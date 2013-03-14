China's congress

Reporters take pictures of China's Premier Wen Jiabao (front) as he bows with China's President Hu Jintao (second row, 4th R), China's Communist Party Chief Xi Jinping (second row, 3rd R) and other delegates looking on, before his speech during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee