Animals around the world

Abayed, a six-year-old herding dog, walks with a specially-made wheeled walking aid outside the Humane Centmore
Abayed, a six-year-old herding dog, walks with a specially-made wheeled walking aid outside the Humane Center for Animal Welfare near Amman February 26, 2013. The dog, whose name means "white", was hospitalised and treated after a bullet pierced his spine and paralysed him some two years ago. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
The hind paws of Abayed, a six-year-old herding dog, are seen attached to a specially-made wheeled walking more
The hind paws of Abayed, a six-year-old herding dog, are seen attached to a specially-made wheeled walking aid inside the Humane Center for Animal Welfare near Amman February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Anfisa, a 8-year-old female chimpanzee, washes a window of her enclosure where she lives with a male chimpamore
Anfisa, a 8-year-old female chimpanzee, washes a window of her enclosure where she lives with a male chimpanzee named Tikhon, at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A municipal worker captures a stray dog in Ciudad Juarez February 5, 2013. Local authorities believe that umore
A municipal worker captures a stray dog in Ciudad Juarez February 5, 2013. Local authorities believe that up to 100,000 stray dogs prowl the streets of Ciudad Juarez, many of them abandoned by the estimated 200,000 residents who fled the city at the height of the drug-related violence in 2010 and 2011. Recently, local workers have been picking up the remains of between 40-60 dogs daily, with 4,970 dead animals retrieved in 2012, according to the city's head of clean-up efforts. Authorities believe the dogs died due to starvation, extreme temperatures, from being struck by vehicles, or died near their owner's former homes while waiting in vain for them to return. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A Bearded Collie runs during competition in the Herding Group at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Showmore
A Bearded Collie runs during competition in the Herding Group at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Belarussian military instructor trains her dog in a frontier guards' cynology centre near the town of Smomore
A Belarussian military instructor trains her dog in a frontier guards' cynology centre near the town of Smorgon, some 140 km (87 miles) northwest of Minsk, January 11, 2013. The centre prepares instructors with trained dogs for guarding Belarus' border and also sells puppies and dogs, which are not fit for service at the border, to civilians in the country. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
The eye of a sedated lion is seen in a transport cage on a private property in Bucharest February 27, 2013.more
The eye of a sedated lion is seen in a transport cage on a private property in Bucharest February 27, 2013. The animal rights foundation "Vier Pfoten" transferred two bears and four lions belonging to an arrested moneylender to a state-owned zoo, Romanian state authorities said. Romanian law prohibits the possession of wild animals by individuals. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A sedated lion is carried on a private property in Bucharest February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristelmore
A sedated lion is carried on a private property in Bucharest February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A Sumatran tiger plays with a pig before killing it at the Sumatra Tiger Rescue Centre compound, inside themore
A Sumatran tiger plays with a pig before killing it at the Sumatra Tiger Rescue Centre compound, inside the Tambling Wildlife Nature Conservation (TWNC) near Bandar Lampung, the southern tip of Sumatra island February 24, 2013. The rescue centre has released five tigers since 2009 on the 45,000 hectares of the TWNC jungle while eight are still under their care. One of the eight will be released next year. Rizal, a tiger keeper, said on a monthly basis the eight tigers eat a total of 80 live pigs, each weighing between 10-12 kilograms. The Sumatran tiger is a rare tiger subspecies that inhabits the Indonesian island of Sumatra. About 440-600 Sumatran tigers, which was classified as critically endangered, were accounted for by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in 2008. The owner of TWNC, Tomy Winata, said his company, Artha Graha, has already invested between $20-25 million in TWNC, with monthly costs to sustain the reserve at approximately $150,000. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Kazakh hunter whispers to his tamed golden eagle during an annual hunting competition in Chengelsy Gorge,more
A Kazakh hunter whispers to his tamed golden eagle during an annual hunting competition in Chengelsy Gorge, some 150 km (93 miles) east of Almaty, Kazakhstan, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A visitor uses a tablet to take pictures of cows at the 50th International Agricultural Show in Paris, Febrmore
A visitor uses a tablet to take pictures of cows at the 50th International Agricultural Show in Paris, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A stray dog chases geese near a restaurant on mount Cobenzl in the north of Vienna January 9, 2013. REUTERSmore
A stray dog chases geese near a restaurant on mount Cobenzl in the north of Vienna January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot January 24, 2more
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A dressed up elephant is seen at the Navam Perahera, a Buddhist pageant of elephants, dancers and drummers,more
A dressed up elephant is seen at the Navam Perahera, a Buddhist pageant of elephants, dancers and drummers, in Colombo February 24, 2013. Elephants participate in the street parade for Gangaramaya temple's annual Perahera festival, along with a nightly procession of traditional dancers, fire twirlers and traditional musicians. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A performer carries a python for a show at the Ditan Temple Fair celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in more
A performer carries a python for a show at the Ditan Temple Fair celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing February 11, 2013. The Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, began on February 10 and marked the start of the Year of the Snake, according to the Chinese zodiac. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A bear rides a bicycle during a show presenting the new program "From Heart to Heart" at the National circumore
A bear rides a bicycle during a show presenting the new program "From Heart to Heart" at the National circus in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Maine coon cat is examined by a judge during the Athens 21st International Cat Show January 27, 2013. REUmore
A Maine coon cat is examined by a judge during the Athens 21st International Cat Show January 27, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A farmer loses control over his pair of oxen as they race through a paddy field during the "Kakkoor Kalavaymore
A farmer loses control over his pair of oxen as they race through a paddy field during the "Kakkoor Kalavayal" festival at Kakkoor village, on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Kochi, February 18, 2013. The post-harvest festival is celebrated by the farmers of Kakkoor and the surrounding villages. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A mahout washes himself next to his elephant ahead of the religious festival Nawam poya Perahera at Viharammore
A mahout washes himself next to his elephant ahead of the religious festival Nawam poya Perahera at Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo February 24, 2013. Over 50 elephants are participating in a street parade for Gangaramaya temple's annual Perahera festival, along with a nightly procession of traditional dancers, fire twirlers and traditional musicians. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man wades through a flooded graveyard in the village of Monospitovo, 180 km east of capital Skopje, Februmore
A man wades through a flooded graveyard in the village of Monospitovo, 180 km east of capital Skopje, February 27, 2013. One man drowned and several hundred homes in Macedonia were flooded on Tuesday as two days of heavy rain drenched farmland and caused power outages in the Balkan country, authorities said. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A cat watches passers-by from a pub window in central London February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melvillemore
A cat watches passers-by from a pub window in central London February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Khan, a 3-year-old male Bengali white tiger, participates in his weekly training session with a piece of memore
Khan, a 3-year-old male Bengali white tiger, participates in his weekly training session with a piece of meat inside an open-air cage at the Royev Ruchey zoo in a surburb of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 27, 2013. Every Wednesday, a zookeeper will train Khan using meat suspended on a chain so that the tiger will not lose motor and mental skills associated with hunting, an official representative of the zoo said. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A racer (not pictured) and his sled dogs take part in the Border Rush Race in The Giant Mountains National more
A racer (not pictured) and his sled dogs take part in the Border Rush Race in The Giant Mountains National Park in Jakuszyce, Poland, January 10, 2013. Border Rush is an international sled dog race run which starts in Jakuszyce in the Czech-Poland border region. REUTERS/Pawel Sosnowski
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels in front of India's presidential palace Rashmore
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels in front of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 19, 2013. The ceremony symbolizes retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day celebrations. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Siberian husky Cookie of Germany's Juergen Stolz sleeps before the 6th international dog sledge race in Inzmore
Siberian husky Cookie of Germany's Juergen Stolz sleeps before the 6th international dog sledge race in Inzell January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
