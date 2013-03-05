版本:
Massive sinkholes

<p>Demolition crews and Hillsborough County Fire Department watch as the house, where Jeffrey Bush was swallowed by a sinkhole, is demolished in Seffner, Florida March 3, 2013. Florida rescue workers ended their efforts on Saturday to recover the body of Jeffrey Bush, who disappeared into the sinkhole that swallowed his bedroom while he slept and demolished the suburban Tampa home due to its dangerous conditions, a rescue spokeswoman said. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

Demolition crews and Hillsborough County Fire Department watch as the house, where Jeffrey Bush was swallowed by a sinkhole, is demolished in Seffner, Florida March 3, 2013. Florida rescue workers ended their efforts on Saturday to recover the body of Jeffrey Bush, who disappeared into the sinkhole that swallowed his bedroom while he slept and demolished the suburban Tampa home due to its dangerous conditions, a rescue spokeswoman said. REUTERS/Scott Audette

<p>Jeremy Bush (C) prays in front of the house, where his brother Jeffrey was swallowed by a sinkhole, before its demolition in Seffner, Florida March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

Jeremy Bush (C) prays in front of the house, where his brother Jeffrey was swallowed by a sinkhole, before its demolition in Seffner, Florida March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

<p>Jeremy Bush (R) wipes his face after praying in front of the house, where his brother Jeffrey was swallowed by a sinkhole, before its demolition in Seffner, Florida March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

Jeremy Bush (R) wipes his face after praying in front of the house, where his brother Jeffrey was swallowed by a sinkhole, before its demolition in Seffner, Florida March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

<p>A sinkhole grows along Highway 129 South in Live Oak, Florida, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

A sinkhole grows along Highway 129 South in Live Oak, Florida, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

A sinkhole grows along Highway 129 South in Live Oak, Florida, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

<p>A woman stands in a sunken street after flooding in Duluth, Minnesota, June 20, 2012. Heavy rains pounded northern Minnesota, forcing the evacuation of dozens of homes, causing mudslides and sinkholes, and swamping a zoo where several animals died, officials said. REUTERS/Joe Cadotte</p>

A woman stands in a sunken street after flooding in Duluth, Minnesota, June 20, 2012. Heavy rains pounded northern Minnesota, forcing the evacuation of dozens of homes, causing mudslides and sinkholes, and swamping a zoo where several animals died, officials said. REUTERS/Joe Cadotte

<p>A car sits submerged in a street after flooding in Duluth, Minnesota, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Cadotte</p>

A car sits submerged in a street after flooding in Duluth, Minnesota, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Cadotte

<p>Cars lie in a sinkhole, caused when a road collapsed into an underground cave system, in the southern Italian town of Gallipoli, Italy, March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Fabio Serino</p>

Cars lie in a sinkhole, caused when a road collapsed into an underground cave system, in the southern Italian town of Gallipoli, Italy, March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Fabio Serino

<p>Hillsborough County firefighters help salvage family belongings from the home, where Jeffrey Bush was swallowed by a sinkhole, during its demolition in Seffner, Florida March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

Hillsborough County firefighters help salvage family belongings from the home, where Jeffrey Bush was swallowed by a sinkhole, during its demolition in Seffner, Florida March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

<p>Demolition crews and Hillsborough County Fire Department watch as the house, where Jeffrey Bush was swallowed by a sinkhole, is demolished in Seffner, Florida March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

Demolition crews and Hillsborough County Fire Department watch as the house, where Jeffrey Bush was swallowed by a sinkhole, is demolished in Seffner, Florida March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

<p>A group of onlookers sits near a line of police tape across the street from a home where a sinkhole opened up and swallowed Jeffrey Bush in Seffner, Florida, March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

A group of onlookers sits near a line of police tape across the street from a home where a sinkhole opened up and swallowed Jeffrey Bush in Seffner, Florida, March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

<p>A man examines a 12-metre-deep (40 feet) sinkhole that opened up under the bed of a pensioner in Guatemala City, July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A man examines a 12-metre-deep (40 feet) sinkhole that opened up under the bed of a pensioner in Guatemala City, July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>A firefighter investigates a sinkhole developing inside a property that houses ten families in Guatemala City June 18, 2010. The hole was caused by a failing drainage system that has produced two other, much bigger sinkholes. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair</p>

A firefighter investigates a sinkhole developing inside a property that houses ten families in Guatemala City June 18, 2010. The hole was caused by a failing drainage system that has produced two other, much bigger sinkholes. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

<p>A sinkhole is seen developing inside a property that houses ten families in Guatemala City June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair</p>

A sinkhole is seen developing inside a property that houses ten families in Guatemala City June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

<p>A local resident throws a stone into a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang, Hunan province, China, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A local resident throws a stone into a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang, Hunan province, China, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Casa Presidencial/Handout</p>

A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Casa Presidencial/Handout

<p>A soldier peers over the edge of a giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha in Guatemala City June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair</p>

A soldier peers over the edge of a giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha in Guatemala City June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

<p>A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of tropical storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair</p>

A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of tropical storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

<p>Policemen try to remove a lamppost next to a sinkhole caused by recent rains in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. The hole, caused by rains from tropical storm Agatha, swallowed at least one three-story building. REUTERS/Doriam Morales</p>

Policemen try to remove a lamppost next to a sinkhole caused by recent rains in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. The hole, caused by rains from tropical storm Agatha, swallowed at least one three-story building. REUTERS/Doriam Morales

<p>Policemen chat next to a sinkhole caused by recent rains in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. REUTERS/Doriam Morales</p>

Policemen chat next to a sinkhole caused by recent rains in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. REUTERS/Doriam Morales

<p>A security guard looks at a sinkhole in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair</p>

A security guard looks at a sinkhole in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

A security guard looks at a sinkhole in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

<p>A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair</p>

A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

<p>A general view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, November 1, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Domanski</p>

A general view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, November 1, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

<p>A rescue worker shouts to colleagues across a giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair</p>

A rescue worker shouts to colleagues across a giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

<p>An evacuee comforts his daughter after a giant sinkhole swallowed several homes in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair</p>

An evacuee comforts his daughter after a giant sinkhole swallowed several homes in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

<p>A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

