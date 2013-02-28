Wild weather
A woman stuck in her car reacts as flood waters gush past her during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north omore
A woman stuck in her car reacts as flood waters gush past her during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A boy throws a snow ball in the air as snow begins to accumulate in the theater district in Boston, Massachmore
A boy throws a snow ball in the air as snow begins to accumulate in the theater district in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A minibus drives along an ice road across the Lena river, outside Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeamore
A minibus drives along an ice road across the Lena river, outside Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A car drives through the snow at night near Vostochnaya meteorological station, some 500 km northeast of Yamore
A car drives through the snow at night near Vostochnaya meteorological station, some 500 km northeast of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man watches waves crash against a lighthouse in the northern Spanish village of Viavelez February 12, 201more
A man watches waves crash against a lighthouse in the northern Spanish village of Viavelez February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rafael Cabrera-Bello of Spain warms up on the driving range during the weather delayed first round of the Wmore
Rafael Cabrera-Bello of Spain warms up on the driving range during the weather delayed first round of the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship golf tourament in Marana, Arizona, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Freso
Rain clouds are seen above a commercial building in Sao Paulo February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitakermore
Rain clouds are seen above a commercial building in Sao Paulo February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Stalled vehicles are seen during a blizzard as traffic comes to a standstill on the I-635 in Kansas City, Kmore
Stalled vehicles are seen during a blizzard as traffic comes to a standstill on the I-635 in Kansas City, Kansas, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
A woman walks during the arrival of a winter storm from the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan, in Exchamore
A woman walks during the arrival of a winter storm from the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Thijs Glas admires icicles on frozen branches in the private area of the nursery garden in Heerhugowaard Femore
Thijs Glas admires icicles on frozen branches in the private area of the nursery garden in Heerhugowaard February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos
A woman wearing a plastic bag over her head rides along a street against wind on a hazy day in Taiyuan, Shamore
A woman wearing a plastic bag over her head rides along a street against wind on a hazy day in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A man takes pictures during stormy weather at Portstewart Harbour on the north Antrim coast, Northern Irelamore
A man takes pictures during stormy weather at Portstewart Harbour on the north Antrim coast, Northern Ireland February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
The waters of the Seine River flow out of its banks at the tip of the Ile Saint Louis after days of rainy wmore
The waters of the Seine River flow out of its banks at the tip of the Ile Saint Louis after days of rainy weather, in Paris February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tourists hold umbrellas in the Plaza Mayor during snowfall in Madrid, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hannmore
Tourists hold umbrellas in the Plaza Mayor during snowfall in Madrid, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Smog is seen on an illuminated ski slope of the northern mountain resort of Alpes de Cermis in Val di Fiemmmore
Smog is seen on an illuminated ski slope of the northern mountain resort of Alpes de Cermis in Val di Fiemme February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Vehicles make their way through a ground blizzard on a highway leading to Denver, Colorado with the city skmore
Vehicles make their way through a ground blizzard on a highway leading to Denver, Colorado with the city skyline barely seen in the background January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A man gestures as he wades through floodwater in his house in Murtino, 180 km east of Skopje February 27, 2more
A man gestures as he wades through floodwater in his house in Murtino, 180 km east of Skopje February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
People clear snow during heavy snowfall in Ottawa February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
People clear snow during heavy snowfall in Ottawa February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A New York City water taxi makes its way through wind and snow under the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, Februmore
A New York City water taxi makes its way through wind and snow under the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A man shovels snow in Copley Square during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jemore
A man shovels snow in Copley Square during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A man rides down a hill on a toboggan, chased by his dog in Central Park in New York February 9, 2013. REmore
A man rides down a hill on a toboggan, chased by his dog in Central Park in New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman braves the wind as she walks along New Brighton beach near Liverpool, northern England February 6, more
A woman braves the wind as she walks along New Brighton beach near Liverpool, northern England February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A snowmobile and cars drive along the frozen Yenisei River in the taiga area some 52 km (32 miles) south ofmore
A snowmobile and cars drive along the frozen Yenisei River in the taiga area some 52 km (32 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A tree stands in a misty snow-covered field near Bossingham, south east England February 11, 2013. REUTERmore
A tree stands in a misty snow-covered field near Bossingham, south east England February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
下一个
What the sequester could impact
The consequences of the across-the-board spending cuts.
Northern Ireland's murals
Since the paramilitary ceasefires some murals in Northern Ireland have become less sectarian, celebrating sporting successes and cultural achievements.
Animals around the world
A selection of images from the animal kingdom.
Off-duty rebels
Syrian rebels find ways to pass the time when they're not fighting battles with the military.
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.