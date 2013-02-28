版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 01:46 BJT

Wild weather

<p>A woman stuck in her car reacts as flood waters gush past her during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A woman stuck in her car reacts as flood waters gush past her during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north omore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

A woman stuck in her car reacts as flood waters gush past her during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
1 / 24
<p>A boy throws a snow ball in the air as snow begins to accumulate in the theater district in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A boy throws a snow ball in the air as snow begins to accumulate in the theater district in Boston, Massachmore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

A boy throws a snow ball in the air as snow begins to accumulate in the theater district in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
2 / 24
<p>A minibus drives along an ice road across the Lena river, outside Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A minibus drives along an ice road across the Lena river, outside Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeamore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

A minibus drives along an ice road across the Lena river, outside Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
3 / 24
<p>A car drives through the snow at night near Vostochnaya meteorological station, some 500 km northeast of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A car drives through the snow at night near Vostochnaya meteorological station, some 500 km northeast of Yamore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

A car drives through the snow at night near Vostochnaya meteorological station, some 500 km northeast of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
4 / 24
<p>A man watches waves crash against a lighthouse in the northern Spanish village of Viavelez February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man watches waves crash against a lighthouse in the northern Spanish village of Viavelez February 12, 201more

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

A man watches waves crash against a lighthouse in the northern Spanish village of Viavelez February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 24
<p>Rafael Cabrera-Bello of Spain warms up on the driving range during the weather delayed first round of the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship golf tourament in Marana, Arizona, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Freso</p>

Rafael Cabrera-Bello of Spain warms up on the driving range during the weather delayed first round of the Wmore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Rafael Cabrera-Bello of Spain warms up on the driving range during the weather delayed first round of the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship golf tourament in Marana, Arizona, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Freso

Close
6 / 24
<p>Rain clouds are seen above a commercial building in Sao Paulo February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Rain clouds are seen above a commercial building in Sao Paulo February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

more

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Rain clouds are seen above a commercial building in Sao Paulo February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
7 / 24
<p>Stalled vehicles are seen during a blizzard as traffic comes to a standstill on the I-635 in Kansas City, Kansas, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dave Kaup</p>

Stalled vehicles are seen during a blizzard as traffic comes to a standstill on the I-635 in Kansas City, Kmore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Stalled vehicles are seen during a blizzard as traffic comes to a standstill on the I-635 in Kansas City, Kansas, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Close
8 / 24
<p>A woman walks during the arrival of a winter storm from the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A woman walks during the arrival of a winter storm from the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan, in Exchamore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

A woman walks during the arrival of a winter storm from the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
9 / 24
<p>Thijs Glas admires icicles on frozen branches in the private area of the nursery garden in Heerhugowaard February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos</p>

Thijs Glas admires icicles on frozen branches in the private area of the nursery garden in Heerhugowaard Femore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Thijs Glas admires icicles on frozen branches in the private area of the nursery garden in Heerhugowaard February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos

Close
10 / 24
<p>A woman wearing a plastic bag over her head rides along a street against wind on a hazy day in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A woman wearing a plastic bag over her head rides along a street against wind on a hazy day in Taiyuan, Shamore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

A woman wearing a plastic bag over her head rides along a street against wind on a hazy day in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
11 / 24
<p>A man takes pictures during stormy weather at Portstewart Harbour on the north Antrim coast, Northern Ireland February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A man takes pictures during stormy weather at Portstewart Harbour on the north Antrim coast, Northern Irelamore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

A man takes pictures during stormy weather at Portstewart Harbour on the north Antrim coast, Northern Ireland February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
12 / 24
<p>The waters of the Seine River flow out of its banks at the tip of the Ile Saint Louis after days of rainy weather, in Paris February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

The waters of the Seine River flow out of its banks at the tip of the Ile Saint Louis after days of rainy wmore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

The waters of the Seine River flow out of its banks at the tip of the Ile Saint Louis after days of rainy weather, in Paris February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
13 / 24
<p>Tourists hold umbrellas in the Plaza Mayor during snowfall in Madrid, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

Tourists hold umbrellas in the Plaza Mayor during snowfall in Madrid, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hannmore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Tourists hold umbrellas in the Plaza Mayor during snowfall in Madrid, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
14 / 24
<p>Smog is seen on an illuminated ski slope of the northern mountain resort of Alpes de Cermis in Val di Fiemme February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Smog is seen on an illuminated ski slope of the northern mountain resort of Alpes de Cermis in Val di Fiemmmore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Smog is seen on an illuminated ski slope of the northern mountain resort of Alpes de Cermis in Val di Fiemme February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
15 / 24
<p>Vehicles make their way through a ground blizzard on a highway leading to Denver, Colorado with the city skyline barely seen in the background January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Vehicles make their way through a ground blizzard on a highway leading to Denver, Colorado with the city skmore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Vehicles make their way through a ground blizzard on a highway leading to Denver, Colorado with the city skyline barely seen in the background January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
16 / 24
<p>A man gestures as he wades through floodwater in his house in Murtino, 180 km east of Skopje February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski</p>

A man gestures as he wades through floodwater in his house in Murtino, 180 km east of Skopje February 27, 2more

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

A man gestures as he wades through floodwater in his house in Murtino, 180 km east of Skopje February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Close
17 / 24
<p>People clear snow during heavy snowfall in Ottawa February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

People clear snow during heavy snowfall in Ottawa February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

People clear snow during heavy snowfall in Ottawa February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
18 / 24
<p>A New York City water taxi makes its way through wind and snow under the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A New York City water taxi makes its way through wind and snow under the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, Februmore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

A New York City water taxi makes its way through wind and snow under the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
19 / 24
<p>A man shovels snow in Copley Square during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A man shovels snow in Copley Square during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jemore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

A man shovels snow in Copley Square during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
20 / 24
<p>A man rides down a hill on a toboggan, chased by his dog in Central Park in New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A man rides down a hill on a toboggan, chased by his dog in Central Park in New York February 9, 2013. REmore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

A man rides down a hill on a toboggan, chased by his dog in Central Park in New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
21 / 24
<p>A woman braves the wind as she walks along New Brighton beach near Liverpool, northern England February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A woman braves the wind as she walks along New Brighton beach near Liverpool, northern England February 6, more

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

A woman braves the wind as she walks along New Brighton beach near Liverpool, northern England February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
22 / 24
<p>A snowmobile and cars drive along the frozen Yenisei River in the taiga area some 52 km (32 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A snowmobile and cars drive along the frozen Yenisei River in the taiga area some 52 km (32 miles) south ofmore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

A snowmobile and cars drive along the frozen Yenisei River in the taiga area some 52 km (32 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
23 / 24
<p>A tree stands in a misty snow-covered field near Bossingham, south east England February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A tree stands in a misty snow-covered field near Bossingham, south east England February 11, 2013. REUTERmore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

A tree stands in a misty snow-covered field near Bossingham, south east England February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
What the sequester could impact

What the sequester could impact

下一个

What the sequester could impact

What the sequester could impact

The consequences of the across-the-board spending cuts.

2013年 3月 1日
Northern Ireland's murals

Northern Ireland's murals

Since the paramilitary ceasefires some murals in Northern Ireland have become less sectarian, celebrating sporting successes and cultural achievements.

2013年 2月 28日
Animals around the world

Animals around the world

A selection of images from the animal kingdom.

2013年 2月 28日
Off-duty rebels

Off-duty rebels

Syrian rebels find ways to pass the time when they're not fighting battles with the military.

2013年 2月 27日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐