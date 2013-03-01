版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 23:25 BJT

College of Cardinals

<p>An unidentified cardinal walks under the rain during a pause of a meeting with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

An unidentified cardinal walks under the rain during a pause of a meeting with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatmore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

An unidentified cardinal walks under the rain during a pause of a meeting with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
1 / 26
<p>Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki (L) Archbishop of Berlin attends with others Archbishops during Pope Benedict XVI's audience with the newly appointed Catholic Archbishops at Vatican June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki (L) Archbishop of Berlin attends with others Archbishops during Pope Benedict more

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki (L) Archbishop of Berlin attends with others Archbishops during Pope Benedict XVI's audience with the newly appointed Catholic Archbishops at Vatican June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
2 / 26
<p>Irish Cardinal Sean Brady (C) arrives by elevator to attend a meeting with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Irish Cardinal Sean Brady (C) arrives by elevator to attend a meeting with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vaticanmore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Irish Cardinal Sean Brady (C) arrives by elevator to attend a meeting with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
3 / 26
<p>Cardinal Jaime Ortega, leader of Cuba's Catholic Church, speaks after a Stations of the Cross or "Via-Crucis" during preparations for Pope Benedict XVI 's upcoming visit to Cuba in March in Havana February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Cardinal Jaime Ortega, leader of Cuba's Catholic Church, speaks after a Stations of the Cross or "Via-Crucimore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Cardinal Jaime Ortega, leader of Cuba's Catholic Church, speaks after a Stations of the Cross or "Via-Crucis" during preparations for Pope Benedict XVI 's upcoming visit to Cuba in March in Havana February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 26
<p>New Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the U.S. (L) receives guests in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

New Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the U.S. (L) receives guests in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican February 18, more

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

New Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the U.S. (L) receives guests in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
5 / 26
<p>People attend the funeral Mass for Cardinal Aloysius Ambrozic at St. Michael's Catholic Cathedral, in Toronto, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock</p>

People attend the funeral Mass for Cardinal Aloysius Ambrozic at St. Michael's Catholic Cathedral, in Toronmore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

People attend the funeral Mass for Cardinal Aloysius Ambrozic at St. Michael's Catholic Cathedral, in Toronto, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock

Close
6 / 26
<p>Pope Benedict XVI places a red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head of new Cardinal Ruben Salazar Gomez of Colombia during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Benedict XVI places a red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head of new Cardinal Ruben Salazar Gomemore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Pope Benedict XVI places a red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head of new Cardinal Ruben Salazar Gomez of Colombia during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
7 / 26
<p>New Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines leaves after receiving a red biretta from Pope Benedict XVI during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

New Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines leaves after receiving a red biretta from Pope Benedict more

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

New Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines leaves after receiving a red biretta from Pope Benedict XVI during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
8 / 26
<p>Catholic Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man (R), Ho Chi Minh city Archbishop attends a mass as part of the Holy Year celebrations at So Kien church, near Hanoi November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Kham</p>

Catholic Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man (R), Ho Chi Minh city Archbishop attends a mass as part of thmore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Catholic Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man (R), Ho Chi Minh city Archbishop attends a mass as part of the Holy Year celebrations at So Kien church, near Hanoi November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Kham

Close
9 / 26
<p>Newly installed Cardinal John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan of Nigeria (L) receives guests at the Vatican November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Newly installed Cardinal John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan of Nigeria (L) receives guests at the Vatican November 2more

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Newly installed Cardinal John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan of Nigeria (L) receives guests at the Vatican November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
10 / 26
<p>Cardinal Timothy Dolan holds a prayer service in St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

Cardinal Timothy Dolan holds a prayer service in St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York February 25, 2012. REUmore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Cardinal Timothy Dolan holds a prayer service in St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
11 / 26
<p>Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O&rsquo;Connor, Archbishop Emeritus of Westminster speaks at a news conference in central London February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor, Archbishop Emeritus of Westminster speaks at a news conference in cemore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor, Archbishop Emeritus of Westminster speaks at a news conference in central London February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
12 / 26
<p>Cardinal Jaime Ortega (R), leader of Cuba's Catholic Church, conducts a mass to pray for the recovery of Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez in Havana March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa</p>

Cardinal Jaime Ortega (R), leader of Cuba's Catholic Church, conducts a mass to pray for the recovery of Vemore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Cardinal Jaime Ortega (R), leader of Cuba's Catholic Church, conducts a mass to pray for the recovery of Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez in Havana March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Close
13 / 26
<p>An unidentified cardinal talks with a priest during a pause in meeting with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

An unidentified cardinal talks with a priest during a pause in meeting with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vaticamore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

An unidentified cardinal talks with a priest during a pause in meeting with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
14 / 26
<p>Cardinal Keith O'Brien sits at a desk in a room in his home in Edinburgh, Scotland February 27, 2013. O'Brien resigned following allegations he behaved in an inappropriate way with priests, and said he would not take part in the election of Pope Benedict's replacement.REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Cardinal Keith O'Brien sits at a desk in a room in his home in Edinburgh, Scotland February 27, 2013. O'Brmore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Cardinal Keith O'Brien sits at a desk in a room in his home in Edinburgh, Scotland February 27, 2013. O'Brien resigned following allegations he behaved in an inappropriate way with priests, and said he would not take part in the election of Pope Benedict's replacement.REUTERS/David Moir

Close
15 / 26
<p>Belgian Cardinal Godfried Danneels waits to testify before the Parliamentary Committee hearing on child sexual abuse in the Belgian Catholic Church, at the Belgian Parliament in Brussels December 21, 2010. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Belgian Cardinal Godfried Danneels waits to testify before the Parliamentary Committee hearing on child sexmore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Belgian Cardinal Godfried Danneels waits to testify before the Parliamentary Committee hearing on child sexual abuse in the Belgian Catholic Church, at the Belgian Parliament in Brussels December 21, 2010. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
16 / 26
<p>Vatican Secretary of State Italian Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone looks on as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Good Friday Passion of the Lord Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Vatican Secretary of State Italian Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone looks on as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Good Fmore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Vatican Secretary of State Italian Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone looks on as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Good Friday Passion of the Lord Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
17 / 26
<p>New Cardinal George Alencherry of India with red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head holds a crucifix in front of Saint Peter's Basilica after a consistory ceremony at the Vatican February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

New Cardinal George Alencherry of India with red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head holds a crucifixmore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

New Cardinal George Alencherry of India with red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head holds a crucifix in front of Saint Peter's Basilica after a consistory ceremony at the Vatican February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
18 / 26
<p>Irish Cardinal Sean Brady (L) and Archbishop Dermot Clifford walks in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Irish Cardinal Sean Brady (L) and Archbishop Dermot Clifford walks in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Octmore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Irish Cardinal Sean Brady (L) and Archbishop Dermot Clifford walks in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
19 / 26
<p>Leader of the Roman Catholic Church in Scotland Cardinal Keith O'Brien touches his cross during an interview after his Easter Sunday homily at St Mary's Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland April 4, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Leader of the Roman Catholic Church in Scotland Cardinal Keith O'Brien touches his cross during an interviemore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Leader of the Roman Catholic Church in Scotland Cardinal Keith O'Brien touches his cross during an interview after his Easter Sunday homily at St Mary's Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland April 4, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
20 / 26
<p>New Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal of India (C) is congratulated by an unidentified cardinal during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

New Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal of India (C) is congratulated by an unidentified cardinal during amore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

New Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal of India (C) is congratulated by an unidentified cardinal during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
21 / 26
<p>Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama (R) and Cardinal Paul Shan Kuo-hsi of Taiwan's Catholic church greet each other after their religious dialogue in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, September 2, 2009. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama (R) and Cardinal Paul Shan Kuo-hsi of Taiwan's Catholic chumore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama (R) and Cardinal Paul Shan Kuo-hsi of Taiwan's Catholic church greet each other after their religious dialogue in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, September 2, 2009. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Close
22 / 26
<p>Cardinals attend Pope Benedict XVI's weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

Cardinals attend Pope Benedict XVI's weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican October 20, 2010.more

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Cardinals attend Pope Benedict XVI's weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Close
23 / 26
<p>Austrian Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn observes a moment of silence in front of a crucifix after a church service regarding recently revealed child abuse cases in the Roman Catholic church, in Vienna March 31, 2010. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Austrian Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn observes a moment of silence in front of a crucifix after a church smore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Austrian Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn observes a moment of silence in front of a crucifix after a church service regarding recently revealed child abuse cases in the Roman Catholic church, in Vienna March 31, 2010. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
24 / 26
<p>Pope Benedict XVI leads a meeting at the Vatican with cardinals and bishops during a consistory to canonise five new saints, among them Mother Mary MacKillop, the first Australian saint, at the Vatican February 19, 2010. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI leads a meeting at the Vatican with cardinals and bishops during a consistory to canonisemore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Pope Benedict XVI leads a meeting at the Vatican with cardinals and bishops during a consistory to canonise five new saints, among them Mother Mary MacKillop, the first Australian saint, at the Vatican February 19, 2010. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
25 / 26
<p>Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, waves as the helicopter carrying Pope Benedict XVI takes off from the Vatican, on its way to the papal summer residence at Castel Gandolfo, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi</p>

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, waves as the helicopter carrying Pope Benedict XVI takemore

2013年 3月 1日 星期五

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, waves as the helicopter carrying Pope Benedict XVI takes off from the Vatican, on its way to the papal summer residence at Castel Gandolfo, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Close
26 / 26
重播
下一图片集
Wild weather

Wild weather

下一个

Wild weather

Wild weather

Scenes of the awesome and sometimes destructive power of nature.

2013年 3月 1日
What the sequester could impact

What the sequester could impact

The consequences of the across-the-board spending cuts.

2013年 3月 1日
Northern Ireland's murals

Northern Ireland's murals

Since the paramilitary ceasefires some murals in Northern Ireland have become less sectarian, celebrating sporting successes and cultural achievements.

2013年 2月 28日
Animals around the world

Animals around the world

A selection of images from the animal kingdom.

2013年 2月 28日

精选图集

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐