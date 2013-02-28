What the sequester could impact
Assuming the $85 billion in across-the-board federal spending cuts last at least seven months, the following is a sample of the consequences drawn from rough estimates submitted by major agencies to the appropriations committees of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Federal Aviation Administration: Furlough all FAA employees for a total of eleven days, with as much as 10 percent of the workforce of 40,000 not working on "any given day," causing slowdowns in air traffic control operations and delays for travelers. Impose a hiring freeze across the agency. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Department of Justice: Cut spending by $1.6 billion, with furloughs equivalent to the loss of about a thousand federal agents. Fourteen days of furlough for the FBI. Attrition of 145 attorney positions leading to fewer criminal and civil cases. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
U.S. Customs and Border Protection: Furlough of customs and border patrol workers for between 12 and 14 days, significantly increasing wait times for visitors at airports and other ports of entry. Downsize the workforce by 2,750 customs officers and 5,000 border patrol agents. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Federal Emergency Management Agency: Reduction of over a billion dollars in FEMA's Disaster Relief fund, resulting in the agency having to restrict hurricane season aid to immediate needs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Food and Drug Administration: Reduction of $133 million in non-user fee funding, causing "significant reductions" in testing of imported food and medical products and cuts in oversight of domestic food safety. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Transportation Security Administration: Seven day furloughs for TSA screeners, increasing airport security line wait times by as much as an additional hour. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Department of Agriculture: USDA has said it will need to furlough 8,400 meat inspectors, although details of how the furlough would be implemented are still emerging. USDA has said the cuts would deny food aid to 600,000 pregnant women, new mothers and infants. Production of the Census of Agriculture would be delayed. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Department of Defense: Freeze civilian hiring, which currently amounts to about 1,500 to 2,000 people per week. Layoff temporary employees with as many as 46,000 jobs affected. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Reduce training and maintenance for Army units, which will put them at "at reduced readiness levels." REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Reduce flying hours for Air Force pilots. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Reduce flying hours for Air Force pilots. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Cut one third of naval operations in the Pacific. REUTERS/U.S. Navy
Cut one third of naval operations in the Pacific. REUTERS/U.S. Navy
Cut $3 billion in health care for military personnel and retirees which could lead to "denials of elective services" for active-duty dependents and retirees. REUTERS/Jim Young
Environmental Protection Agency: Slow down in clean up programs for the Great Lakes, Chesapeake Bay and Puget Sound. About 1,000 fewer inspections for enforcement of clean air and water laws. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Social Security Administration: Furlough most of the workforce for ten days or more, causing delays in processing of retirement and disability claims and early closing of some Social Security offices. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Social Security Administration: Furlough most of the workforce for ten days or more, causing delays in processing of retirement and disability claims and early closing of some Social Security offices. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Cut of more than $350 million, resulting in 25,000 fewer breast and cervical cancer screenings for low-income, high-risk women and about 424,000 fewer HIV tests. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Education: Cut of $750 million in funding for educational assistance to low-income schools serving more than a million students, with job losses for more than 10,500 teachers and aides. REUTERS/Jim Young
U.S. Embassy Security: Cut to embassy security of $168 million. Delay in upgrades of 80 facilities. REUTERS/Stringer
National Parks, forests and wildlife refuges: Closures and limited access hours for some facilities and complete closure of 128 national wildlife refuges. Possible closure of campgrounds, trails and other recreational areas when there is insufficient staff to provide security. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
