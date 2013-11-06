版本:
Housing China

<p>A worker wields a hammer at a demolition site in front of new residential buildings in Hefei, Anhui province, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A worker wields a hammer at a demolition site in front of new residential buildings in Hefei, Anhui province, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Dai Yusheng, 58, who works as an employee sweeping the streets eats lunch at his home in Hongkou district of Shanghai May 31, 2013. Dai works as a cleaning personnel for a company that is contracted by Shanghai Municipal government. He makes 14RMB per hour ($2.28). He usually works from 4am in the morning to 1pm 6 days a week. Dai and his wife rent a 3x4 meter room at a slum near his work area. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Dai Yusheng, 58, who works as an employee sweeping the streets eats lunch at his home in Hongkou district of Shanghai May 31, 2013. Dai works as a cleaning personnel for a company that is contracted by Shanghai Municipal government. He makes 14RMB per hour ($2.28). He usually works from 4am in the morning to 1pm 6 days a week. Dai and his wife rent a 3x4 meter room at a slum near his work area. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A laborer works in a construction site at a new residential area in Turpan, Xinjiang province October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A laborer works in a construction site at a new residential area in Turpan, Xinjiang province October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>New apartment buildings, where the local government built homes for former miners and farmers as part of an urbanization program, are seen in Mentougou district, suburb of Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

New apartment buildings, where the local government built homes for former miners and farmers as part of an urbanization program, are seen in Mentougou district, suburb of Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Zhang Qingyuan (L) and Lin Guizhen pose with a statue of the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong, an item which the couple say they respect the most and have kept with them for the last 40 years, in Mentougou district, suburb of Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Zhang Qingyuan (L) and Lin Guizhen pose with a statue of the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong, an item which the couple say they respect the most and have kept with them for the last 40 years, in Mentougou district, suburb of Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A tricycle drives past an large advertisement board of a new apartment complex at a new residential town in Beijing, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A tricycle drives past an large advertisement board of a new apartment complex at a new residential town in Beijing, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Lu Jianmin watches television inside her house in Huaxi village, at Jiangsu province, December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Lu Jianmin watches television inside her house in Huaxi village, at Jiangsu province, December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A labourer walks at a construction site where houses will be raised for people who will be relocated in Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, in Hubei province, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A labourer walks at a construction site where houses will be raised for people who will be relocated in Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, in Hubei province, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Zeng Lingjun plays with his son next to an urinal at his home inside an unused toilet of a hotel in Shenyang, Liaoning province, March 18, 2012. Zeng, who is a shoe repairer, rented the unused toilet of a hotel in 2006 as his home, and made up his family by marrying Wang Zhixia in 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Zeng Lingjun plays with his son next to an urinal at his home inside an unused toilet of a hotel in Shenyang, Liaoning province, March 18, 2012. Zeng, who is a shoe repairer, rented the unused toilet of a hotel in 2006 as his home, and made up his family by marrying Wang Zhixia in 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A run-down house, located near a huge state-owned lead smelter, is pictured in the town of Tianying, Anhui Province, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A run-down house, located near a huge state-owned lead smelter, is pictured in the town of Tianying, Anhui Province, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Guests walk in the lobby of the new skyscraper tower of Huaxi village before its official inauguration in Jiangsu province, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Guests walk in the lobby of the new skyscraper tower of Huaxi village before its official inauguration in Jiangsu province, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A boy walks past houses in a residential area for migrant workers in Beijing, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A boy walks past houses in a residential area for migrant workers in Beijing, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Buildings are seen on a hillside in Hong Kong, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Buildings are seen on a hillside in Hong Kong, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Buildings are seen on a hillside in Hong Kong, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>An ethnic Uighur woman hugs her son as she stands outside her house with her daughter (R) and neighbors at an old residential area of Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rooney Chen</p>

An ethnic Uighur woman hugs her son as she stands outside her house with her daughter (R) and neighbors at an old residential area of Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rooney Chen

<p>Students and teachers gather to attend a flag-raising ceremony on the roof of a branch of Lingzhi primary school, which is housed inside a rented four-storey residential building, in Wuhan, Hubei province, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Students and teachers gather to attend a flag-raising ceremony on the roof of a branch of Lingzhi primary school, which is housed inside a rented four-storey residential building, in Wuhan, Hubei province, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A visitor takes pictures of a model of Beijing's downtowns at the Beijing Planning Exhibition Hall, a museum showcasing the achievement of Beijing urban planning construction, in Beijing November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A visitor takes pictures of a model of Beijing's downtowns at the Beijing Planning Exhibition Hall, a museum showcasing the achievement of Beijing urban planning construction, in Beijing November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Clothes are seen hanging outside a bus which has been converted into a dwelling for Lu Changshan and his wife, near newly-constructed residential buildings in Hefei, Anhui province, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Clothes are seen hanging outside a bus which has been converted into a dwelling for Lu Changshan and his wife, near newly-constructed residential buildings in Hefei, Anhui province, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Construction workers attend the inauguration ceremony of the new skyscraper tower of Huaxi village, in Jiangsu province, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Construction workers attend the inauguration ceremony of the new skyscraper tower of Huaxi village, in Jiangsu province, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A man walks past newly built houses at Dadun village of Lingshui ethnic Li Autonomous County, Hainan province, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man walks past newly built houses at Dadun village of Lingshui ethnic Li Autonomous County, Hainan province, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Children play on a tricycle behind a fence, with clothes hanging, at a residential area for migrant workers in Beijing, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang</p>

Children play on a tricycle behind a fence, with clothes hanging, at a residential area for migrant workers in Beijing, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

<p>Chen Haoliang (L), a 36-year-old Honda Lock factory worker, eats lunch with his family at home, in the factory town of Xiaolan in southern China's Guangdong province, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/James Pomfret</p>

Chen Haoliang (L), a 36-year-old Honda Lock factory worker, eats lunch with his family at home, in the factory town of Xiaolan in southern China's Guangdong province, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/James Pomfret

<p>A resident fishes at a lake near apartment blocks in Beijing October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A resident fishes at a lake near apartment blocks in Beijing October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A resident fishes at a lake near apartment blocks in Beijing October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A general view of old residential flats, which contain sub-divided units, at Sham Shui Po, one of the oldest districts in Hong Kong, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

A general view of old residential flats, which contain sub-divided units, at Sham Shui Po, one of the oldest districts in Hong Kong, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>A local resident climbs towards a Chinese national flag planted at the top of his former house, which was demolished to make way for a new residential complex in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rooney Chen</p>

A local resident climbs towards a Chinese national flag planted at the top of his former house, which was demolished to make way for a new residential complex in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rooney Chen

<p>A woman holds a baby at a new housing area in Huaxi village, at Jiangsu province, December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A woman holds a baby at a new housing area in Huaxi village, at Jiangsu province, December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A family walks in front for are houses for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

A family walks in front for are houses for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>A woman stands in front of her home which built by discarded wooden materials next to residential areas in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman stands in front of her home which built by discarded wooden materials next to residential areas in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Labourers use excavators on top of a residential building under demolition in Yuhuan County of Taizhou City, Zhejiang province, December 6, 2011. The building was discovered to incline to the west due to a weak pile foundation. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Labourers use excavators on top of a residential building under demolition in Yuhuan County of Taizhou City, Zhejiang province, December 6, 2011. The building was discovered to incline to the west due to a weak pile foundation. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>A man sits at the door of his cave-room in Yuncheng, Shanxi province, August 7, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A man sits at the door of his cave-room in Yuncheng, Shanxi province, August 7, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>A female migrant construction worker walks into her dormitory near newly-built residential apartments in Shanghai August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A female migrant construction worker walks into her dormitory near newly-built residential apartments in Shanghai August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

