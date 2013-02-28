版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 2月 28日 星期四 23:20 BJT

Northern Ireland's murals

<p>A mural in the Bogside area of Derry City depicts Operation Motorman, February 21, 2013. Historically most of the hundreds of murals across Northern Ireland promoted either republican or loyalist political beliefs, often glorifying paramilitary groups such as the Irish Republican Army or the Ulster Volunteer Force, or commemorating people who lost their lives in paramilitary or military attacks. However, since the paramilitary ceasefires some of the paintings have become less sectarian, celebrating sporting successes and cultural achievements. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A mural in the Bogside area of Derry City depicts Operation Motorman, February 21, 2013. Historically most more

2013年 2月 28日 星期四

A mural in the Bogside area of Derry City depicts Operation Motorman, February 21, 2013. Historically most of the hundreds of murals across Northern Ireland promoted either republican or loyalist political beliefs, often glorifying paramilitary groups such as the Irish Republican Army or the Ulster Volunteer Force, or commemorating people who lost their lives in paramilitary or military attacks. However, since the paramilitary ceasefires some of the paintings have become less sectarian, celebrating sporting successes and cultural achievements. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
1 / 14
<p>A mural shows the apparition of the Virgin Mary to six Catholics in the town of Medjugorje in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Ardoyne area of North Belfast, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A mural shows the apparition of the Virgin Mary to six Catholics in the town of Medjugorje in Bosnia and Hemore

2013年 2月 28日 星期四

A mural shows the apparition of the Virgin Mary to six Catholics in the town of Medjugorje in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Ardoyne area of North Belfast, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
2 / 14
<p>People walk past a Loyalist Paramilitary mural in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

People walk past a Loyalist Paramilitary mural in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast, February 20, 2013more

2013年 2月 28日 星期四

People walk past a Loyalist Paramilitary mural in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
3 / 14
<p>A mural on the Shankill road shows tributes to Queen Elizabeth in West Belfast, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A mural on the Shankill road shows tributes to Queen Elizabeth in West Belfast, February 21, 2013. REUTEmore

2013年 2月 28日 星期四

A mural on the Shankill road shows tributes to Queen Elizabeth in West Belfast, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
4 / 14
<p>Golfer Rory McIlroy is pictured on a wall in the Holylands area of Belfast, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Golfer Rory McIlroy is pictured on a wall in the Holylands area of Belfast, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cmore

2013年 2月 28日 星期四

Golfer Rory McIlroy is pictured on a wall in the Holylands area of Belfast, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
5 / 14
<p>A mural features Irish boxer Michael Conlan winning a bronze medal in the flyweight division at the 2012 Summer Olympics on a wall in the Falls road area of West Belfast February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A mural features Irish boxer Michael Conlan winning a bronze medal in the flyweight division at the 2012 Sumore

2013年 2月 28日 星期四

A mural features Irish boxer Michael Conlan winning a bronze medal in the flyweight division at the 2012 Summer Olympics on a wall in the Falls road area of West Belfast February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
6 / 14
<p>Loyalist paramilitary and political murals are pictured in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Loyalist paramilitary and political murals are pictured in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast, Februarymore

2013年 2月 28日 星期四

Loyalist paramilitary and political murals are pictured in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
7 / 14
<p>A mural in the village of Cushendall in north Antrim commemorates 100 years of the local Gaelic Athletic Club, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A mural in the village of Cushendall in north Antrim commemorates 100 years of the local Gaelic Athletic Clmore

2013年 2月 28日 星期四

A mural in the village of Cushendall in north Antrim commemorates 100 years of the local Gaelic Athletic Club, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
8 / 14
<p>A mural in the Bogside area of Derry City depicts a petrol bomber during the Battle of the Bogside which took place in 1969 between residents of the area and the Royal Ulster Constabulary, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A mural in the Bogside area of Derry City depicts a petrol bomber during the Battle of the Bogside which tomore

2013年 2月 28日 星期四

A mural in the Bogside area of Derry City depicts a petrol bomber during the Battle of the Bogside which took place in 1969 between residents of the area and the Royal Ulster Constabulary, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
9 / 14
<p>A mural in the Bogside area of Derry City depicts a petrol bomber during the Battle of the Bogside which took place in 1969 between residents of the area and the Royal Ulster Constabulary, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A mural in the Bogside area of Derry City depicts a petrol bomber during the Battle of the Bogside which tomore

2013年 2月 28日 星期四

A mural in the Bogside area of Derry City depicts a petrol bomber during the Battle of the Bogside which took place in 1969 between residents of the area and the Royal Ulster Constabulary, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
10 / 14
<p>Pigeons fly past a mural in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast depicting a Gaelic myth about the claiming of Ulster, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Pigeons fly past a mural in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast depicting a Gaelic myth about the claimimore

2013年 2月 28日 星期四

Pigeons fly past a mural in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast depicting a Gaelic myth about the claiming of Ulster, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
11 / 14
<p>A man checks his mobile phone beside a loyalist paramilitary mural in the Waterside area of Derry, February 22, 2013. Historically most of the hundreds of murals across Northern Ireland promoted either republican or loyalist political beliefs, often glorifying paramilitary groups such as the Irish Republican Army or the Ulster Volunteer Force, or commemorating people who lost their lives in paramilitary or military attacks. However, since the paramilitary ceasefires some of the paintings have become less sectarian, celebrating sporting successes and cultural achievements. Picture taken February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton (BRITAIN- Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 12 14 FOR PACKAGE 'CHANGING MURALS IN NOR RN IRELAND' SEARCH 'MURALS' FOR ALL</p>

A man checks his mobile phone beside a loyalist paramilitary mural in the Waterside area of Derry, Februarymore

2013年 2月 28日 星期四

A man checks his mobile phone beside a loyalist paramilitary mural in the Waterside area of Derry, February 22, 2013. Historically most of the hundreds of murals across Northern Ireland promoted either republican or loyalist political beliefs, often glorifying paramilitary groups such as the Irish Republican Army or the Ulster Volunteer Force, or commemorating people who lost their lives in paramilitary or military attacks. However, since the paramilitary ceasefires some of the paintings have become less sectarian, celebrating sporting successes and cultural achievements. Picture taken February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton (BRITAIN- Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 12 14 FOR PACKAGE 'CHANGING MURALS IN NOR RN IRELAND' SEARCH 'MURALS' FOR ALL

Close
12 / 14
<p>A mural in the Bogside area of Derry commemorates the beginning of the struggle in Derry for democratic rights, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A mural in the Bogside area of Derry commemorates the beginning of the struggle in Derry for democratic rigmore

2013年 2月 28日 星期四

A mural in the Bogside area of Derry commemorates the beginning of the struggle in Derry for democratic rights, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
13 / 14
<p>A mural in the Bogside area of Derry commemorates the beginning of the struggle in Derry for democratic rights, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A mural in the Bogside area of Derry commemorates the beginning of the struggle in Derry for democratic rigmore

2013年 2月 28日 星期四

A mural in the Bogside area of Derry commemorates the beginning of the struggle in Derry for democratic rights, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Animals around the world

Animals around the world

下一个

Animals around the world

Animals around the world

A selection of images from the animal kingdom.

2013年 2月 28日
Off-duty rebels

Off-duty rebels

Syrian rebels find ways to pass the time when they're not fighting battles with the military.

2013年 2月 27日
Meet the Titanic II

Meet the Titanic II

Australian mining entrepreneur Clive Palmer unveiled blueprints for Titanic II, a modern replica of the doomed ocean liner, although he stopped short of calling...

2013年 2月 27日
Panda hotel

Panda hotel

The world's first panda-themed hotel will open in southwest China in May.

2013年 2月 27日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐