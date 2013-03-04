版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 5日 星期二 06:45 BJT

The fight for Mali

<p>Ethnic Tuareg Malian soldiers, under the command of Col. El Hadj Ag Gamou, occupy a former petrol station in Gao March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Ethnic Tuareg Malian soldiers, under the command of Col. El Hadj Ag Gamou, occupy a former petrol station imore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

Ethnic Tuareg Malian soldiers, under the command of Col. El Hadj Ag Gamou, occupy a former petrol station in Gao March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
1 / 52
<p>A boy casts a net to fish in the Niger River in Gao March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A boy casts a net to fish in the Niger River in Gao March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

A boy casts a net to fish in the Niger River in Gao March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
2 / 52
<p>Ethnic Tuareg Malian soldiers under the command of Col. El Hadj Ag Gamou pose for a picture at a checkpoint in Gao, March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Ethnic Tuareg Malian soldiers under the command of Col. El Hadj Ag Gamou pose for a picture at a checkpointmore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

Ethnic Tuareg Malian soldiers under the command of Col. El Hadj Ag Gamou pose for a picture at a checkpoint in Gao, March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
3 / 52
<p>Malian soldiers conduct a search of a passenger vehicle at a checkpoint in Gao, March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Malian soldiers conduct a search of a passenger vehicle at a checkpoint in Gao, March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe more

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

Malian soldiers conduct a search of a passenger vehicle at a checkpoint in Gao, March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
4 / 52
<p>A city worker paints over a sign reading "Sharia Square" in Gao March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

A city worker paints over a sign reading "Sharia Square" in Gao March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

A city worker paints over a sign reading "Sharia Square" in Gao March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
5 / 52
<p>A French soldier walks in the destroyed main market in Gao, March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A French soldier walks in the destroyed main market in Gao, March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

A French soldier walks in the destroyed main market in Gao, March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
6 / 52
<p>A French soldier talks to children in the destroyed main market in Gao, March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A French soldier talks to children in the destroyed main market in Gao, March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney<more

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

A French soldier talks to children in the destroyed main market in Gao, March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
7 / 52
<p>Malian soldiers patrol in the village of Kadji March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Malian soldiers patrol in the village of Kadji March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

Malian soldiers patrol in the village of Kadji March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
8 / 52
<p>Malian soldiers ride a canoe to the village of Kadji in Gao March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Malian soldiers ride a canoe to the village of Kadji in Gao March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

Malian soldiers ride a canoe to the village of Kadji in Gao March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
9 / 52
<p>A Malian soldier adjusts a belt of ammunition before taking a canoe to the village of Kadji in Gao March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A Malian soldier adjusts a belt of ammunition before taking a canoe to the village of Kadji in Gao March 1,more

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

A Malian soldier adjusts a belt of ammunition before taking a canoe to the village of Kadji in Gao March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
10 / 52
<p>A man walks past the destroyed former customs building, which was used as a base by radical Islamists, in Gao February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A man walks past the destroyed former customs building, which was used as a base by radical Islamists, in Gmore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

A man walks past the destroyed former customs building, which was used as a base by radical Islamists, in Gao February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
11 / 52
<p>A French soldier stands next to an armored vehicle during an operation to collect explosives found in a house in Gao February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A French soldier stands next to an armored vehicle during an operation to collect explosives found in a houmore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

A French soldier stands next to an armored vehicle during an operation to collect explosives found in a house in Gao February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
12 / 52
<p>A Belgian medical evacuation helicopter takes off during a demonstration for Belgian Defence Minister Pieter De Crem at the French military headquarters at a Malian air base in Gao February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A Belgian medical evacuation helicopter takes off during a demonstration for Belgian Defence Minister Pietemore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

A Belgian medical evacuation helicopter takes off during a demonstration for Belgian Defence Minister Pieter De Crem at the French military headquarters at a Malian air base in Gao February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
13 / 52
<p>Radical Islamists arrested by French and Malian authorities in Timbuktu region sit in handcuffs in the military police headquarters in Gao, Mali February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Radical Islamists arrested by French and Malian authorities in Timbuktu region sit in handcuffs in the milimore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

Radical Islamists arrested by French and Malian authorities in Timbuktu region sit in handcuffs in the military police headquarters in Gao, Mali February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
14 / 52
<p>A civil society leader gestures while talking with a French soldier after a meeting between French military and senior civil society leaders in Gao, Mali February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A civil society leader gestures while talking with a French soldier after a meeting between French militarymore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

A civil society leader gestures while talking with a French soldier after a meeting between French military and senior civil society leaders in Gao, Mali February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
15 / 52
<p>Men smoke in a room in Gao, Mali, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Men smoke in a room in Gao, Mali, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

Men smoke in a room in Gao, Mali, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
16 / 52
<p>A military police officer sits at a military police station in Gao February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A military police officer sits at a military police station in Gao February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penneymore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

A military police officer sits at a military police station in Gao February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
17 / 52
<p>Shopkeeper Abderrahmane Maiga stands in front of his destroyed general shop in Gao February 23, 2013. The shops were destroyed during fighting between Islamists and Malian and French armies on Thursday. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Shopkeeper Abderrahmane Maiga stands in front of his destroyed general shop in Gao February 23, 2013. The smore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

Shopkeeper Abderrahmane Maiga stands in front of his destroyed general shop in Gao February 23, 2013. The shops were destroyed during fighting between Islamists and Malian and French armies on Thursday. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
18 / 52
<p>The corpse of an Islamist fighter lies on the ground in the destroyed City Hall building in Gao February 23, 2013. The Islamist fighter was killed during fighting with the Malian and French armies on Thursday. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

The corpse of an Islamist fighter lies on the ground in the destroyed City Hall building in Gao February 23more

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

The corpse of an Islamist fighter lies on the ground in the destroyed City Hall building in Gao February 23, 2013. The Islamist fighter was killed during fighting with the Malian and French armies on Thursday. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
19 / 52
<p>A French soldier aims his sniper rifle during fighting with Islamists in Gao February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A French soldier aims his sniper rifle during fighting with Islamists in Gao February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joemore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

A French soldier aims his sniper rifle during fighting with Islamists in Gao February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
20 / 52
<p>A Malian soldier runs past smoke from a petrol station on fire during fighting with Islamists in Gao February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A Malian soldier runs past smoke from a petrol station on fire during fighting with Islamists in Gao Februamore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

A Malian soldier runs past smoke from a petrol station on fire during fighting with Islamists in Gao February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
21 / 52
<p>Malian soldiers fire a machine gun in Gao, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Malian soldiers fire a machine gun in Gao, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

Malian soldiers fire a machine gun in Gao, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
22 / 52
<p>A boy holds a homemade French flag in the recently liberated town of Douentza, Mali January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A boy holds a homemade French flag in the recently liberated town of Douentza, Mali January 29, 2013. REUTEmore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

A boy holds a homemade French flag in the recently liberated town of Douentza, Mali January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
23 / 52
<p>A Malian soldier checks for identification papers from bus passengers at a checkpoint in Gossi February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A Malian soldier checks for identification papers from bus passengers at a checkpoint in Gossi February 19,more

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

A Malian soldier checks for identification papers from bus passengers at a checkpoint in Gossi February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
24 / 52
<p>French soldiers prepare the security zone of the Bamako airport January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Malin Palm</p>

French soldiers prepare the security zone of the Bamako airport January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Malin Palm

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

French soldiers prepare the security zone of the Bamako airport January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Close
25 / 52
<p>Malian soldiers crouch behind arched doorways during gun battles with Islamist insurgents in the northern city of Gao, Mali February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Rihouay</p>

Malian soldiers crouch behind arched doorways during gun battles with Islamist insurgents in the northern cmore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

Malian soldiers crouch behind arched doorways during gun battles with Islamist insurgents in the northern city of Gao, Mali February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Rihouay

Close
26 / 52
<p>A French soldier guards an outpost with a FR-F2 sniper rifle on the road to the airport, where French troops are based, in Gao February 12, 2013. Picture taken February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Rihouay</p>

A French soldier guards an outpost with a FR-F2 sniper rifle on the road to the airport, where French troopmore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

A French soldier guards an outpost with a FR-F2 sniper rifle on the road to the airport, where French troops are based, in Gao February 12, 2013. Picture taken February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Rihouay

Close
27 / 52
<p>Malians celebrate on their motorcycles a visit by France's President Francois Hollande in Bamako, Mali February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Malians celebrate on their motorcycles a visit by France's President Francois Hollande in Bamako, Mali Febrmore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

Malians celebrate on their motorcycles a visit by France's President Francois Hollande in Bamako, Mali February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
28 / 52
<p>France's President Francois Hollande greets people in the center of Timbuktu February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

France's President Francois Hollande greets people in the center of Timbuktu February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benomore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

France's President Francois Hollande greets people in the center of Timbuktu February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
29 / 52
<p>A French soldier peers into the barrel of a tank at a Malian air base in Bamako, January 15 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A French soldier peers into the barrel of a tank at a Malian air base in Bamako, January 15 2013. REUTERS/Jmore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

A French soldier peers into the barrel of a tank at a Malian air base in Bamako, January 15 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
30 / 52
<p>Malian soldier Ousmane Cisse stands guard on an open road outside Sevare, Mali, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Malian soldier Ousmane Cisse stands guard on an open road outside Sevare, Mali, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jmore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

Malian soldier Ousmane Cisse stands guard on an open road outside Sevare, Mali, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
31 / 52
<p>Gao resident Almahdi Abderrahmane poses for a picture next to debris where jihadists and French and Malian forces fought at the former Islamic police headquarters in Gao February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Gao resident Almahdi Abderrahmane poses for a picture next to debris where jihadists and French and Malian more

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

Gao resident Almahdi Abderrahmane poses for a picture next to debris where jihadists and French and Malian forces fought at the former Islamic police headquarters in Gao February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
32 / 52
<p>Maxwell Owura lies on a hospital bed in Niono, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Maxwell Owura lies on a hospital bed in Niono, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

Maxwell Owura lies on a hospital bed in Niono, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
33 / 52
<p>A charred body believed to be an Islamist rebel burnt by inhabitants of Konna, according to local residents, is seen in the recently liberated town of Konna January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A charred body believed to be an Islamist rebel burnt by inhabitants of Konna, according to local residentsmore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

A charred body believed to be an Islamist rebel burnt by inhabitants of Konna, according to local residents, is seen in the recently liberated town of Konna January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
34 / 52
<p>Pierre, a Catholic believer, poses for a picture after attending Ash Wednesday mass in Bamako February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Pierre, a Catholic believer, poses for a picture after attending Ash Wednesday mass in Bamako February 13, more

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

Pierre, a Catholic believer, poses for a picture after attending Ash Wednesday mass in Bamako February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
35 / 52
<p>A Malian soldier holds papers next to a wall pockmarked with bullet holes after searching through debris at a Malian military camp in Diabaly, Mali, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A Malian soldier holds papers next to a wall pockmarked with bullet holes after searching through debris atmore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

A Malian soldier holds papers next to a wall pockmarked with bullet holes after searching through debris at a Malian military camp in Diabaly, Mali, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
36 / 52
<p>A child peers into a commercial van waiting at a military checkpoint in Niono January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A child peers into a commercial van waiting at a military checkpoint in Niono January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joemore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

A child peers into a commercial van waiting at a military checkpoint in Niono January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
37 / 52
<p>A Malian man painted in the colours of the French flag and with the words reading: "Thank you France" stands next to a crowd before the arrival of France's President Francois Hollande at the Independence Plaza in Bamako, Mali February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A Malian man painted in the colours of the French flag and with the words reading: "Thank you France" standmore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

A Malian man painted in the colours of the French flag and with the words reading: "Thank you France" stands next to a crowd before the arrival of France's President Francois Hollande at the Independence Plaza in Bamako, Mali February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
38 / 52
<p>Malians attend Friday prayers at the Djinguereber mosque in the center of Timbuktu February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Malians attend Friday prayers at the Djinguereber mosque in the center of Timbuktu February 1, 2013. REUTERmore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

Malians attend Friday prayers at the Djinguereber mosque in the center of Timbuktu February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
39 / 52
<p>Farmer Djeneba Diarra jumps over a ditch on a bean farm in Heremakono, Mali January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Farmer Djeneba Diarra jumps over a ditch on a bean farm in Heremakono, Mali January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Pmore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

Farmer Djeneba Diarra jumps over a ditch on a bean farm in Heremakono, Mali January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
40 / 52
<p>A Malian man smokes a cigarette in front of a shop with Malian and French flags hung outside in Timbuktu January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A Malian man smokes a cigarette in front of a shop with Malian and French flags hung outside in Timbuktu Jamore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

A Malian man smokes a cigarette in front of a shop with Malian and French flags hung outside in Timbuktu January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
41 / 52
<p>Residents look at the remains of vehicles which they said belonged to radical Islamist group MUJAO, after they were hit by French air strikes in the town of Gao January 27, 2013. Picture taken January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adama Diarra</p>

Residents look at the remains of vehicles which they said belonged to radical Islamist group MUJAO, after tmore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

Residents look at the remains of vehicles which they said belonged to radical Islamist group MUJAO, after they were hit by French air strikes in the town of Gao January 27, 2013. Picture taken January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

Close
42 / 52
<p>A Malian soldier wounded at the frontline receives medical treatment at a military clinic in Kati January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Malin Palm</p>

A Malian soldier wounded at the frontline receives medical treatment at a military clinic in Kati January 2more

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

A Malian soldier wounded at the frontline receives medical treatment at a military clinic in Kati January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Close
43 / 52
<p>People gather to greet French President Francois Hollande during his two-hour-long visit to Timbuktu February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

People gather to greet French President Francois Hollande during his two-hour-long visit to Timbuktu Februamore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

People gather to greet French President Francois Hollande during his two-hour-long visit to Timbuktu February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
44 / 52
<p>Farmer Gaoussou Traore, 32, poses for a picture in front of his house in Niono January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Farmer Gaoussou Traore, 32, poses for a picture in front of his house in Niono January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jmore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

Farmer Gaoussou Traore, 32, poses for a picture in front of his house in Niono January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
45 / 52
<p>People mount a truck after being checked at a security checkpoint in Gossi February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

People mount a truck after being checked at a security checkpoint in Gossi February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Pmore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

People mount a truck after being checked at a security checkpoint in Gossi February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
46 / 52
<p>France's President Francois Hollande (C) flanked by Mali's interim president Dioncounda Traore (2ndL), visit the Djingareyber Mosque in Timbuktu during his one-day visit in Mali, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool</p>

France's President Francois Hollande (C) flanked by Mali's interim president Dioncounda Traore (2ndL), visimore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

France's President Francois Hollande (C) flanked by Mali's interim president Dioncounda Traore (2ndL), visit the Djingareyber Mosque in Timbuktu during his one-day visit in Mali, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

Close
47 / 52
<p>A man prays in the recently liberated town of Douentza January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A man prays in the recently liberated town of Douentza January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

A man prays in the recently liberated town of Douentza January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
48 / 52
<p>A Malian soldier dries military uniforms in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A Malian soldier dries military uniforms in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUmore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

A Malian soldier dries military uniforms in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
49 / 52
<p>Resident Ousmane Togo is reflected on a piece of broken mirror as he surveys the remains of a hotel hit by French air strikes in Douentza, Mali January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Resident Ousmane Togo is reflected on a piece of broken mirror as he surveys the remains of a hotel hit by more

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

Resident Ousmane Togo is reflected on a piece of broken mirror as he surveys the remains of a hotel hit by French air strikes in Douentza, Mali January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
50 / 52
<p>French soldiers ride on a jeep on a road near the frontline in their conflict with Islamists just outside Niono, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

French soldiers ride on a jeep on a road near the frontline in their conflict with Islamists just outside Nmore

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

French soldiers ride on a jeep on a road near the frontline in their conflict with Islamists just outside Niono, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
51 / 52
<p>A Malian soldier stands guard at the port in Gao February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A Malian soldier stands guard at the port in Gao February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

2013年 3月 5日 星期二

A Malian soldier stands guard at the port in Gao February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
52 / 52
重播
下一图片集
Pope Benedict's farewell

Pope Benedict's farewell

下一个

Pope Benedict's farewell

Pope Benedict's farewell

Pope Benedict steps down after a private goodbye to his cardinals and a short flight to a country palace to enter the final phase of his life "hidden from the...

2013年 3月 2日
Balloon tragedy in Egypt

Balloon tragedy in Egypt

More than a dozen tourists died when a hot air balloon crashed near the ancient Egyptian town of Luxor following a mid-air gas explosion.

2013年 2月 26日
Women in power

Women in power

South Korea's Park Geun-hye is the latest woman to be sworn in as a nation's leader.

2013年 2月 26日
Smoking Russia

Smoking Russia

A look at those lighting up in Russia.

2013年 2月 26日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐