Dressed for Purim

<p>People in costumes, take part in a street party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv February 22, 2013. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

People in costumes, take part in a street party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv February 22, 2013. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>An ultra-orthodox Jewish boy wears a costume ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

An ultra-orthodox Jewish boy wears a costume ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>A student wearing make-up looks on during a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

A student wearing make-up looks on during a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>Women in costume wait to get to a street party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Women in costume wait to get to a street party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>People in costumes party on the balcony of a house overlooking a street, where a street party is taking place, for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

People in costumes party on the balcony of a house overlooking a street, where a street party is taking place, for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>Girls wear costumes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Girls wear costumes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>People in costumes take part in a street party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

People in costumes take part in a street party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>A boy wears a costume ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A boy wears a costume ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>Parents of students, in costumes, take part in a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Parents of students, in costumes, take part in a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>People in costumes arrive to take part in a street party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

People in costumes arrive to take part in a street party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>A parent of a student, in costume, takes part in a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

A parent of a student, in costume, takes part in a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>Israelis wearing costumes for the Jewish Holiday of Purim take part in a perfume launch event in Tel Aviv February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Israelis wearing costumes for the Jewish Holiday of Purim take part in a perfume launch event in Tel Aviv February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>A girls wears a costume ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A girls wears a costume ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Boys wear costumes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Boys wear costumes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>An acrobat does a hand stand before a rehearsal for the upcoming annual Purim parade in Holon, at a youth centre in Holon, near Tel Aviv February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

An acrobat does a hand stand before a rehearsal for the upcoming annual Purim parade in Holon, at a youth centre in Holon, near Tel Aviv February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

