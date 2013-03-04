Living in a shipping container
People stand outside shipping containers serving as their accommodation, as a car passes through a street, more
People stand outside shipping containers serving as their accommodation, as a car passes through a street, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. The containers, which house different families, were set up by the landlord, who charges a rent of 500 yuan ($ 80) per month for each container. REUTERS/Aly Song
People stand outside shipping containers serving as their accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERSmore
People stand outside shipping containers serving as their accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A child stands at the door of a shipping container serving as his accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013.more
A child stands at the door of a shipping container serving as his accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A mother and her child are seen inside a shipping container serving as their accommodation, in Shanghai Marmore
A mother and her child are seen inside a shipping container serving as their accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A child holds her toy as she stands outside shipping containers serving as her accommodation, in Shanghai Mmore
A child holds her toy as she stands outside shipping containers serving as her accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A child (bottom) does homework inside a shipping container serving as his accommodation, in Shanghai March more
A child (bottom) does homework inside a shipping container serving as his accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A mother and her child eat dinner outside shipping containers which serve as their accommodation, in Shanghmore
A mother and her child eat dinner outside shipping containers which serve as their accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. The words on the gate read as "scrap metal recovery". REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman cooks outside shipping containers which serve as her accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUmore
A woman cooks outside shipping containers which serve as her accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
