Rio from above
The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen in the background with the Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People enjoy the Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view shows the roof installation at the Maracana Stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the Athletes' Park constructed for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A surfer swims at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view shows the roof installation at the Maracana Stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. The stadium will also host games for the 2013 Confederations Cup and the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view shows the roof installation at the Maracana Stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view shows new chairs installed at the Maracana Stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the Athletes' Park constructed for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the work site of the Athletes Village for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games is seen in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the multipurpose arena at the former Jacarepagua race track, which is under renovations as part of Olympic Park for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view shows the roof installation at the Maracana Stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People enjoy the Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the former Jacarepagua race track which is under renovations to install the Olympic Park for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The Sao Conrado neighbourhood is pictured in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
