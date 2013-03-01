Dennis Rodman befriends Kim Jong-un
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman (front L) hug in Pyongyang imore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman (front L) hug in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by North Korea's KCNA news agency on March 1, 2013. KCNA reported that a mixed basketball game of visiting U.S. basketball players and North Korean players was held at Ryugyong Jong Ju Yong Gymnasium on February 28, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C), his wife Ri Sol-Ju (L) and former NBA player Dennis Rodman (R) talk inmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C), his wife Ri Sol-Ju (L) and former NBA player Dennis Rodman (R) talk in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by North Korea's KCNA news agency on March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (2nd L), his wife Ri Sol-Ju (L) and former NBA player Dennis Rodman (3rd L)more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (2nd L), his wife Ri Sol-Ju (L) and former NBA player Dennis Rodman (3rd L) watch an exhibition basketball game in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by North Korea's KCNA news agency on March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C), his wife Ri Sol-Ju (L) and former NBA player Dennis Rodman clap duringmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C), his wife Ri Sol-Ju (L) and former NBA player Dennis Rodman clap during an exhibition basketball game in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by North Korea's KCNA news agency on March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Former NBA star Dennis Rodman (6th R) and his party pose upon their arrival at the airport in Pyongyang Febmore
Former NBA star Dennis Rodman (6th R) and his party pose upon their arrival at the airport in Pyongyang February 26, 2013 in this picture released by North Korea's KCNA news agency on February 27, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Former NBA star Dennis Rodman (2nd R, front) and his company visit the Tower of Juche Idea in Pyongyang in more
Former NBA star Dennis Rodman (2nd R, front) and his company visit the Tower of Juche Idea in Pyongyang in this picture released by North Korea's KCNA news agency on March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Former NBA player Dennis Rodman is welcomed by Son Kwang-ho, Vice Chairman of North Korea's Olympic Committmore
Former NBA player Dennis Rodman is welcomed by Son Kwang-ho, Vice Chairman of North Korea's Olympic Committe, as he arrives at an airport in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA for REUTERS TV
Former NBA star Dennis Rodman speaks to media just before he leaves Pyongyang March 1, 2013 in this picturemore
Former NBA star Dennis Rodman speaks to media just before he leaves Pyongyang March 1, 2013 in this picture released by North Korea's KCNA news agency. REUTERS/KCNA
Former NBA player Dennis Rodman (C) poses with his team members after arriving in Pyongyang in this still imore
Former NBA player Dennis Rodman (C) poses with his team members after arriving in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA for REUTERS TV
Former NBA player Dennis Rodman speaks to the media at the airport before departing Pyongyang, March 1, 201more
Former NBA player Dennis Rodman speaks to the media at the airport before departing Pyongyang, March 1, 2013 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/KCNA for Reuters TV
