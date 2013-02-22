Dressed for Purim
People in costumes, take part in a street party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv February 22, 20more
People in costumes, take part in a street party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv February 22, 2013. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An ultra-orthodox Jewish boy wears a costume ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearimore
An ultra-orthodox Jewish boy wears a costume ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A student wearing make-up looks on during a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik more
A student wearing make-up looks on during a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Women in costume wait to get to a street party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv February 22, 201more
Women in costume wait to get to a street party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
People in costumes party on the balcony of a house overlooking a street, where a street party is taking plamore
People in costumes party on the balcony of a house overlooking a street, where a street party is taking place, for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Girls wear costumes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood February more
Girls wear costumes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People in costumes take part in a street party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv February 22, 201more
People in costumes take part in a street party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A boy wears a costume ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood Februarmore
A boy wears a costume ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Parents of students, in costumes, take part in a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bimore
Parents of students, in costumes, take part in a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
People in costumes arrive to take part in a street party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv Februamore
People in costumes arrive to take part in a street party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A parent of a student, in costume, takes part in a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the more
A parent of a student, in costume, takes part in a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis wearing costumes for the Jewish Holiday of Purim take part in a perfume launch event in Tel Aviv Fmore
Israelis wearing costumes for the Jewish Holiday of Purim take part in a perfume launch event in Tel Aviv February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A girls wears a costume ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood Februmore
A girls wears a costume ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Boys wear costumes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood February 20more
Boys wear costumes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An acrobat does a hand stand before a rehearsal for the upcoming annual Purim parade in Holon, at a youth cmore
An acrobat does a hand stand before a rehearsal for the upcoming annual Purim parade in Holon, at a youth centre in Holon, near Tel Aviv February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
