel industries. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>The Michigan Central Train depot sits vacant just west of downtown Detroit, Michigan, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>A chair is seen inside the abandoned and decaying manufacturing plant of Packard Motor Car in Detroit, Michigan April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A man eats lunch at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, where hundreds of people receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, Michigan, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A man walks along an empty street west of Detroit, Michigan December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A man walks along an empty street west of Detroit, Michigan December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>New cars are seen at a parking lot next to a Chrysler plant in Detroit, Michigan December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A child's toy is seen in a pile of concrete blocks inside the abandoned and decaying Packard Motor Car Manufacturing Plant in Detroit, Michigan April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Vic Credu stacks crushed cars to be shipped to a shredder at U.S. Auto Supply in Detroit, Michigan August 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Broken windows are seen inside the abandoned and decaying manufacturing plant of Packard Motor Car in Detroit, Michigan April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A makeshift homeless persons structure is seen, with General Motors Corp. world headquarters headquarters in the background, from an mostly abandoned warehouse district in Detroit, Michigan March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>The inside of the abandoned "Martyrs of Uganda Catholic Church is seen in Detroit December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>A woman walks past the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A woman walks past the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>An occupied home and an abandoned apartment building sit on either side of a vacant lot listed on the auction block during the Wayne County tax foreclosures properties auction of almost 9,000 properties in Detroit, Michigan October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Baseball fans leave the stadium after the MLB baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees was cancelled due to rain in Detroit, Michigan May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Detroit Lions fans wearing blue body paint hold up a sign before the start of the Thanksgiving Day NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Detroit, Michigan, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>A 21-story outdoor poster for Mercedes-Benz is seen on the side of the vacant former Hotel Pontchartrain across from Cobo Center during press preview days of the North American International Auto show in Detroit, Michigan January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>A Detroit fire fighter looks through the smoldering back yards of burned homes and garages on East Robinwood in Detroit, Michigan September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>A woman stands outside the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, where hundreds of people receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, Michigan, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>An older neighborhood is seen from a broken window of the abandoned Packard Plant in Detroit, Michigan, November 27, 2010. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>A woman pushes a cart of food from the Capuchin Soup Kitchen service center, where hundreds of people receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, Michigan, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Shoes are seen at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen service center, where hundreds of people receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, Michigan December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>People sell scrap metal at a yard in Detroit, Michigan April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People sell scrap metal at a yard in Detroit, Michigan April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Detroit Lions fans watch as the Lions are defeated by the Tennessee Titans during the second half of their Thanksgiving Day NFL football game in Detroit, Michigan, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

