College of Cardinals
An unidentified cardinal walks under the rain during a pause of a meeting with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatmore
An unidentified cardinal walks under the rain during a pause of a meeting with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki (L) Archbishop of Berlin attends with others Archbishops during Pope Benedict more
Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki (L) Archbishop of Berlin attends with others Archbishops during Pope Benedict XVI's audience with the newly appointed Catholic Archbishops at Vatican June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Irish Cardinal Sean Brady (C) arrives by elevator to attend a meeting with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vaticanmore
Irish Cardinal Sean Brady (C) arrives by elevator to attend a meeting with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cardinal Jaime Ortega, leader of Cuba's Catholic Church, speaks after a Stations of the Cross or "Via-Crucimore
Cardinal Jaime Ortega, leader of Cuba's Catholic Church, speaks after a Stations of the Cross or "Via-Crucis" during preparations for Pope Benedict XVI 's upcoming visit to Cuba in March in Havana February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
New Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the U.S. (L) receives guests in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican February 18, more
New Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the U.S. (L) receives guests in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
People attend the funeral Mass for Cardinal Aloysius Ambrozic at St. Michael's Catholic Cathedral, in Toronmore
People attend the funeral Mass for Cardinal Aloysius Ambrozic at St. Michael's Catholic Cathedral, in Toronto, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock
Pope Benedict XVI places a red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head of new Cardinal Ruben Salazar Gomemore
Pope Benedict XVI places a red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head of new Cardinal Ruben Salazar Gomez of Colombia during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
New Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines leaves after receiving a red biretta from Pope Benedict more
New Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines leaves after receiving a red biretta from Pope Benedict XVI during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Catholic Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man (R), Ho Chi Minh city Archbishop attends a mass as part of thmore
Catholic Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man (R), Ho Chi Minh city Archbishop attends a mass as part of the Holy Year celebrations at So Kien church, near Hanoi November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Kham
Newly installed Cardinal John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan of Nigeria (L) receives guests at the Vatican November 2more
Newly installed Cardinal John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan of Nigeria (L) receives guests at the Vatican November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cardinal Timothy Dolan holds a prayer service in St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York February 25, 2012. REUmore
Cardinal Timothy Dolan holds a prayer service in St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor, Archbishop Emeritus of Westminster speaks at a news conference in cemore
Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor, Archbishop Emeritus of Westminster speaks at a news conference in central London February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Cardinal Jaime Ortega (R), leader of Cuba's Catholic Church, conducts a mass to pray for the recovery of Vemore
Cardinal Jaime Ortega (R), leader of Cuba's Catholic Church, conducts a mass to pray for the recovery of Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez in Havana March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
An unidentified cardinal talks with a priest during a pause in meeting with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vaticamore
An unidentified cardinal talks with a priest during a pause in meeting with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cardinal Keith O'Brien sits at a desk in a room in his home in Edinburgh, Scotland February 27, 2013. O'Brmore
Cardinal Keith O'Brien sits at a desk in a room in his home in Edinburgh, Scotland February 27, 2013. O'Brien resigned following allegations he behaved in an inappropriate way with priests, and said he would not take part in the election of Pope Benedict's replacement.REUTERS/David Moir
Belgian Cardinal Godfried Danneels waits to testify before the Parliamentary Committee hearing on child sexmore
Belgian Cardinal Godfried Danneels waits to testify before the Parliamentary Committee hearing on child sexual abuse in the Belgian Catholic Church, at the Belgian Parliament in Brussels December 21, 2010. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Vatican Secretary of State Italian Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone looks on as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Good Fmore
Vatican Secretary of State Italian Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone looks on as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Good Friday Passion of the Lord Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
New Cardinal George Alencherry of India with red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head holds a crucifixmore
New Cardinal George Alencherry of India with red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head holds a crucifix in front of Saint Peter's Basilica after a consistory ceremony at the Vatican February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Irish Cardinal Sean Brady (L) and Archbishop Dermot Clifford walks in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Octmore
Irish Cardinal Sean Brady (L) and Archbishop Dermot Clifford walks in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Leader of the Roman Catholic Church in Scotland Cardinal Keith O'Brien touches his cross during an interviemore
Leader of the Roman Catholic Church in Scotland Cardinal Keith O'Brien touches his cross during an interview after his Easter Sunday homily at St Mary's Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland April 4, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir
New Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal of India (C) is congratulated by an unidentified cardinal during amore
New Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal of India (C) is congratulated by an unidentified cardinal during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama (R) and Cardinal Paul Shan Kuo-hsi of Taiwan's Catholic chumore
Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama (R) and Cardinal Paul Shan Kuo-hsi of Taiwan's Catholic church greet each other after their religious dialogue in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, September 2, 2009. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Cardinals attend Pope Benedict XVI's weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican October 20, 2010.more
Cardinals attend Pope Benedict XVI's weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Austrian Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn observes a moment of silence in front of a crucifix after a church smore
Austrian Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn observes a moment of silence in front of a crucifix after a church service regarding recently revealed child abuse cases in the Roman Catholic church, in Vienna March 31, 2010. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Pope Benedict XVI leads a meeting at the Vatican with cardinals and bishops during a consistory to canonisemore
Pope Benedict XVI leads a meeting at the Vatican with cardinals and bishops during a consistory to canonise five new saints, among them Mother Mary MacKillop, the first Australian saint, at the Vatican February 19, 2010. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, waves as the helicopter carrying Pope Benedict XVI takemore
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, waves as the helicopter carrying Pope Benedict XVI takes off from the Vatican, on its way to the papal summer residence at Castel Gandolfo, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
