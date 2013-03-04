版本:
图片 | 2013年 3月 5日 星期二 05:40 BJT

Saving the Berlin Wall

<p>A man looks through a gap in the former Berlin Wall, now called East Side Gallery, in Berlin March 4, 2013. Protesters tried to stop demolition of one of the last remaining stretches of the Berlin Wall on March 1, 2013, decades after jubilant Berliners tore down sections of the hated symbol of the Cold War. Most of the wall was pulled down or chiseled away after it was breached on November 9, 1989, when ecstatic crowds of East and West Germans surged through checkpoints and on to the wall, hacking bits off it and dancing on top of the structure that for so long had symbolized their division. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>A man walks over a plaque denoting the location of the former Berlin Wall in Berlin at the site of the former Checkpoint Charlie border crossing in Berlin March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>A man is seen through a hole in the former Berlin Wall at the corner of Wilhelmstrasse and Niederkirchner in Berlin March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>A banner that is left over from a protest hangs on the former Berlin Wall, now called East Side Gallery, in Berlin March 4, 2013. The banner translates: "Think about it!", which is a play on the German word for heritage site, "Denkmal". REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>A woman takes a picture of the former Berlin Wall at the corner of Wilhelmstrasse and Niederkirchner in Berlin March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>A man stands in front of the former Berlin Wall at the corner of Wilhelmstrasse and Niederkirchner in Berlin March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>Chewing gums cover a segment of the former Berlin Wall at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>A segment of the former Berlin Wall stands at its original location between office high-rises at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>Men walk along the former Berlin Wall at Bernauer Street in Berlin March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>People take part in a protest at the open air 0.8-mile painted section of the Berlin Wall known as the "East Side Gallery" in Berlin March 3, 2013. The banners reads "Save the East Side Gallery". REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>People stroll at the open air 0.8-mile painted section of the Berlin Wall known as the "East Side Gallery" in Berlin March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>People take pictures at the open air 0.8-mile painted section of the Berlin Wall known as the "East Side Gallery" in Berlin March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>A man holds a banner which reads "What are the costs of history?" during a protest at the spot where an concrete element was removed at the open air 0.8-mile painted section of the Berlin Wall known as the "East Side Gallery" in Berlin March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>People take part in a protest at the open air 0.8-mile painted section of the Berlin Wall known as the "East Side Gallery" in Berlin March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>A man enjoys a sunny day at the open air 0.8-mile painted section of the Berlin Wall known as the "East Side Gallery" in Berlin March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>The locked entrance to a construction site behind the open air 0.8-mile painted section of the Berlin Wall known as the East Side Gallery is pictured in Berlin March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

