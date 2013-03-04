Festival to Shiva
A Hindu sadhu (holy man) applies paint to his forehead at his ashram on the premises of Pashupatinath Templmore
A Hindu sadhu (holy man) applies paint to his forehead at his ashram on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival, which this year falls on March 10. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The ash-encrusted hands of a sadhu (Hindu holy man) are seen as he sits beside a fire after applying ashes more
The ash-encrusted hands of a sadhu (Hindu holy man) are seen as he sits beside a fire after applying ashes to his face and body at his ashram at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A sadhu (Hindu holy man) applies ashes to his body at his ashram at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu Marchmore
A sadhu (Hindu holy man) applies ashes to his body at his ashram at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Paint is seen on a hand of a sadhu (Hindu holy man), as he applies it to his forehead and body at his ashramore
Paint is seen on a hand of a sadhu (Hindu holy man), as he applies it to his forehead and body at his ashram on the premises of the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu sadhu (holy man) is reflected in a mirror as he applies paint to his forehead at his ashram at Pashmore
A Hindu sadhu (holy man) is reflected in a mirror as he applies paint to his forehead at his ashram at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, dries his hair after taking a bath outside his ashram on the premises of the Pamore
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, dries his hair after taking a bath outside his ashram on the premises of the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A young priest walks near the ashram where sadhus (Hindu holy men) live on the premises of Pashupatinath Temore
A young priest walks near the ashram where sadhus (Hindu holy men) live on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, walks out from his ashram at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. more
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, walks out from his ashram at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Pashupatinath Temple is pictured in this general view taken in the early morning in Kathmandu March 4, 2013more
Pashupatinath Temple is pictured in this general view taken in the early morning in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A sadhu (Hindu holy man) smokes marijuana on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 201more
A sadhu (Hindu holy man) smokes marijuana on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu sadhu (holy man) brushes his teeth at an ashram at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013.more
A Hindu sadhu (holy man) brushes his teeth at an ashram at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees walk along the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrmore
Devotees walk along the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
下一个
Detroit: Most miserable city
Detroit was named by Forbes as the most miserable city in America. Now, Michigan's governor has declared the city a "financial emergency."
Pope Benedict's farewell
Pope Benedict steps down after a private goodbye to his cardinals and a short flight to a country palace to enter the final phase of his life "hidden from the...
Egypt's "Harlem Shake"
Activists against President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and perform the new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake."
Dennis Rodman befriends Kim Jong-un
Before leaving North Korea, Dennis Rodman told a Chinese government news agency that Kim Jong-un "is an awesome kid, very honest and loves his wife so much."
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.