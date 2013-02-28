Northern Ireland's murals
A mural in the Bogside area of Derry City depicts Operation Motorman, February 21, 2013. Historically most more
A mural in the Bogside area of Derry City depicts Operation Motorman, February 21, 2013. Historically most of the hundreds of murals across Northern Ireland promoted either republican or loyalist political beliefs, often glorifying paramilitary groups such as the Irish Republican Army or the Ulster Volunteer Force, or commemorating people who lost their lives in paramilitary or military attacks. However, since the paramilitary ceasefires some of the paintings have become less sectarian, celebrating sporting successes and cultural achievements. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A mural shows the apparition of the Virgin Mary to six Catholics in the town of Medjugorje in Bosnia and Hemore
A mural shows the apparition of the Virgin Mary to six Catholics in the town of Medjugorje in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Ardoyne area of North Belfast, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People walk past a Loyalist Paramilitary mural in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast, February 20, 2013more
People walk past a Loyalist Paramilitary mural in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A mural on the Shankill road shows tributes to Queen Elizabeth in West Belfast, February 21, 2013. REUTEmore
A mural on the Shankill road shows tributes to Queen Elizabeth in West Belfast, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Golfer Rory McIlroy is pictured on a wall in the Holylands area of Belfast, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cmore
Golfer Rory McIlroy is pictured on a wall in the Holylands area of Belfast, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A mural features Irish boxer Michael Conlan winning a bronze medal in the flyweight division at the 2012 Sumore
A mural features Irish boxer Michael Conlan winning a bronze medal in the flyweight division at the 2012 Summer Olympics on a wall in the Falls road area of West Belfast February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Loyalist paramilitary and political murals are pictured in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast, Februarymore
Loyalist paramilitary and political murals are pictured in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A mural in the village of Cushendall in north Antrim commemorates 100 years of the local Gaelic Athletic Clmore
A mural in the village of Cushendall in north Antrim commemorates 100 years of the local Gaelic Athletic Club, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A mural in the Bogside area of Derry City depicts a petrol bomber during the Battle of the Bogside which tomore
A mural in the Bogside area of Derry City depicts a petrol bomber during the Battle of the Bogside which took place in 1969 between residents of the area and the Royal Ulster Constabulary, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A mural in the Bogside area of Derry City depicts a petrol bomber during the Battle of the Bogside which tomore
A mural in the Bogside area of Derry City depicts a petrol bomber during the Battle of the Bogside which took place in 1969 between residents of the area and the Royal Ulster Constabulary, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Pigeons fly past a mural in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast depicting a Gaelic myth about the claimimore
Pigeons fly past a mural in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast depicting a Gaelic myth about the claiming of Ulster, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man checks his mobile phone beside a loyalist paramilitary mural in the Waterside area of Derry, Februarymore
A man checks his mobile phone beside a loyalist paramilitary mural in the Waterside area of Derry, February 22, 2013. Historically most of the hundreds of murals across Northern Ireland promoted either republican or loyalist political beliefs, often glorifying paramilitary groups such as the Irish Republican Army or the Ulster Volunteer Force, or commemorating people who lost their lives in paramilitary or military attacks. However, since the paramilitary ceasefires some of the paintings have become less sectarian, celebrating sporting successes and cultural achievements. Picture taken February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton (BRITAIN- Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 12 14 FOR PACKAGE 'CHANGING MURALS IN NOR RN IRELAND' SEARCH 'MURALS' FOR ALL
A mural in the Bogside area of Derry commemorates the beginning of the struggle in Derry for democratic rigmore
A mural in the Bogside area of Derry commemorates the beginning of the struggle in Derry for democratic rights, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A mural in the Bogside area of Derry commemorates the beginning of the struggle in Derry for democratic rigmore
A mural in the Bogside area of Derry commemorates the beginning of the struggle in Derry for democratic rights, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
下一个
Animals around the world
A selection of images from the animal kingdom.
Off-duty rebels
Syrian rebels find ways to pass the time when they're not fighting battles with the military.
Meet the Titanic II
Australian mining entrepreneur Clive Palmer unveiled blueprints for Titanic II, a modern replica of the doomed ocean liner, although he stopped short of calling...
Panda hotel
The world's first panda-themed hotel will open in southwest China in May.
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.