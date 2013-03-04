Festival to Shiva

A Hindu sadhu (holy man) applies paint to his forehead at his ashram on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival, which this year falls on March 10. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar