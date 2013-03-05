Inside North Korea
North Koreans dance to celebrate the birthday of their late leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken and provided by Kyodo February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
A North Korean family walks past Pyongyang station in Pyongyang, February 12, 2013, on the day on North Korea conducted its third nuclear test, in this photo taken by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Koreans take pictures with their mobile phones as they watch fireworks to bring in the new year in Pyongyang early January 1, 2013 in this photo taken by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Koreans take pictures with their mobile phones as they watch fireworks to bring in the New Year in Pyongyang early January 1, 2013 in this photo taken by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo
A woman carries a boy dressed in a North Korean army uniform at the Party Foundation Monument in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Cars are seen on a street in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A painting featuring North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (R) and his father Kim Il-sung is seen near Kimilsungia flowers, named after the late leader Kim, during an event to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia exhibition hall in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A man brushes snow off the top of a monument at Mansudae in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
People wait in a line for public transportation in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
People ride a tram in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
People ride a tram in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A traffic policeman use a mobile phone in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A person is silhouetted against the window of a book store in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Two men walk past a billboard in North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. The 170-meter tall Juche tower is seen to the right. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
North Koreans work on a paddy farm on an island located in the middle of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 25, 2011. Picture taken through a fence. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Children are seen beside a fountain in a park in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
North Koreans attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Mangyongdae Revolutionary School in Pyongyang on the occasion of birth anniversary of the late leader Kim Jong-Il, in this undated recent picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on February 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
A traffic policeman waits for the green light at a street in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A man sits beside his child in a trolleybus in North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Women and children dance at the Party Foundation Monument (in background) during a musical performance in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, October 11, 2010, a day after the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
People wait in a line in front of a food stand in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang early morning October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
North Korean female soldiers smile before a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A man takes a picture of his family in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Women hand-wash a pavement in front of food stands in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang early morning October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A North Korean soldier stands guard at a security checkpoint before a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Models of missiles are seen beside "Kimjongilia" flowers, named after the North Korean leader, in the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia exhibition hall to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
North Korean soldiers participate in a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A North Korean soldier waits for the start of a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A military officer is sleuthed during a show to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Performers sing during a show to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Performers sing during a show to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
The Grand People's Study House which is located on Kim Il-sung Square is seen in North Korean capital of Pyongyang early October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A North Korean soldier films military vehicles carrying missiles during a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
North Korean female soldiers laugh on a street in North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Entertainers wait for their turn in a musical performance at the Party Foundation Monument in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010, a day after the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A female North Korean soldier stands guard on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Participants chant during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A military vehicle carries a missile past late leader Kim-il Sung's portrait during a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
People in the audience applaud North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
North Korean soldiers salute from atop tanks during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. Secretive North Korea's leader-in-waiting, the youngest son of ailing ruler Kim Jong-il, took centre stage during a massive military parade, appearing live for the first time in public. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (R) applauds to the crowd after a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Female North Korean soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
North Korean soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (R) looks at his youngest son Kim Jong-un as they watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Participants chant in support of their leader Kim Jong-il during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Synchronized swimmers perform during an event to celebrate the birth anniversary of North Korean late leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang February 15, 2013, in this picture provided by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Korean residents take a tour on a boat to celebrate their national holiday on the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Female North Korean soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (front R) claps while standing above a portrait of his father Kim Il-Sung after a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A picture of Kim Il-sung is seen on top of the airport building in Pyongyang, a day before the 65th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
North Korean soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Female North Korean soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A North Korean soldier salutes from atop of an APC (armoured personnel carrier) during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Kim Jong-un, youngest son of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, watches a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
North Korean soldiers ride horses while carry flags of the Workers' Party of Korea during a gala evening to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the party in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A boy performs at an auditorium in Rajin at the Special Economic Zone of Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
North Korean girls take part in a gala evening to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
North Korean girl cries at the end of a gala evening to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A ground staff of North Korean airliner Air Koryo thrusts a hand in front of her face at the airport in North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
People walk on the bank of the Taedong river in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Dancers perform under the portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung (L) and the late leader Kim Jong-il during a gala show in Pyongyang April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
